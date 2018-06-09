Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Pope urges oil majors to combat global warming and aid poor


Pope Francis Pontiff urges oil majors to combat global warming and aid poor

Pope Francis asked Saturday that major oil and gas companies respect the 2015 Paris climate agreement to help protect the poor from global warming.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pope Francis at the Vatican where he urged major oil and gas companies to combat global warming to protect the poor play

Pope Francis at the Vatican where he urged major oil and gas companies to combat global warming to protect the poor

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pope Francis asked Saturday that major oil and gas companies respect the 2015 Paris climate agreement to help protect the poor from global warming.

The Paris Agreement was adopted in December 2015 by 196 nations resolving to limit warming to no more than two degrees centigrade.

In a meeting with industry executives at the Vatican, the Pope said it was "disturbing" that two-and-a-half years after the deal was struck, carbon dioxide emissions and greenhouse gas levels "remain very high".

"Yet even more worrying is the continued search for new fossil fuel reserves, whereas the Paris Agreement clearly urged keeping most fossil fuels underground," Francis told the Energy Transition and Care for Our Common Home conference.

"Civilisation requires energy, but energy use must not destroy civilisation!"

The pope met officials from major oil and gas firms such as ExxonMobil, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Norway's state oil company Equinor.

He has long considered climate change one of the key themes of his papacy. In 2015, his second encyclical was dedicated to the issue, describing it as "one of the principal challenges facing humanity in our day".

Francis implored the industry to halt prospection as climate change will have a disproportionate impact on the poor.

"The effects of climate change are not evenly distributed. It is the poor who suffer most from the ravages of global warming, with increasing disruption in the agricultural sector, water insecurity, and exposure to severe weather events," he said.

"Many of those who can least afford it are already being forced to leave their homes and migrate to other places that may or may not prove welcoming."

However with US president Donald Trump announcing America's exit from the Paris deal, ExxonMobil has announced plans to increase oil production in the US and start dozens of projects around the world.

An estimated one billion people have no access to electricity, and the US Energy Information Administration says energy demand is set to rise 28 percent between 2015 and 2040.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Gaza: 3 killed by Israeli fire on border: new ministry toll In Gaza 3 killed by Israeli fire on border: new ministry toll
In Singapore: Trump and Kim lookalikes hold 'summit' In Singapore Trump and Kim lookalikes hold 'summit'
In Afghanistan: 19 police killed in Taliban attack on base: officials In Afghanistan 19 police killed in Taliban attack on base: officials
Xi Jinping: China's president hails 'unity' of security bloc led with Russia Xi Jinping China's president hails 'unity' of security bloc led with Russia
Vladimir Putin: Russia and Ukraine discuss 'exchange' of Sentsov, other prisoners Vladimir Putin Russia and Ukraine discuss 'exchange' of Sentsov, other prisoners
Maria Bueno: Legendary Brazilian tennis player dies Maria Bueno Legendary Brazilian tennis player dies

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outragebullet
2 Anthony Bourdain Celebrity chef, food critic dead at 61 - CNNbullet
3 In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthroughbullet
4 In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raidbullet
5 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
6 In Vietnam Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fastbullet
7 Daniel Ortega President, bishops set for talks on ending...bullet
8 Donald Trump Allies bid to paper over cracks at fractious...bullet
9 In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meetbullet
10 In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes...bullet

Related Articles

In Nicaragua Pope Francis calls for dialogue
Pope Francis Pontiff to meet 5 abused Chilean priests
In Argentina Thousands protest against utility costs, IMF
Pope Francis Pontiff to Chileans: 'We did not react in time' on sex abuse
World Secular Europe rises, and Pope looks to South
In Chile Bishop steps down from anti-sex abuse board

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet

World

Leaders of the G7 participate in a working session of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018; US President Donald Trump has shown skepticism and downright hostility toward multilateral institutions
Donald Trump US president widens the cracks in world order's foundations
Syrian children play among destroyed buildings in Kobane
Ahmed Saleh Years after IS, Syrian Kurds rebuild Kobane alone
The site is located a close to another where evidence of the biggest-ever sacrifice of children was found, with more than 140 youngsters were slain in Huanchaquito (pictured here)
In Peru Archaeologists find new mass child sacrifice site
Central Nigeria is in the grip of a conflict between nomadic herders and sedentary farmers -- the weapons influx has inflamed the violence, say specialists
In Nigeria Banned weapons stoke deadly violence