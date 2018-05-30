Palestinian injured in Gaza protests dies of wounds: ministry

news

A Palestinian shot by Israeli forces during protests and clashes on the Gaza border died of his wounds Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Naji Ghonaim, 23, was wounded several days ago near Rafah in southern Gaza, the ministry said, without giving a specific date.

He was later transferred to Jerusalem for treatment but died Wednesday morning, the Ramallah-based ministry said in a statement.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry also confirmed Ghonaim's death.

At least 122 Palestinians have been killed since mass protests and clashes broke out along the Gaza border on March 30.

No Israelis have been killed.

The protests peaked on May 14 when at least 61 Palestinians were killed as thousands approached the heavily guarded border fence on the same day the United States moved its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Israel says its actions are necessary to defend its borders and stop infiltrations. It accuses Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas of seeking to use the protests as cover for attacks.

Palestinians say protesters in the demonstrations against Israel's decade-long blockade of Gaza have been shot while posing no threat to soldiers.

Separately on Tuesday Islamist groups from Gaza fired dozens of mortars at Israel, leading to Israeli air strikes.