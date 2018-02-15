Home > News > World >

Ramaphosa elected South African President after Jacob Zuma's exit


Jacob Zuma Cyril Ramaphosa elected South African President after Zuma's resignation

Ramaphosa was chosen without a vote after being the only candidate nominated, chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng told assembled lawmakers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cyril Ramaphosa elected as South African President play

Cyril Ramaphosa

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

South African lawmakers on Thursday selected Cyril Ramaphosa as the country’s new president after scandal-tainted Jacob Zuma resigned under pressure from his own ANC ruling party.

Ramaphosa was chosen without a vote after being the only candidate nominated, chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng told assembled lawmakers at a special sitting of the parliament in Cape Town.

The announcement brought loud cheers from ANC lawmakers, with Ramaphosa due to address the parliament later during proceedings.

Zuma resigned on Wednesday as the ANC finally turned against him after a nine-year reign dominated by corruption scandals, economic slowdown and plummeting electoral popularity.

Zuma railed against the ANC for "recalling" him from office and - when he at first refused to resign - then threatening to oust him via a parliament no-confidence vote.

In an earlier TV interview on Wednesday, Zuma said he had received "very unfair" treatment from the party that he joined in 1959 and in which he had fought for decades against apartheid white-minority rule.

Zuma had been in a power struggle with Ramaphosa, his deputy president.

Zuma’s hold over the ANC was broken in December when his chosen successor - his former wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma - narrowly lost to Ramaphosa in a vote to become the new party leader.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Recommended Articles

Jean-Yves Le Drian: EU calls for renewed Syria peace efforts Jean-Yves Le Drian EU calls for renewed Syria peace efforts
In Florida: For school gun massacre survivors, fear and grief takes hold In Florida For school gun massacre survivors, fear and grief takes hold
Florida School Shooting: Murder, outrage, impasse: how gun crime bedevils US Florida School Shooting Murder, outrage, impasse: how gun crime bedevils US
Rex Tillerson: US Secretary of State meets Erdogan to ease Turkey tensions Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State meets Erdogan to ease Turkey tensions
Bitcoin: Suspected Austria bitcoin fraud sparks Europe-wide probe Bitcoin Suspected Austria bitcoin fraud sparks Europe-wide probe
El Salvador: Court releases woman jailed over abortion El Salvador Court releases woman jailed over abortion

Recommended Videos

World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter
Guinness Book Of Records: Man wins record for turning his tummy into chopping board Guinness Book Of Records Man wins record for turning his tummy into chopping board
World News: Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of loneliness World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of loneliness



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma South African President resigns after pressure from ruling partybullet
2 Kuwait FM $30 bn pledged for Iraq reconstructionbullet
3 In Honduras UN mediation effort on political crisis stallsbullet
4 Mikheil Saakashvili In the Netherlands, former Georgian president...bullet
5 Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Egypt arrests ex-presidential candidate...bullet
6 Economy Stock markets tumble as US inflation spikesbullet
7 In Bolivia 4 killed in bomb attackbullet
8 Trump US President pushes immigration plan as Senate mulls...bullet
9 Boris Johnson Foreign Secretary seeks to allay Brexit fearsbullet
10 Gerald Darmanin French budget minister faces new sex...bullet

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa parliament to elect wealthy businessman as president
Jacob Zuma South African President resigns after pressure from ruling party
In South Africa Police raid house of Zuma's allies in graft probe
In South Africa Tension as Zuma to respond to ouster push
Jacob Zuma How S.Africa's president might leave office
Cyril Ramaphosa Zuma's reluctant exit ushers in new S.African president
World Economic Forum 5 things to know about Davos
In South Africa ANC vows change as Zuma exit looms
In South Africa ANC leader vows to 'restore credibility' after Zuma graft scandals
In South Africa Govt seeks cash from firms linked to Zuma corruption scandal

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
6 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
7 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest...bullet
8 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
9 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
10 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah...bullet

World

A woman holds a sign reading 'My heart beats for diversity' during a demonstration against the far-right Alternative for Germany party
In Germany Turks to sue AfD on 'camel drivers' slur
US President Donald Trump faces questions about his muted response to a Florida school shooting that left 17 dead
Donald Trump Facing criticism, President to make address on school shooting
US Secretary of Defence James Mattis tells reporters NATO has struck and understanding with the EU on defence ties
NATO US says organization closing gaps in alliance unity
US President Donald Trump addressed the nation following the Florida school shooting
Donald Trump President seeks answers on 'disturbed' Florida school shooter