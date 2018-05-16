Home > News > World >

Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcano


In US Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcano

A massive plume of volcanic ash burst from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on Tuesday, prompting authorities to issue warnings about air quality and the likelihood of a major eruption.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lava erups from a newly formed fissure in Kapoko on Big Island in Hawaii play

Lava erups from a newly formed fissure in Kapoko on Big Island in Hawaii

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A massive plume of volcanic ash burst from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on Tuesday, prompting authorities to issue warnings about air quality and the likelihood of a major eruption.

The Hawaiian County Civil Defense Agency said rock falls and gas explosions from one of the craters on Kilauea had caused the ash plume which was drifting downwind to the southwest.

Authorities said the ash cloud was as high as 10,000 to 12,000 feet (3,000 to 3,600 meters) and had prompted a code red aviation alert.

The structure of a typical volcano and the phases of an eruption. play

The structure of a typical volcano and the phases of an eruption.

(AFP)

They warned that residents in the path of the cloud could experience respiratory problems and urged people to avoid exposure and to drive with caution.

The new burst of ash came as a new fissure opened on the Big Island, where the crater is located, bringing to 20 the total number of lava-oozing cracks caused by the volcano eruption on May 3.

The Civil Defense Agency said dangerous gas was issuing from fissures near the Lanipuna Gardens subdivision, which has been evacuated, and urged residents to stay away.

"Condition RED means immediate danger to health so take action to limit further exposure," the agency said in a statement. "Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

A fissure erupts and advances at Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island play

A fissure erupts and advances at Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island

(US Geological Survey/AFP)

"This is a serious situation that affects the entire exposed population."

So far, some 40 homes and other buildings have been destroyed by the lava that has been spewing from the volcano located on the southeastern part of Big Island.

Scientists say that as the lava level continues to drop in the crater, more fissures are likely to open in the ground and have warned of a major volcanic eruption.

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanos and one of five on the island.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Cambridge Analytica: US Justice Department, FBI probing British marketing analytics firm - Report Cambridge Analytica US Justice Department, FBI probing British marketing analytics firm - Report
Mahathir Mohamad: New leader to stay up to two years as Malaysia leader, no deal for Najib Mahathir Mohamad New leader to stay up to two years as Malaysia leader, no deal for Najib
Protests in Mexico on anniversary of journalist Valdez's murder Protests in Mexico on anniversary of journalist Valdez's murder
Prince Harry: Royal wedding plans thrown as Markle's dad 'pulls out' Prince Harry Royal wedding plans thrown as Markle's dad 'pulls out'
Air Strile: Heavy fighting as Taliban attack western Afghan city Air Strile Heavy fighting as Taliban attack western Afghan city
In Germany: Court tries former H&K staff over Mexico gun exports In Germany Court tries former H&K staff over Mexico gun exports

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
2 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge linking Crimea to...bullet
3 Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgerybullet
4 Bakri Hassan Saleh Sudan set for major cabinet reshufflebullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 Pope Francis Film shows 'fearless' pope taking on churchbullet
7 Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Will Mexico's economy tank if...bullet
8 In Italy Anti-establishment parties set to announce...bullet
9 Donald Trump US President calls Jerusalem embassy move...bullet
10 Ghana Country fights malaria chemical resistance with...bullet

Related Articles

Hawaii Hundreds of residents flee US state volcano eruption
Online Controversy US takes to Chinese social media over 'Orwellian' demand
Forcast There's a "super blue blood Moon' on the rise
In Hawaii Warning officer believed missile threat was real
Natural Disaster Tsunami warnings as powerful quake hits off Alaska
Kim Jong-Un US, allies meet on North Korea but China absence looms
Pope Francis Pontiff 'afraid' world is 'one accident' from nuclear war
United States US apologises to Japan over repeated military accidents
North Korea Country's weapons 'sprint' revives spectre of nuclear exchange
In US Military to send cyber soldiers to the battlefield

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) in the Chinese city of Dalian earlier in May
N. Koreans visit Beijing to learn about China's reforms
WFP chief David Beasley has urged North Korea to allow more access and monitoring for international aid
David Beasley WFP chief urges North Korea to grant more access
Ukraine's state security service searched the Kiev offices of Russia's state-run RIA Novosti news agency and TV channel RT, after detaining one journalist near his home, officials said
In Russian Ukraine raids Kiev offices of state media
Opponents say Thursday's referendum is a power grab by Nkurunziza, pictured here at a campaign rally, that will wreck an agreement which ended Burundi's civil war
Pierre Nkurunziza Burundi to hold referendum to extend Nkurunziza rule