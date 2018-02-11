Home > News > World >

Plane carrying 71 passengers and crew crashes in Russia


In Russia Plane carrying 71 passengers and crew crashes

The airplane, which was identified as Saratov Airlines An-148 regional jet, reportedly crashed after vanishing from radar screens in Moscow.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Plane carrying 71 passengers and crew crashes in Russia play

Saratov Airlne An-148

(Russian Aviator Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Russian commercial plane conveying 71 passengers and crew has crashed just after leaving Domodedovo Airport in Moscow, BBC reports.

The airplane, which was identified as Saratov Airlines An-148 regional jet, reportedly crashed after vanishing from radar screens as it left the airport in Moscow for the Urals.

The plane was reportedly en route to the city of Orsk when it went missing.

The Saratove airline reportedly fell near Argunovo, about 80km (50 miles) south-east of Moscow.

According to a news agency, the jet vanished from radar screens two minutes after it left.

No chance of survivors

According to Interfax news agency, an emergency services disclosed that the plane crash has "no chance" of survivors.

The reports of survivors is yet to surface but the degree of the crash is reportedly impossible for possible survivor.

About Saratov Airlines

Saratov Airlines is based in Saratov, 840km south-east of Moscow.

The airline was banned from operating international flights in Russia in 2015 when inspectors found someone who is not a flight crew in the cockpit.

The airline appealed against the ban and changed its policy before resuming international charter flights in 2016.

Saratov, founded in 1931 with its parent organisation as Aeroflot, has 13 airplanes in its fleet

It flies mainly between Russian cities but also has destinations in Armenia and Georgia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

In Brazil: Scores of monkeys killed in Rio yellow fever panic In Brazil Scores of monkeys killed in Rio yellow fever panic
In Haiti: UK govt to meet Oxfam Monday over prostitutes probe In Haiti UK govt to meet Oxfam Monday over prostitutes probe
In Pyeongchang: Take it as Red: Teen makes history as wind pummels In Pyeongchang Take it as Red: Teen makes history as wind pummels
Donald Trump: President laments 'shattered' lives after aides resign Donald Trump President laments 'shattered' lives after aides resign
In Hong Kong: Police probe deadly bus accident In Hong Kong Police probe deadly bus accident
In North Korea: Hard road ahead for Olympics detente: analysts In North Korea Hard road ahead for Olympics detente: analysts

Recommended Videos

World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter
Guinness Book Of Records: Man wins record for turning his tummy into chopping board Guinness Book Of Records Man wins record for turning his tummy into chopping board
World News: Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of loneliness World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of loneliness



Top Articles

1 Sergio Mattarella Italian president warns against "extreme nationalism"bullet
2 Mohammad Wali Death in Afghanistan or bitter life in Pakistan:...bullet
3 Justin Trudeau NAFTA must protect workers left behind by global economybullet
4 Charlotte Kalla First gold goes to Sweden, Koreas in spotlightbullet
5 Mahathir Mohamad Malaysia's ex minister in hospital for chest...bullet
6 In Colombian College students protest against miniskirt...bullet
7 In Venezuela Government condemns US senator who says world...bullet
8 In Taiwan 15 confirmed dead in earthquakebullet
9 Employment Over 2,000 Ghanaians working in the UK’s...bullet
10 In France Bordeaux's 'magnificent' lost vintage pushes...bullet

Related Articles

In Syria 'Large-scale' Israeli raids hit Iranian targets
In Philippsburg Four killed in German helicopter, plane collision
In Syria Two Russian servicemen killed in mortar attack
In Syria 23 civilians killed, most in Russian air strikes - Monitor
In Australia Prominent British CEO among those dead in Sydney seaplane crash
In Costa Rica Ten Americans killed as plane crashes and burns
In Austrian Explosion at major gas hub, one dead, 18 injured
Airbus Aircraft giant to pay compensation to 2007 Brazil crash victims
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Cairo, Moscow sign contract for Egypt's first nuclear plant
Chapecoense Air Crash Widows struggle year after Brazil football team wiped out

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet
7 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest...bullet
8 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
9 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
10 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible...bullet

World

The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh reopened for business on Sunday
In Saudi Arabia Riyadh's Ritz 'luxury prison' reopens after graft crackdown
Spectators have been urged to wrap up warm with temperatures set to plunge on Monday.
In Pyeongchang Earthquake, wind and fire: extreme conditions hit Olympics
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) shakes hands with Britain's Foreign Minister Boris Johnson at the start of their meeting in Naypyidaw, in a photo taken and released on February 11, 2018 by Myanmar's Ministry of Information
Boris Johnson UK's minister urges 'independent' probe of Rohingya crisis in Suu Kyi talks
This handout photograph released on February 11, 2018 by the family of Iranian-Canadian environmentalist Kavous Seyed Emami shows him at an unidentified location
Kavous Seyed Emami Questions surround prison death of Iranian-Canadian environmentalist