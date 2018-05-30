Home > News > World >

Palestinian injured in Gaza protests dies of wounds: ministry


In Gaza Palestinian injured protests dies of wounds: ministry

A Palestinian shot by Israeli forces during protests and clashes on the Gaza border died of his wounds Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

  • Published:
Palestinian paramedics carry away a wounded protester during a demonstration along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip on May 25, 2018 play

Palestinian paramedics carry away a wounded protester during a demonstration along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip on May 25, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Palestinian shot by Israeli forces during protests and clashes on the Gaza border died of his wounds Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Naji Ghonaim, 23, was wounded several days ago near Rafah in southern Gaza, the ministry said, without giving a specific date.

He was later transferred to Jerusalem for treatment but died Wednesday morning, the Ramallah-based ministry said in a statement.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry also confirmed Ghonaim's death.

At least 122 Palestinians have been killed since mass protests and clashes broke out along the Gaza border on March 30.

No Israelis have been killed.

The protests peaked on May 14 when at least 61 Palestinians were killed as thousands approached the heavily guarded border fence on the same day the United States moved its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Israel says its actions are necessary to defend its borders and stop infiltrations. It accuses Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas of seeking to use the protests as cover for attacks.

Palestinians say protesters in the demonstrations against Israel's decade-long blockade of Gaza have been shot while posing no threat to soldiers.

Separately on Tuesday Islamist groups from Gaza fired dozens of mortars at Israel, leading to Israeli air strikes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Kim Yong-chol: N. Korean leader's hawkish right-hand man Kim Yong-chol N. Korean leader's hawkish right-hand man
In India: Death of soldier renews fears over rare virus In India Death of soldier renews fears over rare virus
Iran: Country sets sanctions waiver deadline for oil giant Total Iran Country sets sanctions waiver deadline for oil giant Total
In Kabul: Militants kill one in attack on interior ministry In Kabul Militants kill one in attack on interior ministry
Zoran Zaev: Macedonia's new name to be put to public vote: PM Zoran Zaev Macedonia's new name to be put to public vote: PM
In Germany: Operator of world's top internet hub sues spy agency In Germany Operator of world's top internet hub sues spy agency

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for Paris...bullet
2 Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuelabullet
3 Paraguay Country to have its first woman presidentbullet
4 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the peoplebullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
7 Donald Trump US President, PM Abe say 'imperative' to...bullet
8 Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks...bullet
9 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
10 In Turkey President Erdogan supporters target French...bullet

Related Articles

World Democratic candidate who criticized Israel faces charges of Anti-Semitism
United Nations Kuwait at UN seeks backing for Palestinian protection
In Gaza Palestinians launch boats to protest Israeli blockade
In Gaza People plan to try to breach Israeli sea blockade
In Gaza 2 Palestinian militants killed by Israeli fire
In Gaza Tear gas baby left off official death count
Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pact

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
6 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet

World

A Colombian soldier stands guard in Tumaco near the Ecuadoran border
In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this year
The murder of Arkady Babchenko triggered a huge outpouring of grief among Russia's liberal opposition, with journalists and politicians warning that Kremlin critics had become fair game under President Vladimir Putin
Arkady Babchenko Murder of anti-Kremlin war reporter shocks Russian opposition
"Dusanka", an extremely rare white bison, was born at Belgrade zoo
In Serbia Rare white bison born at Belgrade Zoo
Russian anti-Kremlin journalist Arkady Babchenko reacts during a press conference at Ukrainian Security Service in Kiev on Wednesday after Ukraine admitted it had staged his murder the previous night in order to foil an attempt on his life by Russia
Arkady Babchenko Kremlin critic and ex-soldier who hated war