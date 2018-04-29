Home > News > World >

Qatar to scrap controversial exit system for workers: experts


Qatar Country to scrap controversial exit system for workers: experts

Qatar could agree a deal within a fortnight to abolish its controversial exit visa system which requires workers to obtain their employers' permission to leave the country, labour experts said Sunday.

  • Published:
A worker pushes a crate of imported apples at Qatar's Hamad International Airport in Doha on July 20, 2017 play

A worker pushes a crate of imported apples at Qatar's Hamad International Airport in Doha on July 20, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Qatar could agree a deal within a fortnight to abolish its controversial exit visa system which requires workers to obtain their employers' permission to leave the country, labour experts said Sunday.

The possibility of a landmark deal came as the International Labour Organization (ILO) opened an office in Doha, part of an agreement under which the United Nations agency will oversee wholesale labour reform by the 2022 World Cup host.

"We are looking now about the final details of the exit visa, we expect a deal within the next two weeks," said Sharan Burrow, general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation and a once-vocal critic of Qatar's labour laws.

Other sources with knowledge of negotiations on the issue confirmed a deal was expected to be announced soon.

The exit visa system has long been savaged by critics of Qatar's labour practices as a prime example of the Gulf state's exploitation of its vast migrant workforce, which numbers some two million.

Qatar has come under intense international pressure and scrutiny since it won the right to host the World Cup, for which it has said it is spending $500 million a week on major infrastructure projects.

Labour Minister Issa Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi, who cut a ribbon at the opening of the ILO office, said the inauguration was "another step towards ensuring Qatar has a labour system that reflects global best practice".

"The Government of Qatar now has another partner to promote and protect the rights of our guest workers," he said.

A deal to establish an ILO office in Qatar was struck last October after Doha agreed to a package of labour reforms which also included introducing a minimum wage and a grievance procedure for workers.

Doha and the ILO have signed a three-year programme of technical cooperation on labour issues.

Human rights group Amnesty International said in a statement Sunday that Qatar should introduce "a timetable for meaningful" reform.

Qatar should "urgently publish a robust and effective plan of action to remove the excessive restrictions that enable employers to trap migrant workers in exploitative situations", it said.

Qatar's pledge to reform labour laws comes as it faces regional political pressure after a group of Saudi-led countries abruptly froze ties with Doha last June, accusing it of supporting terrorism and fostering ties with regional rival Iran, charges denied by Doha.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Italy: Telecom Italia head to step down if hedge fund breaks up board: report In Italy Telecom Italia head to step down if hedge fund breaks up board: report
In Syria: Regime, US-backed forces in deadly clashes: monitor In Syria Regime, US-backed forces in deadly clashes: monitor
Mike Pompeo: 'Real opportunity' for progress on North Korea Mike Pompeo 'Real opportunity' for progress on North Korea
In Rio: Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units In Rio Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units
Costa Rica: Evangelicals make up quarter of country's new assembly Costa Rica Evangelicals make up quarter of country's new assembly
Mike Pompeo: US Secretary of State briefs Saudi, Israel on Trump plans for Iran deal Mike Pompeo US Secretary of State briefs Saudi, Israel on Trump plans for Iran deal

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Costa Rica Evangelicals make up quarter of country's new assemblybullet
4 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
5 Qatar Country to scrap controversial exit system for workers:...bullet
6 In Toronto Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: policebullet
7 In Mali Presidental election set for 29 Julybullet
8 In Italy Telecom Italia head to step down if hedge fund...bullet
9 Mike Pompeo 'Real opportunity' for progress on North Koreabullet
10 In Japan Girls banned from sumo event amid sexism uproarbullet

Related Articles

Mike Pompeo US Secretary of State briefs Saudi, Israel on Trump plans for Iran deal
Football Sacked twice in one season: Sevilla axe Montella after just four months
Football Sevilla sack Montella after just four months in charge
Football Gulf crisis fuels Qatar national pride in PSG
Football Roma signs shirt sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways
Qatar Airways Airline to expand despite 'large loss': chief
World Missile strikes are unlikely to stop Syria's chemical attacks, Pentagon says
FIFA Organization punishes five clubs, and Laos, over player deals

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
5 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
6 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
7 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

"Our fantastic rallies and meetings across the country have affected the situation in a powerful way," Pashinyan told supporters
In Armenia Opposition stages show of force ahead of vote
Passengers wait patiently after a power cut forced authorities to close Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, one of Europe's busiest, for several hours.
In Amsterdam Power cut temporarily shuts airport
Smoke rises from buildings in Yarmuk, a Palestinian refugee camp on the edge of Damascus, during regime shelling targeting Islamic State group positions in the southern district of the capital on April 28, 2018
In Syria Regime, rebels reach evacuation deal in southern Damascus: state media
The vigil to support Brazil's jailed ex-president Lula is permanently stationed near the police headquarters in Curitiba where he is being held
Lula da Silva One badly hurt in 'shooting attack' on vigil for Brazil's ex president