Home > News > World >

Palestinian protesters egg US politicians visiting Ramallah


In Ramallah Palestinian protesters egg US politicians visiting

Palestinians threw eggs at a delegation including New York City Council members visiting the occupied West Bank Thursday, AFP reporters said, amid anger over US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

  • Published:
Palestinian police control demonstrators during a visit by members of the New York City Council and civil society groups to the West Bank city of Ramallah on February 22, 2018 play

Palestinian police control demonstrators during a visit by members of the New York City Council and civil society groups to the West Bank city of Ramallah on February 22, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Palestinians threw eggs at a delegation including New York City Council members visiting the occupied West Bank Thursday, AFP reporters said, amid anger over US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Several members of the council and New York civil society groups were meeting a Palestinian polling company in the city of Ramallah, the polling company confirmed.

As they left they were pelted with eggs by several dozen protesters, who also chased their bus.

Palestinian security forces protected the Americans.

Protesters held signs reading "The US is part of the problem, not the solution."

The State Department condemned the event.

"The United States absolutely opposes the use of violence or intimidation to express political views," it said.

"This type of action is unmistakably counterproductive to Palestinian interests; it serves only to ensure that Americans are unable to hear or consider Palestinian perspectives."

One of the demonstrators, Salah al-Khawaja, said he had come to show his opposition to Trump's December 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Palestinians see the eastern part of the city as the capital of their future state and the US move broke with decades of international consensus that Jerusalem's status should be negotiated between the two parties.

"Today there was a reaction from the Palestinian people and popular activists, a reaction to this dishonourable and awful reception" by the polling company, Khawaja said.

Last month demonstrators disrupted a meeting between US diplomats and the chamber of commerce in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Romeo Brawner: Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military Romeo Brawner Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military
Donald Trump: US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions Donald Trump US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions
In Marseille: Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris In Marseille Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris
In Colombia: Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign In Colombia Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign
Volkswagen: Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017 Volkswagen Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017
Dalibor Jaukovic: Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness' Dalibor Jaukovic Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness'

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
2 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
3 In Saudi Arabia Government to spend billions on Western-style...bullet
4 Meghan Markle 'Racist' white powder letter sent to American actressbullet
5 In India Surgeons remove 'heaviest recorded' brain tumourbullet
6 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives in to...bullet
7 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after...bullet
8 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday...bullet
9 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
10 Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan opposition says won't...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup Trophy visits Palestinian territories
Issa Qaraqe Palestinians held without trial to boycott Israeli courts
Donald Trump President says Palestinians 'disrespected' US, aid on hold
Mike Pence US Vice President to visit Western Wall after pro-Israel speech
In Palestine Hamas says will not attend meeting over Jerusalem
Israel Country grants bail to Palestinian woman in 'slap video' case
In Israel Authorities charge Palestinian teen in viral 'slap video'
Ahed Tamimi Palestinian teen in 'slap video' back at centre of propaganda war
Soldier Slapping Third Palestinian woman arrested over viral video
Donald Trump Fifth day of protests in Middle East over US President's Jerusalem move

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

The cheerleaders are surrounded by North Korean security agents, who sternly break off any attempts at engagement by the media or the public
Winter Olympics Warm smiles, cold comfort from N. Korea's 'army of beauties'
A satellite image taken by DigitalGlobe on February 19, 2018 and released by Human Rights Watch on February 23, 2018 allegedly shows ongoing demolition of Rohingya villages in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State
In Myanmar Authorities bulldozed scores of Rohingya villages since November: HRW
New Delhi said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule in the Maldives
Maldives Country warns India against interfering as ties fray
US President Donald Trump pushed his proposal to arm teachers during a speech to a conservative conference
Donald Trump President suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'