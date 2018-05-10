Home > News > World >

Pyongyang university welcomes release of Americans who taught there


In North Korea Pyongyang university welcomes release of Americans who taught there

The foreign-funded university that two of the three released American detainees taught at has welcomed the trio's release.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kim Hak-song (R) and Tony Kim (2nd L) taught at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology before they were detained play

Kim Hak-song (R) and Tony Kim (2nd L) taught at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology before they were detained

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The foreign-funded university that two of the three released American detainees taught at has welcomed the trio's release.

The Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST) was founded by evangelical Christians from overseas and opened in 2010.

It has 560 students and 100 "international volunteers", according to its website.

Agricultural expert Kim Hak-song and former accounting professor Tony Kim were both lecturers at the institution but were arrested by North Korean authorities as they were leaving the country.

The university previously said their detentions were "not connected in any way with the work of PUST", and sources stress that it carries out no Christian proselytisation, which is unwelcome in the North.

But it is understood the duo may have come to the attention of the Pyongyang authorities through previous Christian activities elsewhere.

The three detainees were granted "amnesty" by Pyongyang following a meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and landed back in the United States on Thursday, to be welcomed by President Donald Trump.

"Our hopes and prayers have been fulfilled by their release," PUST said in a statement.

The university expressed "sincere hope" that the detainees would be able to "now enjoy some peace and rest with their families and friends, and begin to rebuild normal life".

The captivity of the US citizens has brought renewed attention to the school, known to provide foreign education to many children of the country's elite.

On its website, PUST says its mission is "to pursue excellence in education, with an international outlook, so that its students are diligent in studies, innovative in research and upright in character, bringing illumination to the Korean people and the world".

Korean American writer Suki Kim went to PUST undercover as an English teacher in 2011 and later wrote a book about her experiences.

"PUST offers a mutually beneficial arrangement for both North Korea and the evangelicals," she wrote in an essay published in the Washington Post last year following Tony Kim's detention.

"The regime gets free education for its youth and a modern facility... while the evangelicals get a footing in the remote nation," she said.

Although religious freedom is enshrined in the North Korean constitution, it does not exist in practice and religious activity is severely restricted to officially-recognised groups linked to the government.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Spectacle: Eurovision up for grabs as Portugal hosts song contest for first time Spectacle Eurovision up for grabs as Portugal hosts song contest for first time
Malaysian Ex-leader: Malaysia's Mahathir expects to be sworn in shortly Malaysian Ex-leader Malaysia's Mahathir expects to be sworn in shortly
Jakarta: Police hostage crisis at Indonesia jail over Jakarta Police hostage crisis at Indonesia jail over
Eurovision: Israel's Netta, the voice of #MeToo Eurovision Israel's Netta, the voice of #MeToo
Oscar Winner: Trophy case full, musician Gustavo Santaolalla turns to solo project Oscar Winner Trophy case full, musician Gustavo Santaolalla turns to solo project
Southwestern China: Chinese village 10 years after quake Southwestern China Chinese village 10 years after quake

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
2 In Mexico By-election candidate murdered, sixth in just over a weekbullet
3 In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is bigbullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 In Brazil Exit of corruption figure shakes up presidential electionbullet
6 Iran How could the country deal be salvaged?bullet
7 In Mexico Front-runner wants to debate legalizing drugsbullet
8 Moscow Kremlin Putin voices 'deep concern' at Trump Iran movebullet
9 Kaduna Killings UN chief denounces Birnin-Gwari attackbullet
10 CIA US charges former Intelligence agent with spying...bullet

Related Articles

Shinzo Abe East Asian powers back N. Korea denuclearisation
North Korea Country says peace talks not the result of US pressure
North Korea Country goes back to the future - by 30 minutes
Wang Yi Chinese FM met Kim Jong Un in N. Korea: Chinese foreign ministry
In North Korea How were previous US detainees released?
Mike Pompeo New US Secretary wants NKorea weapons program dismantled 'without delay'
Wang Yi China's foreign minister arrives in N. Korea
South Korea Country confirms arrival of F-22 stealth fighters for drill
Donald Trump US President says Kim summit details to be unveiled within days
In North Korea Defectors send bottles of food and facts to N. Korea

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Carlos Veiga, a 44-year-old from Caracas whose parents were from Galicia, arrived in Vigo in November with his wife and two sons
In Spain Galicia welcomes back thousands of Venezuelans
An image released by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) early on May 10, 2018 purportedly shows what the official news agency said was air defence systems intercepting Israeli missiles over Syrian airspace, without specifying the location
Rocket Misfire Major Israeli raids hit 'Iranian' targets in Syria after rocket fire
Bangladesh is planting millions of palm trees to reduce the risk from lightning strikes following a similiar scheme in Thailand
Thunderstorm Lightning strikes kill dozens across Bangladesh
Egyptian female weightlifter Sara Samir, who competes under the name "Sara Ahmed", won bronze in the 69kg (152 pound) class at the 2016 Olympic Games
Weightlifting Olympic medal propels female Egyptian boom