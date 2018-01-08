Home > News > World >

Romney :  Ex-presidential nominee treated over summer for prostate cancer


Romney Ex-presidential nominee treated over summer for prostate cancer

Romney's aide disclosed that the former governor of Massachusetts was surgically treated by Dr. Thomas Ahlering at UC Irvine Hospital.

Former US Republican presidential nominee, Mitt Romney was reportedly treated after a prostate cancer diagnosis over the summer.

In a report by Fox News, Romney's aide disclosed that the former governor of Massachusetts was surgically treated by Dr. Thomas Ahlering at UC Irvine Hospital.

It was also gathered that the cancer treatment was successful and Romney’s prognosis is good.

"Last year, Governor Mitt Romney was diagnosed with slow-growing prostate cancer," an aide said. 

"The cancer was removed surgically and found not to have spread beyond the prostate."

The disclosure comes as Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, is believed to be preparing to launch a campaign for Senate in Utah.

Romney served as governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007.

He was nominated by the Republican Party for president in 2012, but lost to Barack Obama in the general election.

Trump had endorsed Romney during the 2012 race, but Romney became a vocal critic of Trump during the 2016 election when he vied for the ticket of the Republican party.

Romney was considered by Trump to serve as secretary of state last year, but the president passed him over for now-Secretary Rex Tillerson.

