Plane carrying 71 passengers and crew crashes in Russia

A Russian commercial plane conveying 71 passengers and crew has crashed just after leaving Domodedovo Airport in Moscow, BBC reports.

The airplane, which was identified as Saratov Airlines An-148 regional jet, reportedly crashed after vanishing from radar screens as it left the airport in Moscow for the Urals.

The plane was reportedly en route to the city of Orsk when it went missing.

The Saratove airline reportedly fell near Argunovo, about 80km (50 miles) south-east of Moscow.

According to a news agency, the jet vanished from radar screens two minutes after it left.

No chance of survivors

According to Interfax news agency, an emergency services disclosed that the plane crash has "no chance" of survivors.

The reports of survivors is yet to surface but the degree of the crash is reportedly impossible for possible survivor.

About Saratov Airlines

Saratov Airlines is based in Saratov, 840km south-east of Moscow.

The airline was banned from operating international flights in Russia in 2015 when inspectors found someone who is not a flight crew in the cockpit.

The airline appealed against the ban and changed its policy before resuming international charter flights in 2016.

Saratov, founded in 1931 with its parent organisation as Aeroflot, has 13 airplanes in its fleet

It flies mainly between Russian cities but also has destinations in Armenia and Georgia.