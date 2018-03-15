Home > News > World >

Pedestrian bridge collapses kills 1, injures 8 in Miami


  Published:
One person has been killed and eight others injured following the collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Miami, Florida.

According to CNN, the bridge which was located at Florida International University collapsed during lunch time.

Rescue officials have requested that helicopters around the area be withdrawn, so they can ascertain if there is anyone calling out for help.

Juan Perez, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department also said "The next few hours is going to be a rescue mission.”

Though it is not clear if some people are still trapped under the debris, reports say eight cars were found under the rubble.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also put out a statement that it is working to find survivors and secure the bridge.

A student at the University of Miami, Isabella Carrasco, who narrowly survived the incident, said "We heard a loud bang behind us ... and we looked back and the bridge had completely collapsed.”

“Doctors and medical students ran to the scene from a nearby building and started giving medical attention to victims,” she added.

The Governor of Florida, Rick Scott is expected to visit the be on the school's campus to speak with local law enforcement and university officials, CNN reports.

Florida Shooting

In February 2018, 17 people were killed when a 19-year-old, Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students at a High School in Parkland, Florida.

