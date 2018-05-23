Home > News > World >

Protester dead in second day of south India clashes


In South India Protester dead in second day of clashes

A protester was killed by a rubber bullet in southern India Wednesday, a day after 10 were shot dead when police opened fire on a rally demanding the closure of a copper plant, officials said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Indian protesters burn an effigy of Vedanta Resources boss Anil Agarwal at a protest in Chennai condemning the killings of protesters play

Indian protesters burn an effigy of Vedanta Resources boss Anil Agarwal at a protest in Chennai condemning the killings of protesters

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A protester was killed by a rubber bullet in southern India Wednesday, a day after 10 were shot dead when police opened fire on a rally demanding the closure of a copper plant, officials said.

Tuesday's police firing, which also left about 80 people injured, sparked intense criticism. Amnesty International said police had "many questions to answer" and those responsible should be brought to justice.

On Wednesday police fired rubber bullets at the crowd and sent volleys of live ammunition overhead, officials and witnesses said, after protesters in the port city of Tuticorin hurled home-made bombs and pelted them with stones.

"We fired live ammunition in the air to disperse the protesters. But the mob continued to pelt stones and bombs. They were setting fire to vehicles," a police officer told AFP.

"We were forced to fire rubber bullets which unfortunately hit one man in the spine and he died," he added. Another police officer at the scene also said a 22-year-old man had died.

A video on social media Wednesday showing a police officer atop a bus pointing an assault rifle at the crowds has fuelled fresh anger.

The demonstrators are demanding the closure of a copper plant on the outskirts of Tuticorin in the southern state of Tamil Nadu owned by British-based mining giant Vedanta Resources, which they say is causing environmental damage.

Witnesses said demonstrators set fire to a police bus Wednesday and ransacked a liquor shop. TV footage showed police in riot gear patrolling streets littered with stones and burnt tyres.

Traders shut down shops as authorities imposed a curfew in parts of the city.

'Mass murder'

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami ordered a judicial inquiry into Tuesday's shootings but defended the police response.

M.K. Stalin, leader of the main Tamil Nadu opposition party the DMK, said police were guilty of "atrocities".

"Mass Murder of Innocent People," he tweeted Wednesday. "Who ordered the police firing on protesters? Why were automatic weapons used to disperse the crowd and under what law is this permitted?"

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India hold placards with images of dead protesters during a protest over the deaths play

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India hold placards with images of dead protesters during a protest over the deaths

(AFP)

Rahul Gandhi, the national leader of the opposition Congress party, on Tuesday described the deaths as "a brutal example of state-sponsored terrorism".

"These citizens were murdered for protesting against injustice," he said.

Police said Tuesday that 12 people had died but later revised the toll. P. Mahendran, superintendent of Tuticorin district police, said 18 officers were wounded in the clashes.

The Madras Union of Journalists complained of police heavy-handedness. "A group of policemen and rogue elements snatched and damaged the cameras," said journalist S. Raghunathan.

The plant is currently closed as Vedanta's Sterlite Copper subsidiary seeks a new licence so it can be expanded.

The deaths came on the 100th day of demonstrations against the plant, which environmentalists and residents say is contaminating water sources -- a charge the company denies.

The protests intensified after Vedanta, owned by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal but with its head office in London, sought to double the 400,000-tonne annual capacity of the plant.

It was shut briefly after an alleged gas leak in March 2013 that left hundreds with breathing difficulties, nausea and throat infections.

The company maintains that it adheres to environmental standards and said it was the victim of "false propaganda" about its operations.

Police run towards protesters on Tuesday play

Police run towards protesters on Tuesday

(AFP)

Tamil Nadu is one of India's most industrialised states and similar protests over environmental concerns have turned deadly in the past, including in Tuticorin.

Vedanta's share price closed at 250 rupees ($3.65) after losing more than seven percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The stock had opened at 263 rupees per share.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Pierre Moscovici: EU hands France's Macron deficit victory Pierre Moscovici EU hands France's Macron deficit victory
Faisal Mekdad: Syria says withdrawal of Iran, Hezbollah 'not on agenda' Faisal Mekdad Syria says withdrawal of Iran, Hezbollah 'not on agenda'
FIFA 'concerned' by arrest in Chechnya of rights activist FIFA 'concerned' by arrest in Chechnya of rights activist
Giuseppe Conte: Italy president summons PM candidate amid CV scandal Giuseppe Conte Italy president summons PM candidate amid CV scandal
In Ghana: Police open corruption probe into football chief In Ghana Police open corruption probe into football chief
President: Macron plan for French suburbs slammed as insufficient President Macron plan for French suburbs slammed as insufficient

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jurybullet
3 Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President...bullet
4 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of...bullet
5 European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on...bullet
6 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
7 European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprievebullet
8 South China Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Seabullet
9 In Madagascar Battle to treat women for debilitating fistulabullet
10 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet

Related Articles

In Zimbabwe No sign of Mugabe at parliament hearing
Facebook Zuckerberg to face pressure on taxes in meeting with Macron
Lee Myung-bak Former S. Korean president Lee slams 'insult' corruption charges
Philip Roth American literary giant dead at 85
In India Police face fury over shooting deaths of 10 protesters
Sabika Sheikh Pakistan buries teen killed in Texas school shooting
Turkey Erdogan congratulates Maduro after controversial election win
In Honduras Six Americans injured in plane crash
In Morocco Women surfers ride out waves and harassment

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
7 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
8 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

Moroccan women surfers have become increasingly common but some still face prejudice or harassment back on land
In Morocco Women surfers ride out waves and harassment
Firefighters spray foam on the wreckage of a plane, after it went off the runway at Toncontin International airport and collapsed over a busy boulevard in Tegucigalpa
In Honduras Six Americans injured in plane crash
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro shake hands in December
Turkey Erdogan congratulates Maduro after controversial election win
Sabika Sheikh was among the 10 people gunned down during a high school shooting in Santa Fe last week
Sabika Sheikh Pakistan buries teen killed in Texas school shooting