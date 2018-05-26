Home > News > World >

Putin warns trade war risks global economic crisis


Vladimir Putin President warns trade war risks global economic crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Friday that the world could be heading for an unprecedented economic crisis due to the confrontational trade policy and protectionism being pursued by the United States.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Putin indirectly criticized his US counterpart for engaging in "trade wars" play

Putin indirectly criticized his US counterpart for engaging in "trade wars"

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Friday that the world could be heading for an unprecedented economic crisis due to the confrontational trade policy and protectionism being pursued by the United States.

Without directly naming US President Donald Trump, who has slapped on tariffs and pulled out of trade deals, Putin lamented that a new era of protectionism was emerging and "breaking" the free trade system responsible for global prosperity.

"Today we need not trade wars or even trade truces, but trade peace," Putin told an economic summit in Saint Petersburg, also attended by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Global trade rules "should be clear and the same for all".

But "breaking the rules is becoming the rule," Putin said in an apparent jab at Trump, who has abandoned a Pacific free trade deal and forced a renegotiation of the US pact with Canada and Mexico.

The Kremlin leader said that a combination of sanctions, trade barriers and a lack of trust was hugely dangerous.

"A spiral of sanctions and barriers is just beginning and is affecting a growing number of countries and companies," said Putin.

The trade barriers and the mistrust they generate "could lead to a systemic crisis the likes of which the world has not seen before," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Canada: Update: 15 hurt in blast at Indian restaurant In Canada Update: 15 hurt in blast at Indian restaurant
In France: Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to China In France Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to China
In Brazil: Sao Paulo declares state of emergency over truckers' strike In Brazil Sao Paulo declares state of emergency over truckers' strike
In Oman: Cyclone Mekunu subsides after lashing, killing 2 In Oman Cyclone Mekunu subsides after lashing, killing 2
Keiko Fujimori: Peru's powerful siblings head for a split Keiko Fujimori Peru's powerful siblings head for a split
French: British air chiefs say Western dominance slipping French British air chiefs say Western dominance slipping

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts tiesbullet
2 World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summitbullet
3 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex crimes by NY...bullet
4 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
5 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes talks...bullet
6 Mike Pompeo US says Europeans did nothing to counter Iran missilesbullet
7 Mariano Rajoy Spanish PM cancels Champions League final tripbullet
8 Chelsea Manning American politician says mass surveillance...bullet
9 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul turns himself in to NY...bullet
10 In Dresden WWII bomb defused after mass evacuation, firebullet

Related Articles

Putin hints at becoming prime minister again in 2024
Vladimir Putin Russia, Saudis signal oil production boost
Trump US president welcomes 'productive' N.Korea reaction on talks
Sergey Lavrov No 'facts' to support MH17 charges: Russia's minister
Oleg Deripaska Magnate resigns from Rusal board over US sanctions
Russian aluminium Rusal shakes up board to slip out of US sanctions
Gazprom EU reaches deal with Kremlin-backed energy giant in anti-trust case
Alexei Navalny Russia cracks down on opposition activists after protests
Peacekeeping China, Russia rise in Central Africa as Western influence shrinks

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Some 10,800 migrants have been registered in Italy since January, in a major drop compared to last year
In Mediterranean Nearly 1,500 migrants rescued in two days
The United States and China have reached a deal to lift sanctions on embattled Chinese telecom company ZTE, The New York Times reported
The White House US has deal to lift sanctions on China's ZTE
Spanish movie director Carla Simon poses during a photo-call for the Cabourg Romantic Film Festival in Cabourg, northwestern France, on June 17, 2017.
AIDS Filmmaker, orphan Carla Simon on Spain's 'lost generation'
Fans who have made it to Kiev after often arduous journeys will be hoping for an unforgettable occasion
Champions League Final Liverpool hoping experience not everything in final against Real