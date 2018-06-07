Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Peru Congress confirms Kenji Fujimori suspension in new vote


In Peru Congress confirms Kenji Fujimori suspension in new vote

Peru's Congress confirmed the suspension of lawmaker Kenji Fujimori in a second vote Thursday, shortly after officials had voided an earlier ballot over a voting discrepancy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Peruvian lawmaker Kenji Fujimori has been suspended on corruption charges -- and he could be banned from running for office play

Peruvian lawmaker Kenji Fujimori has been suspended on corruption charges -- and he could be banned from running for office

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Peru's Congress confirmed the suspension of lawmaker Kenji Fujimori in a second vote Thursday, shortly after officials had voided an earlier ballot over a voting discrepancy.

The second vote, which confirms the popular 38-year-old lawmaker's suspension on corruption allegations, leaves him possibly facing a lengthy ban on holding office -- which would rule out his anticipated run for the presidency in 2021.

The setback is the latest twist in Kenji's long-running battle with his sister Keiko for control of their father's political dynasty.

Kenji decried the new vote, blaming it on maneuvering by his sister -- whose Fuerza Popular party controls Congress -- and said he would take legal action.

"Yesterday, I was illegally suspended without the number of votes required by the Constitution. Today, Keiko wants to make a new vote to suit you and consolidate the abuse," he wrote on Twitter.

"I will not submit. I will initiate legal actions. I will defend my rights," he wrote.

Congress president Luis Galarreta, one of Keiko's allies, had earlier announced the voiding of Wednesday night's vote.

That ballot ended with Kenji's suspension, but crucially threw him a political lifeline because the Congress did not have a quorum to impose a ban on holding office, which would have ruled out a tilt at the presidency.

Thursday's retaken vote approved suspension by 58 votes in favor, seven against and 19 abstentions, said Galarreta.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Mike Pompeo: N.Korea's Kim told me he was 'prepared to denuclearize' Mike Pompeo N.Korea's Kim told me he was 'prepared to denuclearize'
Pierre Nkurunziza: Burundi president surprises with vow to step down in 2020 Pierre Nkurunziza Burundi president surprises with vow to step down in 2020
In Poland: Police seek Baltic coast seal killer In Poland Police seek Baltic coast seal killer
Sweden: Country offers young asylum seekers a second chance Sweden Country offers young asylum seekers a second chance
Canada: Country poised to legalize recreational marijuana Canada Country poised to legalize recreational marijuana
Christopher Columbus: US returns stolen copy of Italian explorer letter to Spain Christopher Columbus US returns stolen copy of Italian explorer letter to Spain

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attemptbullet
3 In Central Africa DR Congo crisis stirs concernsbullet
4 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
5 Omar al-Bashir Sudanese president offers hosting talks between...bullet
6 Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of Chinese...bullet
7 Brendan Greaves 'Look Away': Songwriter sued over Chicago hitbullet
8 In Nicaragua 'Human tragedy' of violence claims 121 lives:...bullet
9 Water is life Ivory Coast city struggles with crippling...bullet
10 In Lahore Abducted British-Pakistani activist freed -...bullet

Related Articles

In Peru Congress to decide on Fujimori son's political fate
Football After mad dash to wire, Russia's stadiums open for World Cup
OAS US pushes for Venezuela to be suspended from club
Football Cleared Guerrero heads Peru's World Cup squad
Football Guerrero scores twice on Peru return after doping ban drama
Football Cahill, Arzani in Australia's final World Cup squad
Peru Country gets out of jail to win prisoners 'World Cup'
Football Wounded 'Tiger' Gareca takes Peru back to the World Cup finals
Football Peru abuzz about first World Cup in 36 years after Guerrero boost

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet

World

"If he fires at us, as we've just demonstrated, we will destroy his forces," Netanyahu said of Assad at an event organised by the Policy Exchange think tank in London
In Syria Netanyahu warns Assad on Iranian presence
Demonstrators protect themselves from tear gas and bullets in the flashpoint Nicaraguan town of Masaya -- violence in the country since April has left at least 134 people dead
Daniel Ortega President, bishops set for talks on ending Nicaragua violence
A family gathers outside a tent at a makeshift migrant centre in the northwestern Bosnian town of Bihac.
Bosnia EU gives funds to cope with migrant influx
Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, where large deposits of natural gas have been found offshore, has suffered a spate of suspected jihadists attacks since October
In Mozambique Suspected jihadists kill 5: police