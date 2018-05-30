Home > News > World >

Rare white bison born at Belgrade Zoo


In Serbia Rare white bison born at Belgrade Zoo

One of the world's rarest animals -- a white bison -- has been born at Belgrade zoo, officials said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"Dusanka", an extremely rare white bison, was born at Belgrade zoo play

"Dusanka", an extremely rare white bison, was born at Belgrade zoo

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of the world's rarest animals -- a white bison -- has been born at Belgrade zoo, officials said.

The calf, named Dusanka, was born on Monday and trotted around her enclosure in "good health", according to the zoo's veterinarian.

Dusanka's father was also a white bison play

Dusanka's father was also a white bison

(AFP)

"According to my information, no other (American) white bison has been born in Europe," veterinarian Jozef Ezvedj told AFP.

"Her father Jovan (a white bison) came to us in 2007, imported from America when he was still very young, practically a baby. Dusanka inherited his genes," Ezvedj said.

"We are making sure that she is in good health and that she enjoys a peaceful childhood."

Many Native Americans consider white bison to be a good omen and a symbol of hope.

Thousands of Native Americans joined in celebrations of the birth of a white bison female in the US state of Wisconsin in 1994.

Many Native Americans consider white bison to be a good omen and a symbol of hope play

Many Native Americans consider white bison to be a good omen and a symbol of hope

(AFP)

"Perhaps we should inform them? Bison among Native Americans are very important in terms of mythological significance," Ezvedj said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Zimbabwe: Government to elect post-Mugabe president on July 30 In Zimbabwe Government to elect post-Mugabe president on July 30
In Gaza: Palestinian injured protests dies of wounds: ministry In Gaza Palestinian injured protests dies of wounds: ministry
Arkady Babchenko: Murder of anti-Kremlin war reporter shocks Russian opposition Arkady Babchenko Murder of anti-Kremlin war reporter shocks Russian opposition
Mariano Rajoy: Embattled Spanish PM rules out quitting over graft case Mariano Rajoy Embattled Spanish PM rules out quitting over graft case
Kim Yong-chol: N. Korean leader's hawkish right-hand man Kim Yong-chol N. Korean leader's hawkish right-hand man
In India: Death of soldier renews fears over rare virus In India Death of soldier renews fears over rare virus

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for Paris...bullet
2 Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuelabullet
3 Paraguay Country to have its first woman presidentbullet
4 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the peoplebullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
7 Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks...bullet
8 Donald Trump US President, PM Abe say 'imperative' to...bullet
9 In Turkey President Erdogan supporters target French...bullet
10 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet

Related Articles

Football Neymar 'not yet 100%' but ready to play for Brazil
Football Matic says Man Utd 'can fight for Premier League title' with right signings
Football Hitz signs for Dortmund, pulls out of World Cup for Swiss
In Sarajevo Police dismantle migrant camp
World Cup Neymar 'comfortable' back in training
Football With World Cup looming, Neymar admits: 'nobody is as scared as me'

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
6 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet

World

A Colombian soldier stands guard in Tumaco near the Ecuadoran border
In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this year
French oil giant Total was the only western firm to finalise an investment deal in Iran's energy sector after the 2015 nuclear deal
Iran Country sets sanctions waiver deadline for oil giant Total
A wounded Afghan girl Seweeta Saberi, 17, receives treatment at Wazir Akbar Khan hospital after militants launched a gun and bomb attack on the interior ministry
In Kabul Militants kill one in attack on interior ministry
Athens argues the name Macedonia suggests that Skopje has territorial claims to Greece's historic northern region of the same name
Zoran Zaev Macedonia's new name to be put to public vote: PM