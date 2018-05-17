Home > News > World >

Pope vows 'change' in Chile church after paedophile scandal


Pope Francis Pontiff vows 'change' in Chile church after paedophile scandal

Pope Francis on Thursday promised "changes" to the Chilean church to "restore justice" following a child abuse scandal that has come to haunt his papacy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pope Francis gave no indication of eventual consequences for those suspected of keeping silent about the abuse in Chile play

Pope Francis gave no indication of eventual consequences for those suspected of keeping silent about the abuse in Chile

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pope Francis on Thursday promised "changes" to the Chilean church to "restore justice" following a child abuse scandal that has come to haunt his papacy.

However in a short letter addressed to 34 Chilean bishops, whom the Argentinian pontiff met in groups from Tuesday to Thursday, he gave no indication of eventual consequences for those suspected of keeping silent about the abuse.

"I thank you for the full availability that everyone has shown to adhere to and collaborate in all the changes and resolutions that we will have to implement in the short, medium and long term, necessary to restore justice and ecclesiastical communion," the pope said in a statement in Spanish circulated by the Vatican.

He said the meetings had been a "frank" exchange about "the grave events that have damaged ecclesiastical communion and weakened the work of the Church of Chile in recent years".

"In the light of these painful events concerning abuses -- of minors, of power and of conscience -- we have gone further into the seriousness of these situations as well as the tragic consequences they have had, particularly for the victims."

The pope said he had asked for "forgiveness from the heart" from the abuse victims, adding that the Chilean bishops expressed their "firm intention to repair the damage caused".

The letter ended with a call for the bishops to create a church which listens to "the hungry, the imprisoned, the migrant and the abused".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Anwar Ibrahim: Malaysia's politician says Najib likely headed to jail Anwar Ibrahim Malaysia's politician says Najib likely headed to jail
Mexico: As US deadline passes, country says NAFTA deal still doable Mexico As US deadline passes, country says NAFTA deal still doable
Germany: EU takes country, five others to court over air pollution Germany EU takes country, five others to court over air pollution
In Venezuela: Country opposition figures in jail protest In Venezuela Country opposition figures in jail protest
Trump: US president rages at 'witch hunt' as Mueller probe turns one Trump US president rages at 'witch hunt' as Mueller probe turns one
Pentagon: No plans to cut back US-South Korea drills Pentagon No plans to cut back US-South Korea drills

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
2 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
3 Royal Wedding Thanks to Markle's dad, Mexican town swept up in frenzybullet
4 In US Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcanobullet
5 In Gaza FG condemns killing of 58 unarmed Palestinian demonstratorsbullet
6 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
7 Petty Thief Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for...bullet
8 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge...bullet
9 Liu Chuanjian Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with...bullet
10 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president slams world's...bullet

Related Articles

Sex Abuse Pope receives Chilean bishops over scandal
Pope Francis Film shows 'fearless' pope taking on church
Sexual Abuse Chile bishops prepare for papal dressing down over abuse

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Anti-establishment Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, left, indicated a government deal with the far-right League is immiment after talks with head Matteo Salvini
In Italy Populists say coalition govt contract 'this evening'
Ina Rogers and her husband Jonathan Allen, 29, were arrested on March 31 at their home in the town of Fairfield, north of San Francisco, after police responded to a call about a missing 12-year-old child
In California 'I'm not a monster': Man accused of torturing kids
"It's about the name" reads graffiti on a wall in central Skopje referring to a bitter dispute with Greece over Macedonia's name
Zoran Zaev Macedonia says agrees 'acceptable' deal with Greece in name row
A picture taken on May 16, 2018 shows a meeting of the Arab League during extraordinary emergency session in Cairo to discuss what it has called Washington's "illegal" relocation of its embassy to the disputed city of Jerusalem
Arab League Chief calls for international probe into Israel 'crimes'