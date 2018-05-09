Home > News > World >

Paraguay to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem


Paraguay Country to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

Paraguay announced Wednesday that it intends to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, becoming the third country to do so after the United States and Guatemala.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Israel said Paraguay's President Horacio Cartes, pictured here in 2016 with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, could attend the opening of the new embassy play

Israel said Paraguay's President Horacio Cartes, pictured here in 2016 with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, could attend the opening of the new embassy

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Paraguay announced Wednesday that it intends to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, becoming the third country to do so after the United States and Guatemala.

In a brief statement, Paraguay's foreign ministry said it had "begun the process of executing the presidential decision."

"We are very pleased by the important decision to move the Paraguayan embassy. This decision by (President Horacio) Cartes is fair and brave," Israeli ambassador Zeev Harel told daily newspaper ABC de Asuncion.

On Monday, Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon posted a tweet celebrating the move, before it was confirmed by Asuncion Wednesday.

"Wonderful news as the international recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital gathers momentum," he wrote.

According to Israel's foreign ministry, Cartes may attend the opening of the new embassy on May 21 or 22 -- accompanied by president elect Mario Abdo Benitez, who is set to assume power in August.

Paraguay's announcement comes days ahead of the US embassy's relocation on May 14, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of the creation of the state of Israel.

US President Donald Trump's decision to move the US embassy -- a move that broke with decades of diplomacy and international consensus -- has sparked major protests by Palestinians, who consider east Jerusalem the capital of their future state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Iran: How could the country deal be salvaged? Iran How could the country deal be salvaged?
European Union: Bruised by Brexit, launches 'citizens consultation' European Union Bruised by Brexit, launches 'citizens consultation'
Donald Trump: President's Iran deal exit raises regime change spectre Donald Trump President's Iran deal exit raises regime change spectre
Germany: Country expels suspect in Tunisia Bardo museum attack Germany Country expels suspect in Tunisia Bardo museum attack
In Slovakia: Murdered journalist was targeted: prosecutor In Slovakia Murdered journalist was targeted: prosecutor
Artificial Intelligence: Self-navigating AI learns to take shortcuts: study Artificial Intelligence Self-navigating AI learns to take shortcuts: study

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
3 Cyber Attack Romanian who attacked Warcraft gets year in prisonbullet
4 In Brazil Exit of corruption figure shakes up presidential electionbullet
5 In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is bigbullet
6 Boko Haram Six killed in attack on Lake Chad islandbullet
7 In Belgium Ex-minister indicted in 'Kazakhgate' corruption...bullet
8 CIA US charges former Intelligence agent with spying for Chinabullet
9 In Iraq Journalist who threw shoes at Bush stands for...bullet
10 Kaduna Killings UN chief denounces Birnin-Gwari attackbullet

Related Articles

Politics China's latest triumph over Taiwan points to its growing influence in the US's neighborhood
World Paraguayans elect president in vote that evoked dictatorship era
In Paraguay Candidate with ties to dictatorship set for presidency
In Paraguay Son of dictator's aide, lawyer vie for presidency
Paraguay Wracked by trafficking, corruption
Taiwan Navy stresses Central America ties with navy visit
World Cup Messi, Suarez to support South American host bid
Politics Bolivia is taking Chile to court over a war it lost 134 years ago — and it reenacted a pivotal battle on the final day of the case
Entertainment United States rides youth movement to win over Paraguay
Politics Latin America's biggest port just made its largest cocaine seizure ever — the latest bust in a thriving drug-trafficking corridor

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Mexico's presidential frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, pictured last month, says the country should consider legalizing drugs
In Mexico Front-runner wants to debate legalizing drugs
Viktor Vekselberg, left, has reportedly been questioned by FBI agents over hundreds of thousands of dollars his company's US affiliate paid to President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney
Donald Trump FBI questions Russian businessman over US President's lawyer payment - Report
US President Donald Trump warns Iran will face "very severe consequences" if it restarts its nuclear program
Trump President threatens 'severe consequences' if Iran resumes nuclear program
Police officers stand guard as forensics officers carry out investigations in the area following the wounding of several foreign nationals in a drive-by shooting at Macerata, on February 3, 2018
In Italy Trial of Luca Traini who shot migrants opens