Home > News > World >

Rights group says 121 dead in weeks of Nicaragua protests


Daniel Ortega Rights group says 121 dead in weeks of Nicaragua protests

At least 121 people have been killed in a wave of protests since April 18 against President Daniel Ortega's government, Nicaragua's main human rights group said Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A demonstrator fires a homemade mortar against riot police during protests in Masaya near Managua on June 2, 2018 play

A demonstrator fires a homemade mortar against riot police during protests in Masaya near Managua on June 2, 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least 121 people have been killed in a wave of protests since April 18 against President Daniel Ortega's government, Nicaragua's main human rights group said Tuesday.

The latest toll includes a young boy killed by gunfire during clashes Tuesday in the city of Granada between anti-government protesters and riot police, the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights said.

It said 1,300 people had been wounded in the violence.

A riot police officer fires a weapon during clashes with students taking part in a protest in Managua on May 28, 2018 play

A riot police officer fires a weapon during clashes with students taking part in a protest in Managua on May 28, 2018

(AFP/File)

A parish priest, Wilmer Perez, earlier told the 100% news channel that the boy was killed in a confrontation between demonstrators and pro-government supporters trying to clear a barricade in the city, 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of the capital Managua.

Ten people were killed in running battles over the weekend in the flashpoint city of Masaya, the center said.

Residents armed with homemade mortars and slingshots faced off in clashes with what they said were paramilitary forces and riot police loyal to Ortega, who has dominated the Central American country's politics for four decades.

Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes (foreground) receives a coffin with the body of Nicaraguan Cardinal Miguel Obando for a mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua on June 4, 2018 play

Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes (foreground) receives a coffin with the body of Nicaraguan Cardinal Miguel Obando for a mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua on June 4, 2018

(AFP)

The Catholic Church initially tried to mediate the conflict, but called off the talks after a crackdown on a march led by victims' mothers on Wednesday left another 16 people dead.

On Monday, Ortega's wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo -- a figure widely reviled by the protesters -- made an appeal to return to dialogue.

"We all want peace, we want dialogue, we want to work together and listen to each other, discuss all issues, because there's a solution for everything," she told state media.

"Let's not keep suffering losses, pain, mourning in our families."

The Church has said talks are impossible as long as "the people continue to be repressed and killed" by "groups close to the government."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Trump: US defends Berlin ambassador's right to comment Trump US defends Berlin ambassador's right to comment
In Guatemala: Death toll rises to 73 after strong explosion In Guatemala Death toll rises to 73 after strong explosion
Jihadist: Belgium honours two policewomen killed in attack Jihadist Belgium honours two policewomen killed in attack
In Iran: Ali Akbar Salehi steps up pressure on uranium enrichment after US pullout In Iran Ali Akbar Salehi steps up pressure on uranium enrichment after US pullout
European Union: Top court rules same-sex partners have residence rights European Union Top court rules same-sex partners have residence rights
In Niger: Nine killed in suicide attacks In Niger Nine killed in suicide attacks

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In New Zealand Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours listbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Maximum Security Apple touts privacy features of new operating systemsbullet
4 Accidental Dicsharge FBI Agent's gun discharges during dance floor...bullet
5 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
6 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
7 In Hong Kong Crowds gather for Tiananmen vigilbullet
8 In Poland US Army launches war games on NATO's eastern flankbullet
9 Howard Schultz Starbucks chief retiring, may run for...bullet
10 In Vatican Government arrests ex-diplomat in child sex...bullet

Related Articles

Nicaragua One and a half months of deadly crisis
In Nicaragua New violence kills six, including American
Daniel Ortega US lashes out at 'repugnant' regime violence in Nicaragua
In Nicaragua 10 killed in violent protests against pension reform plan
Daniel Ortega 5 reported killed after Nicaragua local elections
In Nicaragua Government deploys police to quell post-poll violence
In Nicaragua Funding evaporates for $50 billion ocean-to-ocean canal
Daniel Ortega Nicaraguan President under pressure in riot-hit despite reform U-turn
In Nicaragua Journalist killed as protests flare
In Nicaragua Five more dead in unrest

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
4 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
6 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
7 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

A picture taken during a tour organised by Yemeni loyalist fighters on June 2, 2018 shows an armoured vehicle on a main road in the Hodeida province, 50 kilometres from the port city of Hodeida
Martin Griffiths UN envoy 'concerned' by fate of key Yemen port
Qataris write comments on a wall bearing a portrait of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on July 06, 2017
Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Qatar says 'stronger' despite year-long Gulf dispute
Parliament voted to lift the six-month decree early, citing the Ethiopia's "relative stability and calm" since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (pictured) took over in April, the state-run Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) reported
Hailemariam Desalegn Ethiopia lifts state of emergency as political crisis eases
People receive the bodies of loved ones in the Tunisian town of Sfax on June 4, 2018, after more than 50 migrants drowned in the Mediterranean the day before while trying to reach Europe
In Tunisia Death toll from migrant shipwreck rises to 52