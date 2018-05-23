Home > News > World >

Police open corruption probe into football chief


In Ghana Police open corruption probe into football chief

Police in Ghana on Wednesday said they were probing claims of corruption against the head of the country's football association after a complaint from the president.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, pictured at a press conference in June 2014 at the last World Cup play

The president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, pictured at a press conference in June 2014 at the last World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police in Ghana on Wednesday said they were probing claims of corruption against the head of the country's football association after a complaint from the president.

"The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is investigating Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association, for alleged offences, including corruption," said spokesman Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman.

"This follows a complaint received from His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that Mr Nyantakyi has used the President's name and office fraudulently."

No further details were given about the allegations, which follow an investigation by an undercover journalist, Anas Areneyaw Anas, who has previously exposed graft.

There was no immediate comment from the Ghana FA.

Abayie-Buckman said Nyantakyi, who is also a senior member of the Confederation of African Football governing body, was expected to return to Ghana on Wednesday to face questioning.

Akufo-Addo, who came to power in December 2016, has embarked on an anti-corruption drive and in February formally appointed a special prosecutor to look into claims of graft.

An expose by Anas in 2015 into claims of bribery in the judiciary led to the sacking or suspension of dozens of judges.

The case sent shockwaves through the West African nation, which sees itself as a bastion of democracy and good governance in a turbulent region.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

President: Macron plan for French suburbs slammed as insufficient President Macron plan for French suburbs slammed as insufficient
In South India: Protester dead in second day of clashes In South India Protester dead in second day of clashes
In Morocco: Women surfers ride out waves and harassment In Morocco Women surfers ride out waves and harassment
In Honduras: Six Americans injured in plane crash In Honduras Six Americans injured in plane crash
Turkey: Erdogan congratulates Maduro after controversial election win Turkey Erdogan congratulates Maduro after controversial election win
Sabika Sheikh: Pakistan buries teen killed in Texas school shooting Sabika Sheikh Pakistan buries teen killed in Texas school shooting

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jurybullet
3 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
4 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of...bullet
5 European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on...bullet
6 Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President...bullet
7 European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprievebullet
8 In Morocco Women surfers ride out waves and harassmentbullet
9 South China Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Seabullet
10 In Madagascar Battle to treat women for debilitating...bullet

Related Articles

NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race
Ghana Country fights malaria chemical resistance with new spray
In Ivory Coast 'Drone academy' offers youth the chance to soar
Gays You can't force homosexuality on us - Ayariga slams US Ambassador
AFRICA CEO FORUM Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa to present his economic recovery project
Faure Gnassingbe Togo opposition suspends protests at Ghana request
George Weah Liberian president to speak at Africa CEO forum
In Togo Government to free 45 opposition supporters from custody

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
7 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet
8 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

Indian protesters burn an effigy of Vedanta Resources boss Anil Agarwal at a protest in Chennai condemning the killings of protesters
In India Police face fury over shooting deaths of 10 protesters
US novelist Philip Roth won most top literary honors but the coveted Nobel Literature Prize eluded him
Philip Roth American literary giant dead at 85
Former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak faces a string of corruption charges
Lee Myung-bak Former S. Korean president Lee slams 'insult' corruption charges
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced often hostile questions from European lawmakers this week
Facebook Zuckerberg to face pressure on taxes in meeting with Macron