Home > News > World >

Ruling parties to keep their clout as Lebanon votes


Hezbollah Movement Ruling parties to keep their clout as Lebanon votes

Lebanon elects its parliament for the first time in nine years Sunday, with its ruling parties seeking to preserve a fragile power-sharing arrangement despite regional tensions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lebanon prepares to hold its first parliamentary election in nine years on May 6, 2018 with ruling parties seeking to preserve a fragile power-sharing arrangement despite regional tensions play

Lebanon prepares to hold its first parliamentary election in nine years on May 6, 2018 with ruling parties seeking to preserve a fragile power-sharing arrangement despite regional tensions

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lebanon elects its parliament for the first time in nine years Sunday, with its ruling parties seeking to preserve a fragile power-sharing arrangement despite regional tensions.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and its allies could stand to dominate parliament and reinforce their clout in Lebanon, a small country clamped between war-torn Syria and Israel.

A new voting system has raised some hope for an unprecedented civil society list to make a small dent in the decades-old monopoly of political dynasties but disillusionment is rife in the electorate.

The triumvirate heading the state is unlikely to change, with parliament speaker Nabih Berri almost certain to keep the post he has held since 1992 and Prime Minister Saad Hariri also set to stay put.

President Michel Aoun's position is not up for renewal on May 6 but his party is a key player in a dizzying game of alliances which leads allies in one district to be enemies in another.

Factfile on Lebanon where a legislative election is to be held on May 6. play

Factfile on Lebanon where a legislative election is to be held on May 6.

(AFP)

Hezbollah, whose militia outguns the army and is listed by the United States as a terrorist organisation, is allied both to Berri and Aoun and is expected to chip at the camp led by Hariri's Sunni-dominated movement.

"Hezbollah and its allies will be the first beneficiaries" of the new electoral law, said pollster Kamal Feghali.

A clear win for Hezbollah, which is active in several conflicts in the region, could further fray the nerves of Israel and Washington.

Hezbollah is funded and armed by Shiite Iran while Hariri has historically been supported by Sunni regional kingpin Saudi Arabia. But both have appeared ready to continue sharing power and neutralise growing tension between their rival sponsors.

Same alliance

"These three forces will directly or indirectly be at the helm" after the vote, said Sami Atallah, director of the Lebanese Center for Policy Studies.

Lebanese flags and those of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement fly side by side along a key road in southern Lebanon ahead of the May 6, 2018 parliamentary polls play

Lebanese flags and those of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement fly side by side along a key road in southern Lebanon ahead of the May 6, 2018 parliamentary polls

(AFP)

A fifth of this year's 3.7 million-strong electorate was too young to vote in the last legislative polls in 2009.

But the widespread perception that self-serving, hereditary and corrupt traditional parties have long sewn up a deal to preserve the status quo could keep many voters away on Sunday.

"What is there to be interested in? It's the same names, the same faces, the same joke," said Joumana, a 51-year-old secretary at a clinic in Beirut.

"My son and my daughter are doing their university studies in Europe. That is what's giving them a future, not the Lebanese state."

Members of Lebanon's vast diaspora voted abroad for the first time this year, but those who were able to register in time were in small enough numbers that they were not expected to have a major impact on the results.

A music video released this week by two young Lebanese sisters, Michelle and Noel Keserwany, has been doing the rounds on the internet.

"We've been fooled by the ruling tricksters," go the lyrics of the satirical song entitled "Again and again", which ridicules Lebanon's political dynasties and urges people to vote them out.

The political force that embodies change is a list called "Kulluna Watani" which federates civil society groups, including a movement born of protests over a waste management crisis that erupted in 2015.

Members of Lebanon's vast diaspora voted abroad for the first time ever this year ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election play

Members of Lebanon's vast diaspora voted abroad for the first time ever this year ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election

(AFP)

In private, its leaders and strategists say snatching even one seat in parliament would be an achievement.

'Very corrupt'

Among the list's candidates with the best chances is Paula Yacoubian, a prominent TV journalist who became a key figure in the election campaign and is one of a record 86 women to run for a seat.

"We have a very corrupt cast and there is a movement of brave people trying to tell them: 'We are not happy'," she told AFP.

The challenge of rousing lethargic voters is huge, however.

The country has gone through institutional crises that have left it without a president for two years and without a budget for 12 -- but many Lebanese argue you could hardly tell the difference.

Lebanese women, seen taking part in a March 11, 2018 protest in Beirut, are among a record 86 female candidates running in the country's May 6, 2018 parliamentary election play

Lebanese women, seen taking part in a March 11, 2018 protest in Beirut, are among a record 86 female candidates running in the country's May 6, 2018 parliamentary election

(AFP)

The new electoral law adopted last year provides for some proportionality but sectarian quotas in each district and astute gerrymandering have diluted its impact.

Once tipped as a likely casualty of this election, Hariri now looks set to stay in the seat his billionaire father Rafiq, assassinated in 2005, had before him.

A bizarre sequence that saw him essentially detained in Riyadh and forced to announce his resignation on television last year eventually earned him cross-sectarian support at home and renewed solicitude from key partners France and the United States.

"There may be differences of opinion now and sectarian arguments but it's all vote-fishing tactics. After May 6, we'll see these main forces return to rule the country together," Sami Atallah said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Palestine President: Abbas reelected head of Palestine Liberation Organization Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine Liberation Organization
In New Zealand: Top navy officer accused of hiding camera in embassy toilet In New Zealand Top navy officer accused of hiding camera in embassy toilet
In Bordeaux: Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is big In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is big
Hawaii: Hundreds of residents flee US state volcano eruption Hawaii Hundreds of residents flee US state volcano eruption
Jean-Marc Janaillac: Air France-KLM boss resigns after staff reject pay deal Jean-Marc Janaillac Air France-KLM boss resigns after staff reject pay deal
Rudy Giuliani: Maverick Trump lawyer, courts stormy waters Rudy Giuliani Maverick Trump lawyer, courts stormy waters

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Turkey Pro-Kurdish party says jailed ex-leader Demirtas to run for...bullet
2 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 In Nigeria 13 killed as cattle rustlers attack villagebullet
5 Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine Liberation...bullet
6 Hezbollah Movement Ruling parties to keep their clout as...bullet
7 In New Zealand Top navy officer accused of hiding camera in...bullet
8 In Afghanistan Slain journalists remembered on World Press...bullet
9 In North Korea How were previous US detainees released?bullet
10 Meghan Markle Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage...bullet

Related Articles

Emmanuel Macron French President struts global stage, but is he influential?
Emmanuel Macron French President reiterates need to keep Iran nuclear deal
Mike Pompeo US Secretary of State briefs Saudi, Israel on Trump plans for Iran deal
In Syria Israel defence minister vows to strike any Iran 'military foothold'
New York Times Behind a Roadside Hit in Malaysia, Israeli-Palestinian Intrigue
Iran Country threatens to 'vigorously' resume enrichment if US quits deal
Politics Israel sees an Iranian 'air force' assembling in Syria — and looks ready to deal it a knockout blow
World David Edgerton, who helped start burger king in the '60s, dies at 90
Entertainment 'Women here have been waiting years for a time to shine'
Politics All you need to know about Theresa May's plan to join Trump in attacking Syria

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
5 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
6 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet
9 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

In one case, two US pilots on a C-130 cargo plane suffered minor eye injuries as they came in to land at the base in the Horn of Africa nation, according to the Pentagon
Beijing China rejects US military claims of laser attacks on pilots
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated for a second term on Monday
Alexei Navalny Opposition supporters held ahead of anti-Putin rally
A Tunisian policeman casts his vote in the municipal elections at a polling station for the police and military in the capital Tunis on April 29, 2018, during a special voting round for them ahead of the broader vote scheduled for May 6.
Tunisia Country prepares for first free municipal elections
Employees of France's state rail operator SNCF protest in Paris against the government's planned railway overhaul
In France 1 million euros raised for striking rail workers