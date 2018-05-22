Home > News > World >

Populists name pick for Italy's Prime Minister


In Italy Populists name pick for Prime Minister

The leaders of Italy's anti-establishment and far-right parties on Monday proposed little-known lawyer Giuseppe Conte as prime minister of a nascent populist coalition government.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leader of the Italy's populist Five Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio (L), with Italian lawyer Giuseppe Conte (R), who could become the country's next prime minister. L), shakes hands with Italian lawyer Giuseppe Conte, as Di Maio presents his would-be cabinet team. Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far right party League (Lega) who have reached an agreement on a joint program, have to present their choice to lead the government today on May 21, 2018 and according to the Italian medias Giuseppe Conte could be their candidate. play

Leader of the Italy's populist Five Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio (L), with Italian lawyer Giuseppe Conte (R), who could become the country's next prime minister. L), shakes hands with Italian lawyer Giuseppe Conte, as Di Maio presents his would-be cabinet team. Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far right party League (Lega) who have reached an agreement on a joint program, have to present their choice to lead the government today on May 21, 2018 and according to the Italian medias Giuseppe Conte could be their candidate.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The leaders of Italy's anti-establishment and far-right parties on Monday proposed little-known lawyer Giuseppe Conte as prime minister of a nascent populist coalition government.

Conte, 54, was proposed to Italian President Sergio Mattarella during talks held at the head of state's offices with Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio and nationalist League chief Matteo Salvini.

"We have indicated the name of Giuseppe Conte to the President of the Republic," Luigi Di Maio wrote on the official blog of Five Star (M5S), after meeting the president in Rome on Monday evening.

"I'm very proud of this name because he is the Five Star Movement in a nutshell -- he won't burden the Italian public."

Salvini later confirmed that Conte was also the League's pick for prime minister in a live video on Facebook to his more than two million followers.

"Conte is an expert in simplification, cutting of red tape and streamlining of the administrative machine, which is what many businesses ask of us," Salvini said.

A specialist in administrative law, Conte was presented before March's inconclusive general election as Di Maio's ministerial pick to streamline Italy's notorious bureaucracy.

Unknown

Both Di Maio and Salvini had previously railed against the possibility of a technical government being put in place after doubts were raised over whether a coalition could be formed.

But the two leaders' brushed off journalists' questions when asked why a relative unknown had been chosen as prime minister nominee.

"He was in my team. Eleven million Italians voted for him," Di Maio said as he left the presidential Quirinal palace, while Salvini said "all prime ministers are political".

Mattarella did not reveal on Monday whether he agrees with the two parties' pick, but summoned the Chamber of Deputy and Senate speakers for talks at 0900 GMT on Tuesday.

The president's endorsement is crucial if they are to seek approval for a new government in parliament.

Should Conte receive Mattarella's blessing, he will then have to present the president with a team of ministers.

"We have clear ideas on the ministers," Salvini said.

In the meantime the president will also examine the two parties' joint programme, overwhelmingly approved by party members over the weekend in a public non-binding vote.

Market worry

The 58-page "Contract for the Government of Change" does not mention a unilateral exit from the eurozone, unlike previous versions leaked to the media, but it rejects post-financial crisis austerity policies and features hardline immigration and security proposals.

The document's costly financial measures and eurosceptic tone has worried financial markets, as has Conte's nomination as PM.

The Milan stock exchange closed down 1.52 percent. The spread -- the difference between Italian and German 10-year borrowing rates -- has shot up 55 base points to 186 in less than a week.

However, according to a poll published Sunday in La Repubblica, 60 percent of Italians say they support a League-M5S government.

Little is known about Conte beyond his complete lack of political experience and solid career in law and academia. He is Di Maio's personal lawyer.

His first, and so far only encounter with the Italian public, was at a pre-election presentation of the Five Star's government team in which he spoke at length about radical overhauls to the legal system and cancelling more than 400 laws.

Conte will also likely have Di Maio and Salvini in his government team, with the Five Star leader reportedly keen on the Economic Development Ministry and the League chief gunning for Interior Minister.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Guinea: Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State media In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State media
In Syria: Kurd traders suffer from twin tax systems In Syria Kurd traders suffer from twin tax systems
In Australia: Archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse In Australia Archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse
In Ukraine: 4 dead as fighting spikes in country's rebel east In Ukraine 4 dead as fighting spikes in country's rebel east
In Cameroon: Kidnappings multiply in restive anglophone region In Cameroon Kidnappings multiply in restive anglophone region
In France: Public sector, rail workers go on strike In France Public sector, rail workers go on strike

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jurybullet
2 Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner 'waiting for UK visa': reportbullet
3 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet
4 EuroVision "Isreali's Netta jacked my chicken dab style" - Swiss...bullet
5 North Korea Country demands Seoul return waitress 'defectors'bullet
6 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
7 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
8 In Cuba Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havanabullet
9 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to...bullet
10 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars,...bullet

Related Articles

Eurosceptic Policy What's next for Italy as populists take charge?
Lawyer Giuseppe Conte tipped to be Italy's new populist PM
In Italy Migrant door barely ajar as populists prepare to rule
Bosnia Erdogan arrives for controversial election rally
In Iran EU commissioner in bid to protect trade ties
Eurozone Italian populists unveil joint government programme
European Union Chokes on own air quality standards
In Italy Populists say coalition govt contract 'this evening'
Steven Mnuchin US opposes taxes on big tech firms
Martin Selmayr Top job for Juncker's 'monster' sparks cronyism row

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Olympics News Samsung unveils special edition Galaxy Note 8 only...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels...bullet

World

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom addresses the European Parliament during a debate on US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports which have sparked threats of realiatory action
European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprieve
With the internet's 'address book' set to be restricted in response to EU privacy law, some analysts fear a wave of cybercrime
European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on cybersecurity impact
A meeting between US President Donald Trump, left, and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-In could decide whether the US president's much-vaunted summit with the North's leader Kim Jong Un goes ahead
Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President visits White House
Demonstrators display cartoons portraying Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha as Pinocchio during a protest at Thammasat University in Bangkok
In Thailand Protest greets fourth year of Thai junta rule