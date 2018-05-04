Home > News > World >

PM May does better than expected in England local elections


Theresa May PM does better than expected in England local elections

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party fared better than expected in local elections in England, results on Friday showed, in her first test since losing her parliamentary majority last year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives appear to have benefited from the collapse of the pro-Brexit UK Independence Party play

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives appear to have benefited from the collapse of the pro-Brexit UK Independence Party

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party fared better than expected in local elections in England, results on Friday showed, in her first test since losing her parliamentary majority last year.

The party held on to key London councils despite a big push by the main opposition Labour party, which failed to live up to its own hype.

It also scored highly in areas that voted in favour of Brexit in a 2016 referendum, while losing some ground in more pro-EU heartlands.

The UK Independence Party (UKIP), which has seen its support collapse since the 2016 vote for Brexit, was all but wiped out, while the pro-European Liberal Democrat party made gains.

Labour's leftist leader Jeremy Corbyn had sought to build on momentum from last year's general election, when an unexpected surge for his party deprived May of her majority.

Britain's Labour party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, admitted 'mixed' results play

Britain's Labour party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, admitted 'mixed' results

(AFP/File)

But Labour admitted "mixed" results despite a difficult week for May, who was plagued once again by cabinet divisions over Brexit as well as a row over immigration that toppled one of her top ministers.

"We've done better than expected," Conservative party chairman Brandon Lewis told Sky News.

"We have seen Labour -- who thought they would be sweeping the board in London -- thus far not gaining a single council in London."

'UKIP like Black Death'

The Conservatives appeared to have benefited from the collapse of UKIP, which was instrumental in the Brexit vote but has since lost its way.

UKIP general secretary Paul Oakley denied his party was all but over, bizarrely comparing it to the Black Death plague which wiped out as much as a third of Europe's population in the 14th century.

"Think of the Black Death in the Middle Ages. It comes along and it causes disruption and then it goes dormant, and that's exactly what we are going to do," he told BBC radio.

The elections took place across England with a total of more than 4,300 seats being contested play

The elections took place across England with a total of more than 4,300 seats being contested

(AFP)

"Our time isn't finished because Brexit is being betrayed."

On a victory tour in London, May said Labour "threw everything at it, but they failed", while adding: "We won't take anything for granted."

Labour's goal to win Conservative strongholds in London like Wandsworth or Westminster was always going to be hard, and it did gain seats.

Its failure to take Barnet, a northern suburb with a large Jewish population that was Labour's top target in the capital, is likely to be more heavily scrutinised in the context of an ongoing row over anti-Semitism in the party.

"I think there are lots of voters, Jewish people in London, who don't feel comfortable voting Labour," London's Labour mayor Sadiq Khan told the BBC.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party defied expectations in England's local elections play

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party defied expectations in England's local elections

(AFP/File)

Corbyn said he had secured a "solid set of results".

"Labour has won even more council seats than at our high watermark of 2014 and we are on course to secure our best results in London since 1971," he said.

Two Labour victories stood out: Labour lawmaker Dan Jarvis also won a mayoral election in Sheffield in northern England, while the party retained control of Birmingham council in central England.

But Matt Singh of Number Cruncher Politics noted: "Opposition parties are supposed to do well in mid-term contests, and these aren't the results of one that's about to storm the next general election."

Brexit vote

The Conservatives held Kensington and Chelsea, where they had faced severe criticism over last year's devastating Grenfell Tower fire that killed 71 people, but with a smaller majority.

However, they lost the southwestern city of Plymouth to Labour and lost control of Trafford, its flagship council in northern England.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson pointed to the party's success in Brexit-voting areas, remarking that Corbyn's promise to keep Britain in the EU customs union "means he is not trusted to deliver Brexit".

The Conservatives also lost the strongly anti-Brexit London borough of Richmond upon Thames to the Liberal Democrats, which had courted EU citizens' votes.

The Lib Dems also won nearby Kingston-upon-Thames from the Conservatives.

Lib Dem leader Vince Cable, whose party has struggled in recent years after losing support for going into government with the Conservatives, said: "We are very much on the way back."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In New Zealand: Top navy officer accused of hiding camera in embassy toilet In New Zealand Top navy officer accused of hiding camera in embassy toilet
In Bordeaux: Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is big In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is big
Hawaii: Hundreds of residents flee US state volcano eruption Hawaii Hundreds of residents flee US state volcano eruption
Jean-Marc Janaillac: Air France-KLM boss resigns after staff reject pay deal Jean-Marc Janaillac Air France-KLM boss resigns after staff reject pay deal
Rudy Giuliani: Maverick Trump lawyer, courts stormy waters Rudy Giuliani Maverick Trump lawyer, courts stormy waters
Beijing: China rejects US military claims of laser attacks on pilots Beijing China rejects US military claims of laser attacks on pilots

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Turkey Pro-Kurdish party says jailed ex-leader Demirtas to run for...bullet
2 Meghan Markle Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding...bullet
3 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 In Nigeria 13 killed as cattle rustlers attack villagebullet
6 In Afghanistan Slain journalists remembered on World Press...bullet
7 UK Country admits 'serious' cancer screening failure for...bullet
8 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can...bullet
9 In India Gangster sentenced to life in prison for...bullet
10 In East Africa Hundreds dead as floods wreak havocbullet

Related Articles

Theresa May Test for PM as England votes in local elections
Emmanuel Macron French President struts global stage, but is he influential?
Politics Britain's leading pollster says Brexit voters could save Theresa May in the local elections
Politics Theresa May signals Brexit retreat on the customs union as Downing Street say her position is 'evolving'
Politics The key local elections battlegrounds that will decide Theresa May's fate
Politics Theresa May must choose between keeping close EU ties or signing a trade deal with Trump
Politics Exclusive: Here's what the new Brexit application process for EU citizens will look like
Politics Theresa May just lost a crucial vote on whether parliament will get a 'meaningful vote' on the Brexit deal
Theresa May British PM picks new interior minister after resignation blow
Politics Sajid Javid replaces Amber Rudd as Home Secretary

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
6 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet

World

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas gestures as he chairs a Palestinian National Council meeting in Ramallah on April 30, 2018
Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine Liberation Organization
Lebanon prepares to hold its first parliamentary election in nine years on May 6, 2018 with ruling parties seeking to preserve a fragile power-sharing arrangement despite regional tensions
Hezbollah Movement Ruling parties to keep their clout as Lebanon votes
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated for a second term on Monday
Alexei Navalny Opposition supporters held ahead of anti-Putin rally
A Tunisian policeman casts his vote in the municipal elections at a polling station for the police and military in the capital Tunis on April 29, 2018, during a special voting round for them ahead of the broader vote scheduled for May 6.
Tunisia Country prepares for first free municipal elections