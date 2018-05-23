Home > News > World >

Pentagon pulls China's invite to Pacific naval exercises


Pentagon US pulls China's invite to Pacific naval exercises

The Pentagon has pulled its invitation for China to join maritime exercises in the Pacific because of Beijing's "continued militarization" of the South China Sea, an official said Wednesday, in the latest sign of US-China strains.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Royal Canadian Navy frigate steams alongside the USS John C. Stennis during the 2016 Rim of the Pacific maritime exercise play

A Royal Canadian Navy frigate steams alongside the USS John C. Stennis during the 2016 Rim of the Pacific maritime exercise

(Navy Media Content Operations (N/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Pentagon has pulled its invitation for China to join maritime exercises in the Pacific because of Beijing's "continued militarization" of the South China Sea, an official said Wednesday, in the latest sign of US-China strains.

China hit back at the decision, calling it "very non-constructive" and saying it was taken without due reflection.

Personnel from more than two dozen countries train together and work on seamanship across the vast region for the biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise organized by the US Navy.

But the United States now says China's behavior in the South China Sea runs counter to the spirit of the drills.

"China's continued militarization of disputed features in the South China Sea only serves to raise tensions and destabilize the region," Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Chris Logan said.

"We have disinvited the PLA Navy from the 2018 Rim of the Pacific Exercise. China's behavior is inconsistent with the principles and purposes of the RIMPAC exercise."

China's Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi said the US decision to exclude it from RIMPAC was "very non-constructive."

"It's also a decision taken lightly and is unhelpful to mutual understanding between China and the US," Wang said at a press conference with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after the two met in Washington.

Pompeo did not comment on the matter, saying only that the pair had had a "good discussion" about American concerns of militarization of the South China Sea.

Military hardware

China has deployed anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems and electronic jammers to "contested features" in the Spratly Islands region of the South China Sea, Logan said.

"While China has maintained that the construction of the islands is to ensure safety at sea, navigation assistance, search and rescue, fisheries protection and other non-military functions, the placement of these weapon systems is only for military use," Logan said, noting that the landing of a Chinese bomber on Woody Island had only exacerbated strains.

The decision to pull China's invitation comes amid new tensions between Beijing and Washington.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was not satisfied with talks aimed at averting a trade war with China.

And on Tuesday, he suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping might have played a role in North Korea's recent threats to withdraw from a planned summit with the US.

'Freedom of navigation'

China claims most of the South China Sea, believed to hold vast oil and gas deposits and through which $5 trillion in trade passes annually. It has built up islands and military installations across the region.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims in the sea.

The US Navy periodically conducts "freedom of navigation" operations in which naval vessels sail close to the Chinese-claimed militarized islets.

Logan said the Pentagon had urged China to remove its military installations "immediately" and to "reverse course" on its militarization of the sea.

Given China's growing military confidence and its heavy investment in the South China Sea, such a move is highly unlikely.

Logan added that Xi had broken a promise he made to the international community that China would not militarize the Spratly Islands.

According to the Navy, this year's RIMPAC was originally slated to include more than 1,000 personnel from 27 countries.

An invitation to the exercises, which are held in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California, carries some political weight as it offers legitimacy and acceptance to participating military forces.

Thailand was disinvited in 2014 following a coup.

RIMPAC began in 1971 and was held annually until 1974, when it switched to every two years due to its large scale. The founding nations are Australia, Canada and the United States.

China has participated twice previously, in 2014 and 2016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In DR Congo: Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife edge': WHO In DR Congo Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife edge': WHO
Mariano Rajoy: Spain PM gets support from Basque party to pass 2018 budget Mariano Rajoy Spain PM gets support from Basque party to pass 2018 budget
Nicolas Maduro: Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus' Nicolas Maduro Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus'
Cuba: Bay of Pigs veteran Posada, accused of airlines bombing, dies at 90 Cuba Bay of Pigs veteran Posada, accused of airlines bombing, dies at 90
United Nations: New envoy to travel to Myanmar next month United Nations New envoy to travel to Myanmar next month
Philip Roth: Mourning novelist fans bitter over long-standing Nobel snub Philip Roth Mourning novelist fans bitter over long-standing Nobel snub

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of his...bullet
3 Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President...bullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on...bullet
6 European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprievebullet
7 In Ukraine 4 dead as fighting spikes in country's rebel eastbullet
8 In Ghana Police open corruption probe into football chiefbullet
9 Start-Ups Tiny African tech businesses draw interest...bullet
10 North Korea Country preps nuclear site demolition...bullet

Related Articles

China - US Relations Foreign minister, Wang Yi to visit Washington
In Southern Afghan 16 killed, 38 wounded by blast
Beijing South China Sea bombers fly in the face of protests
South China Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Sea
Opinion Island or rock? Taiwan defends its claim in South China sea
Pentagon No plans to cut back US-South Korea drills
World Abrupt demand by North Korea threatens talks
World Clashing views on Iran reflect a new balance of power in the cabinet
World Federal prisons roll back rules protecting transgender people

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet

World

Leader of the Italy's populist Five Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio (l), shakes hands with PM nominee Giuseppe Conte back in March
Giuseppe Conte Italy's PM candidate arrives for talks with president
Spanish chef Ferran Adria will open a food lab in his old restaurant El Bulli between June and October 2019
In Spain Chef Adria to reopen El Bulli as food lab in 2019
Members of the Molina Theissen family hug each other, after hearing court's verdict
In Guatemala Ex-army chief jailed for 1981 rape and torture
The Turkish lira for the first time ever tested the 5.0 ceiling
Recep Tayyip Erdogan President hits Turkey currency storm month before polls