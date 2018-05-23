Home > News > World >

Palestinians join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pact


Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pact

The Palestinians have joined two United Nations agencies and the global convention to halt the spread of chemical weapons, a UN envoy said Wednesday, despite a threat of US funding cuts.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Palestine's Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad H. Mansour attends a UN Security Council on May 15, 2018, at UN Headquarters in New York play

Palestine's Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad H. Mansour attends a UN Security Council on May 15, 2018, at UN Headquarters in New York

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Palestinians have joined two United Nations agencies and the global convention to halt the spread of chemical weapons, a UN envoy said Wednesday, despite a threat of US funding cuts.

At the United Nations, the Palestinians have the status of a non-member observer state that allows them to seek membership of agencies and become a party to international treaties.

The move will raise the Palestinians' profile in international diplomacy and comes amid a rift with President Donald Trump's administration over its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Palestinians want to make East Jerusalem the capital of their promised future state.

Nickolay Mladenov, the UN coordinator for the Middle East, told the Security Council that the Palestinians had joined the Geneva-based UN trade organization UNCTAD, Vienna-based industrial development agency UNIDO and the Chemical Weapons Convention.

"On May 15, Palestine acceded to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and the Convention on the Prohibition, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons," Mladenov said.

The envoy did not address whether the decision will have an impact on funding from the United States for these agencies and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The United States withdrew in 1996 from UNIDO, a little-known agency that promotes "inclusive and sustainable industrial development," according to its website.

The OPCW and UNCTAD rely on voluntary contributions from UN member-states to fund its activities as well as regular funding for its budget.

The United States withdrew some funding for UNESCO when the Palestinians joined the cultural and education agency in 2011 and last year pulled out of the agency altogether.

The Trump administration has also cut funds to the UN Palestinian refugee agency, leaving UNRWA struggling to fill a major gap in its education and health programs.

The OPCW announced in The Hague earlier that Palestine will become the 193rd state to join the chemical weapons convention.

Only four countries -- Israel, Egypt, North Korea and South Sudan -- have yet to ratify the chemical weapons convention, which aims to eliminate an entire category of weapons of mass destruction.

The Palestinians angered Israel when they became a state-party to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2015.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki this week met with the ICC chief prosecutor to push for an investigation of Israeli war crimes after more than 60 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, the worst violence since the 2014 war.

The United Nations granted Palestine non-member observer state status in 2012, but an upgrade to full membership would require unanimous backing from the Security Council -- an unlikely outcome, given the near-certainty of a US veto.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In DR Congo: Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife edge': WHO In DR Congo Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife edge': WHO
Mariano Rajoy: Spain PM gets support from Basque party to pass 2018 budget Mariano Rajoy Spain PM gets support from Basque party to pass 2018 budget
Nicolas Maduro: Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus' Nicolas Maduro Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus'
Cuba: Bay of Pigs veteran Posada, accused of airlines bombing, dies at 90 Cuba Bay of Pigs veteran Posada, accused of airlines bombing, dies at 90
United Nations: New envoy to travel to Myanmar next month United Nations New envoy to travel to Myanmar next month
Philip Roth: Mourning novelist fans bitter over long-standing Nobel snub Philip Roth Mourning novelist fans bitter over long-standing Nobel snub

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of his...bullet
3 European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on...bullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President...bullet
6 European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprievebullet
7 In Ukraine 4 dead as fighting spikes in country's rebel eastbullet
8 In Ghana Police open corruption probe into football chiefbullet
9 North Korea Country preps nuclear site demolition...bullet
10 In Morocco Women surfers ride out waves and harassmentbullet

Related Articles

Politics Jared Kushner hypes peace deal as Israel kills scores of Palestinian protesters during US embassy move to Jerusalem
World Pride and anxiety greet new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem
Israel gives HRW director two weeks to leave country
Mahmud Abbas Palestinian President urges Latin America not to follow US example on embassy
Football Holders Australia land Syria, Jordan in Asian Cup draw
Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine Liberation Organization
Politics Trump could win the Nobel Peace Prize for his work on North Korea — if Norway lets him
Politics Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince reportedly said Palestinians should accept peace or 'shut up and stop complaining'

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet

World

Leader of the Italy's populist Five Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio (l), shakes hands with PM nominee Giuseppe Conte back in March
Giuseppe Conte Italy's PM candidate arrives for talks with president
Spanish chef Ferran Adria will open a food lab in his old restaurant El Bulli between June and October 2019
In Spain Chef Adria to reopen El Bulli as food lab in 2019
Members of the Molina Theissen family hug each other, after hearing court's verdict
In Guatemala Ex-army chief jailed for 1981 rape and torture
The Turkish lira for the first time ever tested the 5.0 ceiling
Recep Tayyip Erdogan President hits Turkey currency storm month before polls