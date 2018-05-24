Home > News > World >

Read Trump's Letter to Kim Jong Un Canceling North Korea Summit


World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summit

President Donald Trump on Thursday sent a letter to the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, canceling their highly anticipated summit on June 12 to discuss denuclearization.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summit play

Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summit

(CNN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The following is the text of that letter, as released by the White House.

His Excellency Kim Jong Un Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Pyongyang

Dear Mr. Chairman:

We greatly appreciate your time, patience, and effort with respect to our recent negotiations and discussions relative to a summit long sought by both parties, which was scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore. We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant. l was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.

I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.

If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write. The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.

Sincerely yours,

Donald J. Trump President of the United States of America

This article originally appeared in The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Trump pulls out of June Summit meeting with North Korea World Trump pulls out of June Summit meeting with North Korea
Joseph Wu: Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts ties Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts ties
Alexei Navalny: Russia cracks down on opposition activists after protests Alexei Navalny Russia cracks down on opposition activists after protests
Gazprom: EU reaches deal with Kremlin-backed energy giant in anti-trust case Gazprom EU reaches deal with Kremlin-backed energy giant in anti-trust case
World: China may be happy at dimming prospects for a Trump-Kim Meeting World China may be happy at dimming prospects for a Trump-Kim Meeting
Russian aluminium: Rusal shakes up board to slip out of US sanctions Russian aluminium Rusal shakes up board to slip out of US sanctions

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
2 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of his...bullet
3 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprievebullet
6 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes...bullet
7 In Ghana Police open corruption probe into football chiefbullet
8 Sergei Lavrov Russia's top diplomat planning North Korea...bullet
9 In DR Congo Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife...bullet
10 North Korea Country preps nuclear site demolition...bullet

Related Articles

Russian aluminium Rusal shakes up board to slip out of US sanctions
Gazprom EU reaches deal with Kremlin-backed energy giant in anti-trust case
Cyril Ramaphosa Sweeping changes for S.Africa state companies
Car Imports Europe dismayed as US weighs auto tariffs
Alexei Navalny Russia cracks down on opposition activists after protests
Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts ties
Punggye-ri North Korea dismantles nuclear test site
In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truck
In Germany Deutsche Bank to slash over 7,000 jobs in major shake-up

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
6 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
7 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet

World

North Korea has said it will not give up its nuclear weapons until it feels safe from what it says is US aggression
Punggye-ri North Korea dismantles nuclear test site
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to reform the companies as part of efforts to tackle state corruption
Cyril Ramaphosa Sweeping changes for S.Africa state companies
US Justice Department seizes "VPNFilter" botnet set up by a hacking group variously called APT28, Pawn Storm, Sandworm, Fancy Bear and the Sofacy Group
Russian Intelligence US disrupts botnet of 500,000 hacked routers
Sterling Brown #23 of the Milwaukee Bucks attempts a shot during a match against the Los Angeles Lakers in March 2018
Sterling Brown US police chief apologizes for arrest of NBA player, releases video