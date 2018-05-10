Home > News > World >

Rio police to reenact black activist's murder scene


In Brazil Rio police to reenact black activist's murder scene

Rio de Janeiro police said they will stage a reenactment Thursday of the murder of city politician and black rights activist Marielle Franco in an attempt to boost the investigation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anielle Silva (L), sister of activist Marielle Franco, cries at a memorial in Rio de Janeiro on April 14, 2018, one month after Franco's murder play

Anielle Silva (L), sister of activist Marielle Franco, cries at a memorial in Rio de Janeiro on April 14, 2018, one month after Franco's murder

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rio de Janeiro police said they will stage a reenactment Thursday of the murder of city politician and black rights activist Marielle Franco in an attempt to boost the investigation.

Franco's March 14 killing in what appeared to be a professional hit in the city center shocked Brazilians and prompted a big demonstration against Rio's surging violence.

With still no suspect announced, police have come under criticism for not doing enough. There have also been allegations of an official cover-up.

Late Thursday officers, from the homicide department will reenact the event in which both Franco and her driver were killed when assailants approached their car and opened fire, police said in a statement.

"During the reenactment, there could be shots fired at specific points for (ballistics) analysis. For this reason, access for pedestrians and vehicles will be blocked to the whole area," the statement said.

A rare black city council member, Franco had become a prominent critic of police violence in Rio and what she said was the targeting of blacks in the city's poverty-stricken favela neighborhoods.

Colleagues say the leftist politician was killed because she had angered police and underground paramilitary militias.

On Wednesday, local media quoted an unidentified police informant saying that he knew the murder was masterminded by another city councilor and a militia leader.

According to the informant, the councilor and militia commander ordered Franco's killing because of her human rights activism in the violent west of Rio, a militia stronghold.

The councilor, Marcello Siciliano, denied the allegations, telling journalists: "I'm being massacred on social media for something said by a person whose credibility is unknown. I never had political conflicts (with Franco)."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Viggo Mortensen: Actor joins pro-independence Catalan group Viggo Mortensen Actor joins pro-independence Catalan group
In Russia: Detained director gets standing ovation at Cannes In Russia Detained director gets standing ovation at Cannes
In Singapore: Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12 In Singapore Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12
Nikol Pashinyan: New Armenia PM sacks heads of police, security service Nikol Pashinyan New Armenia PM sacks heads of police, security service
In Russia: Facebook 'ads' show strong effort to divide US society In Russia Facebook 'ads' show strong effort to divide US society
Singapore: Why country for the Trump-Kim summit? Singapore Why country for the Trump-Kim summit?

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Mexico By-election candidate murdered, sixth in just over a weekbullet
2 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
3 In Brazil Exit of corruption figure shakes up presidential electionbullet
4 Afonso Dhlakama Mozambique ex-rebel leader Dhlakama laid to restbullet
5 In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is bigbullet
6 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
7 Donald Trump FBI questions Russian businessman over US...bullet
8 Moscow Kremlin Putin voices 'deep concern' at Trump Iran movebullet
9 CIA US charges former Intelligence agent with spying for...bullet
10 Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in...bullet

Related Articles

Football Sex, concentration and goals key to World Cup glory, Romario tells Jesus
In Brazil Exit of corruption figure shakes up presidential election
In Rio Police shootouts in favelas shut down major highways
Football Neymar return to Paris boosts World Cup hopes
In Rio Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units
Football Neymar recovery on track, will be back for World Cup: doctor
Football Leverkusen seal deal for Brazilian starlet Paulinho
Rio Fighting Marielle's war: women battle on after councilor's murder
World Right-wing presidential contender in Brazil is charged with inciting hatred
In Brazil At least 21 killed in prison breakout bid: officials

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet

World

Goodall said he resented having to go abroad for suicide assistance
In Switzerland 104-yr-old Australian commits assisted suicide
Abdelhakim Belhaj claimed Britain was complicit in the rendition of him and his wife that led to his torture in Libya
In UK Government apologises to former Libyan dissident over rendition
The global thermometer has risen by one degree since the mid 19th-century, enough to see a crescendo of climate-enhanced droughts, floods, heat waves and superstorms
United Nations With deadline looming, climate talks fall short
Rome decided this week to allow 105 people to land in Italy following a back-and-forth with British authorities over who should take them
In Mediterranean Migrants stranded by diplomatic standoff arrive in Italy