Home > News > World >

Pentagon probe finds training, command issues in Niger ambush


Pentagon Probe finds training, command issues in Niger ambush

A comprehensive probe into last year's deadly assault of US and local forces in Niger uncovered a series of avoidable blunders leading up to the attack, the Pentagon said Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Enemy fire was initially light, but quickly intensified as jihadists surged through a wooded area alongside the convoy play

Enemy fire was initially light, but quickly intensified as jihadists surged through a wooded area alongside the convoy

(Nashir News Agency/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A comprehensive probe into last year's deadly assault of US and local forces in Niger uncovered a series of avoidable blunders leading up to the attack, the Pentagon said Thursday.

Four American soldiers and four Nigerien partners were killed in the October 4 ambush, when scores of jihadists overran their convoy in southwestern Niger, near the Mali border.

While the Pentagon said all four US soldiers fought bravely and "died with honor," investigators found they had not been properly trained ahead of the mission and pointed to problems with how it was approved in the first place.

The US soldiers, who belonged to a special operations team, had deployed to the western African nation in the autumn to conduct counter-terrorism assistance and training with the Nigerien military.

But at the time of their deployment, only half of the US team had conducted any collective training together, according to an eight-page summary of findings of the investigation, which itself remains classified.

Their mission on October 3 was to "find/fix and, if possible, capture" a key member of a group calling itself the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, the summary states.

The summary does not name him but he is widely reported to have been the group's leader, Adnan Abu Walid Sahrawi.

The US team commander, however, had "inaccurately characterized" the nature of the mission in order to get it approved at a low level instead of requesting permission from battalion-level commanders based in Chad.

The language used for the mission had been cut and paste from previous operations and "a lack of attention to detail in quality control and quality assurance," together with inadequate approvals "all contributed to a general lack of situational awareness and command oversight at every echelon," the report summary states.

And prior to setting out on the operation, the US team failed to conduct pre-mission rehearsals or battle drills with their Nigerien counterparts, the report found.

French 'show of force'

Pentagon officials also published a detailed, 10-minute reconstruction of the ambush itself, which started as the US-Nigerien eight-vehicle convoy headed out the remote village of Tongo Tongo, having stopped there for water.

The troops were not even wearing body armor when the assault first started, and had to stop their convoy to don it.

Enemy fire was initially light, but quickly intensified as jihadists surged through a wooded area alongside the convoy.

The video describes how the convoy was forced to split up and how it was outflanked by over 100 enemy fighters.

Officials praised the actions of the French air force, which flew Mirage jets in a low-altitude "show of force" over the jihadists.

Because the French could not tell where the US troops were on the ground, they did not engage the enemy, but the overflights caused them to retreat for cover, "likely saving the lives of the surviving members of the" US team, the summary states.

Sergeant La David T Johnson, 25, of Miami Gardens, Florida, who was among those killed in the ambush play

Sergeant La David T Johnson, 25, of Miami Gardens, Florida, who was among those killed in the ambush

(US Department of Defense/AFP/File)

Sergeant La David Johnson was among the four Americans killed, and the video shows he became separated from his comrades. His body was not found until 48 hours after the attack.

Johnson's death was politicized when a US congresswoman accused President Donald Trump of being insensitive during a phone call with Johnson's widow, an account she and her mother also supported while the president denied it.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has issued a series of recommendations in light of the report, including better pre-deployment training.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Viggo Mortensen: Actor joins pro-independence Catalan group Viggo Mortensen Actor joins pro-independence Catalan group
In Russia: Detained director gets standing ovation at Cannes In Russia Detained director gets standing ovation at Cannes
In Singapore: Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12 In Singapore Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12
Nikol Pashinyan: New Armenia PM sacks heads of police, security service Nikol Pashinyan New Armenia PM sacks heads of police, security service
In Russia: Facebook 'ads' show strong effort to divide US society In Russia Facebook 'ads' show strong effort to divide US society
Singapore: Why country for the Trump-Kim summit? Singapore Why country for the Trump-Kim summit?

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Mexico By-election candidate murdered, sixth in just over a weekbullet
2 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
3 In Brazil Exit of corruption figure shakes up presidential electionbullet
4 In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is bigbullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 Afonso Dhlakama Mozambique ex-rebel leader Dhlakama laid to restbullet
7 Donald Trump FBI questions Russian businessman over US...bullet
8 CIA US charges former Intelligence agent with spying for Chinabullet
9 Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in Jerusalembullet
10 Moscow Kremlin Putin voices 'deep concern' at Trump...bullet

Related Articles

In US Navy reactivates its Atlantic 2nd Fleet
Beijing China rejects US military claims of laser attacks on pilots
Politics Green Berets are reportedly helping Saudi Arabia destroy Houthi ballistic missiles in Yemen
In Saudi US commandos help against Yemen rebels: report
Politics Beijing reportedly challenges US, lays strong implicit threat with anti-ship missiles in the South China Sea
Politics Trump might be about to escalate his trade fight with China
Politics Ukraine reportedly halts investigations into Trump's former campaign chairman to avoid 'irritating' Trump administration amid sale of anti-tank missiles
Politics A Russian fighter buzzed a US spy plane in a 'safe' but 'unprofessional' intercept over the Baltic Sea
Politics Embattled White House doctor Ronny Jackson reportedly clashed with Mike Pence's physician during 'angry confrontations'
Politics Deadly day in Afghanistan: 10 journalists, 1 US soldier, and multiple civilians killed in 4 separate incidents

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet

World

Goodall said he resented having to go abroad for suicide assistance
In Switzerland 104-yr-old Australian commits assisted suicide
Abdelhakim Belhaj claimed Britain was complicit in the rendition of him and his wife that led to his torture in Libya
In UK Government apologises to former Libyan dissident over rendition
The global thermometer has risen by one degree since the mid 19th-century, enough to see a crescendo of climate-enhanced droughts, floods, heat waves and superstorms
United Nations With deadline looming, climate talks fall short
Rome decided this week to allow 105 people to land in Italy following a back-and-forth with British authorities over who should take them
In Mediterranean Migrants stranded by diplomatic standoff arrive in Italy