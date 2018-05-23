Home > News > World >

Poisoned ex-spy's daughter says wants to return to Russia 'in future'


Yulia Skripal Poisoned ex-spy's daughter says wants to return to Russia 'in future'

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned with her ex-spy father in Britain in March, said in a video statement Wednesday she would like to eventually return to Russia but first needed to get better.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury along with her father, Russian spy Sergei Skripal, speaks to media representatives in London, on May 23, 2018 play

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury along with her father, Russian spy Sergei Skripal, speaks to media representatives in London, on May 23, 2018

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned with her ex-spy father in Britain in March, said in a video statement Wednesday she would like to eventually return to Russia but first needed to get better.

"I was discharged from hospital on April 9th but my treatment is continuing," Yulia Skripal said in a video statement to Reuters which was broadcast on national television in Russia.

"In the future I hope to return home back to my country," she said.

The 33-year-old, who is under the protection of the British government, spoke from an undisclosed location. She wore a light blue dress and smiled as she began to speak.

Speaking in Russian, she said she was grateful to Russian diplomats for their help but said she "was not ready" to accept assistance from the Russian embassy at this stage.

"I don't want to go into details but I would just like to say that the treatment was invasive and deeply depressing," she said in her first media appearance since the March 4 poisoning.

"I try to take one day at a time and want to help my father until he fully recovers," she added.

"My life has been turned upside down and right now I am trying to come to terms with incredible changes in my life, both physical and emotional."

Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found slumped on a bench in the English city of Salisbury in March, sparking a bitter diplomatic crisis between Moscow and London, who say a nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union was used on the pair.

Yulia Skripal was visiting her father when the attack took place.

Sergei Skripal had moved to Britain in 2010 as part of a spy exchange after being imprisoned in Russia for selling secrets to British intelligence while he was working for the GRU, Russia's premier foreign military intelligence agency.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Arctic Island: Canada, Denmark seek to settle dispute Arctic Island Canada, Denmark seek to settle dispute
In China: US staffer suffers brain injury after 'sound' incident In China US staffer suffers brain injury after 'sound' incident
Pierre Moscovici: EU hands France's Macron deficit victory Pierre Moscovici EU hands France's Macron deficit victory
Faisal Mekdad: Syria says withdrawal of Iran, Hezbollah 'not on agenda' Faisal Mekdad Syria says withdrawal of Iran, Hezbollah 'not on agenda'
In Chechnya: FIFA 'concerned' by arrest of rights activist In Chechnya FIFA 'concerned' by arrest of rights activist
Giuseppe Conte: Italy president summons PM candidate amid CV scandal Giuseppe Conte Italy president summons PM candidate amid CV scandal

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of his...bullet
3 Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President...bullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on...bullet
6 European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprievebullet
7 In Ukraine 4 dead as fighting spikes in country's rebel eastbullet
8 In Ghana Police open corruption probe into football chiefbullet
9 In Morocco Women surfers ride out waves and harassmentbullet
10 In Brazil 25 Africans rescued, Guyanese migrants...bullet

Related Articles

In Russia Putin wishes Skripal 'good health' after discharge from hospital
Sergei Skripal Former Russian spy discharged from hospital
Britain Country accuses 'reckless Russia' of breaking chemical arms ban
Spy Poison Case Global arms watchdog starts talks
Politics The nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was delivered 'in a liquid form'
In Britain Government says Russia spied on Skripals before poisoning
Sergei Lavrov Russia accuses Boris Johnson of 'distorting' OPCW findings on Skripals
In Britain Government calls for UN meeting on OPCW nerve attack findings
In UK Watchdog confirms findings on nerve agent used on Russian ex-spy
Politics Independent inspectors back up UK assessment that Russia poisoned former spy

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet

World

French President Emmanuel Macron presents his government's battle plan for the country's most deprived areas.
Macron President's plan for French suburbs slammed as insufficient
Indian protesters burn an effigy of Vedanta Resources boss Anil Agarwal at a protest in Chennai condemning the killings of protesters
In South India Protester dead in second day of clashes
Firefighters spray foam on the wreckage of a plane, after it went off the runway at Toncontin International airport and collapsed over a busy boulevard in Tegucigalpa
In Honduras Six Americans injured in plane crash
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro shake hands in December
Turkey Erdogan congratulates Maduro after controversial election win