Home > News > World >

Paris knife attack: what we know


Paris Knife Attack What we know

An attacker crying "Allahu akbar" killed one person and wounded four others on the streets of Paris Saturday evening before being shot dead by police.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Authorities are treating the attack as terror related, primarily because witnesses described him shouting "Allahu akbar", a refrain commonly used by violent jihadists when carrying out attacks play

Authorities are treating the attack as terror related, primarily because witnesses described him shouting "Allahu akbar", a refrain commonly used by violent jihadists when carrying out attacks

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An attacker crying "Allahu akbar" killed one person and wounded four others on the streets of Paris Saturday evening before being shot dead by police.

Here is what we know so far:

What happened?

Shortly before 9:00pm (1900 GMT) a knife-wielding attacker struck on Rue Monsigny, close to Place de L'Opera, an area of central Paris filled with restaurants, bars and tourist attractions.

Two witnesses and a judicial source said the man was shouting "Allahu akbar" (God is Great) during the attack.

Many described scenes of panic as Parisians realised a potential terror attack was underway in a city that has been hit by multiple deadly jihadist assaults in recent years.

"I was taking orders and I saw a young woman trying to get into the restaurant in panic," Jonathan, a waiter at a Korean restaurant, told AFP.

The woman was bleeding and the attacker appeared behind her. He said a young man tried to fend off the attacker who then fled.

"The attacker entered a shopping street, I saw him with a knife in his hand," he said. "He looked crazy".

Who were the victims?

According to sources with knowledge of the case, the man attacked random people in the street.

A 29-year-old man was killed. A 34-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were seriously wounded and rushed to hospital.

A 26-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were slightly wounded.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb later told reporters that all four were out of danger.

"I have just seen the person who was most seriously injured, she is better, she is saved," he said.

What was the police response?

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said police were on the scene "within five minutes" of the attack. Some nine minutes later the assailant was dead, he added.

A police source told AFP one officer tried to restrain the attacker with a taser but when that failed a colleague shot the man dead.

"The speed of the response obviously avoided a heavier toll," Philippe said.

What do we know about the attacker?

The attacker was born in the Russia republic of Chechnya in 1997 and his parents were taken into custody on Sunday, according to a French judicial source.

"He had no judicial record," the source added.

The man had brown hair and a beard and was dressed in black tracksuit trousers, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

Investigators said the assailant carried no identifying documents on him.

Authorities are treating the attack as terror related, primarily because witnesses described him shouting "Allahu akbar", a refrain commonly used by jihadists when carrying out attacks.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility, according to the SITE monitoring group, but provided no corroborating proof.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Cambodia: School files first charge under new royal insult law In Cambodia School files first charge under new royal insult law
In Paris: Picasso's $115-million 'Young Girl' to be loaned to museum In Paris Picasso's $115-million 'Young Girl' to be loaned to museum
Paris Knife Attack: Two dead, including knifeman: security sources Paris Knife Attack Two dead, including knifeman: security sources
Paris Knife Attack: French police seek clues after Russian-born knifeman strikes Paris Knife Attack French police seek clues after Russian-born knifeman strikes
In France: Deadly terror attacks since 2015 In France Deadly terror attacks since 2015
Former Dictator: Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the debt he left Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the debt he left

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
2 In Zamfara Army ambush bandits, kill 3bullet
3 In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: reportbullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 In Damascus Syria fight against IS stalls, dozens dead: monitorbullet
6 East Timor Country votes after tense campaignbullet
7 In South Africa Imam dead in mosque attack, 2 others injuredbullet
8 In Australia Shooting victims 3 generations of same...bullet
9 In China Didi suspends car-pool service after passenger...bullet
10 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet

Related Articles

In France Deadly terror attacks since 2015
2018 World Cup How the favourites are shaping up a month from the tournament
Champions League Lyon blow chance to secure spot, Monaco go second
Bundesliga Tops and flops of the 2017/18 season
In Iran Minister on diplomatic tour to save nuclear deal
In India Voter card storm clouds key state election
Football Brazilian star Neymar apprehensive ahead of return
Football Neymar could return to training next week - doctor
Football Brazil defender Alves ruled out of World Cup with knee injury
Football Neymar makes PSG return -- as spectator

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
6 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

Duterte had openly called for Sereno's removal from the court, after they clashed over his bloody war on drugs
In Philippine Sacked chief justice to appeal her ouster
The earthquake may have been one of the most pivotal events in China's recent history
China Country marks 10th anniversary of devastating earthquake
Didi Chuxing says it has 21 million drivers and more than 450 million users across its various services
In China Driver found dead after passenger murder in carpool case
Najib Razak has announced he is quitting as head of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition as well as its main party
In Malaysia Scandal-mired Najib hit with travel ban after poll loss