Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Political storm in Greece over proposed Macedonia deal


In Greece Political storm over proposed Macedonia deal

A proposed deal to resolve a 27-year name row with Macedonia has kicked up a political storm in Greece, with the government under fire over a compromise the main opposition party has rejected as a "national retreat".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Greek demonstrators at a protest in Athens earlier this year urging the government not to compromise in the name row with Macedonia play

Greek demonstrators at a protest in Athens earlier this year urging the government not to compromise in the name row with Macedonia

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A proposed deal to resolve a 27-year name row with Macedonia has kicked up a political storm in Greece, with the government under fire over a compromise the main opposition party has rejected as a "national retreat".

The conservative New Democracy party is expected to file a censure motion against Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's government after it agreed to the tiny Balkan nation being renamed the Republic of North Macedonia.

Greece has long objected to its northern neighbour being called Macedonia because it has its own northern province of the same name, which in ancient times was the cradle of Alexander the Great's empire -- a source of intense pride to modern day Greeks.

Tsipras is to brief parliament on Friday on the agreement he brokered with his Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev after months of intensive talks between diplomats.

"This is an agreement that benefits (Greece) and the region," Tsipras said late Thursday in a televised interview on state TV ERT.

"With this agreement, we cancel out any attempt to usurp our history."

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has also hailed the deal, which was announced on Tuesday, calling it a "historic solution".

The agreement still needs to be approved by Macedonia's parliament and pass a referendum there, as well as being ratified by the Greek parliament, a process that will take months.

Macedonia hopes that resolving the bitter dispute will help clear the way for it to join the European Union and NATO.

European Council president Donald Tusk and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg issued a joint statement on Wednesday voicing the hope that "this unique opportunity to relaunch the wider Western Balkan region's European and Euro-Atlantic integration will not be wasted".

The 20-article document is to be signed by the foreign ministers of Greece and Macedonia, probably in the Prespes Lakes district on the border between the two countries.

The document states that Macedonia's constitution must be revised within the year for the deal to go ahead.

Opponents to the compromise have called for a protest on central Syntagma Square in Athens on Friday and Saturday.

Much of the criticism in Greece has focused on the government's acceptance that the neighbouring country's language and ethnicity will be called "Macedonian".

"The acceptance of the Macedonian language and nationality is an unacceptable national retreat," said New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

In Macedonia, the nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party has also rejected the deal and President Gjorge Ivanov said he would refuse to sign the text.

Ivanov can veto the Macedonian parliament's decision only once, and has no power to veto a referendum.

Skopje hopes to secure a date to begin accession talks at an EU summit in late June, and an invitation to join NATO in mid-July.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Alexei Navalny: Russian opposition leader Navalny freed ahead of World Cup Alexei Navalny Russian opposition leader Navalny freed ahead of World Cup
Eight killed by India lynch mobs in less than a week Eight killed by India lynch mobs in less than a week
In South Africa: Two stabbed to death in mosque, attacker killed In South Africa Two stabbed to death in mosque, attacker killed
Emmanuel Macron: Macron 'never meant to offend' Italy with migrant comments Emmanuel Macron Macron 'never meant to offend' Italy with migrant comments
Emmanuel Macron: French MPs adopt President's signature rail reform Emmanuel Macron French MPs adopt President's signature rail reform
Theresa May: British PM survives fresh Brexit vote but rebels up the pressure Theresa May British PM survives fresh Brexit vote but rebels up the pressure

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
2 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 World After AT&T-Time warner approval, focus shifts to comcast and...bullet
5 US-North Korea Summit We've heard this before: analysts on N....bullet
6 In DR Congo Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says courtbullet
7 Video Games Cloud play on the horizon in changing game worldbullet
8 Kim Jong Un Nuclear risk-taker Trump gambles all in talks...bullet
9 In Argentina Congress prepares for historic abortion votebullet
10 Italy France tensions spiral over rejected migrant shipbullet

Related Articles

Nicolas Maduro Venezuela releases prisoners accused of 'political violence'
In Argentina Congress prepares for historic abortion vote
In Spain Migrants find difficult situation
Theresa May British PM survives fresh Brexit vote but rebels up the pressure
In Russia Government says UN should consider sanctions relief for N. Korea
Italy France tensions spiral over rejected migrant ship
Maxim Huerta Spain's new culture minister quits after one week over tax fraud
Emmanuel Macron French MPs adopt President's signature rail reform
Giorgi Kvirikashvili Georgia's prime minister resigns after mass protests
Emmanuel Macron French MPs adopt signature Macron rail reform

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

Spain offered to take in the ship Aquarius' 629 rescued migrants, some shown in this handout photo, despite roadblocks from police and conservatives
In Spain Migrants find difficult situation
Authorities have determined that 442,462 Venezuelans who have crossed into Colombia have residence permits while 376,572 do not -- a total of 819,034 people
Migrant Crisis Over 1 million move from Venezuela to Colombia in 16 months
Students demonstrate against the sexual abuse scandal within the church in Chile as the Vatican's top abuse investigator Maltese archbishop Charles Scicluna (R) visits Catholic University in Santiago on June 13, 2018
In Chile Authorities raid sites linked to church sex abuse
43 prisoners behind bars for "political violence" were released as part of a program by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, pictured May 2018
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela releases prisoners accused of 'political violence'