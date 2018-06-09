Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Russia and Ukraine discuss 'exchange' of Sentsov, other prisoners


Vladimir Putin Russia and Ukraine discuss 'exchange' of Sentsov, other prisoners

Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko discussed Saturday a possible exchange of prisoners, raising hopes that hunger-striking film director Oleg Sentsov and others could be released ahead of the start of the World Cup next week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, seen here in July 2015 during a hearing at a Russian military court, has been on hunger strike since May 14 play

Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, seen here in July 2015 during a hearing at a Russian military court, has been on hunger strike since May 14

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko discussed Saturday a possible exchange of prisoners, raising hopes that hunger-striking film director Oleg Sentsov and others could be released ahead of the start of the World Cup next week.

"Special attention was paid to humanitarian issues including an exchange of people being held" by both sides, the Kremlin said in a statement following the rare phone conversation between the two leaders.

Putin stressed that Russian journalists arrested in Ukraine should be released immediately, the Kremlin said, adding that the conflict in eastern Ukraine was also discussed.

Poroshenko for his part stressed that Sentsov, who has been on hunger strike since May 14, and other "Ukrainian political prisoners" should be released "as soon as possible".

"The head of the Ukrainian state drew attention to Ukrainians' hunger strikes and expressed concern over their deteriorating health," his office said.

Both Moscow and Kiev said that rights ombudsmen would visit the two countries' prisoners "in the near future". No other details were provided.

Sentsov, who is serving a 20-year sentence on terrorism charges in Russia's far north, is demanding that Moscow release dozens of Ukrainian political prisoners languishing in Russian prisons.

His supporters said the father of two was prepared to die in prison, clouding Russia's chance to shine on the world stage during the World Cup which begins on Thursday.

Putin and Poroshenko spoke on the phone ahead of talks Monday in Berlin between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers that will also involve Germany and France.

The Berlin talks are aimed at reviving a stalled peace process in eastern Ukraine. Efforts to put an end to the four-year conflict between Ukranian government troops and pro-Russian rebels have come to a halt. The conflict has claimed more than 10,000 lives since 2014.

'Ice has been broken'

On Friday, Poroshenko met with relatives of Ukrainians being held by Russia including Sentsov's cousin Natalya Kaplan, promising that the issue of "hostages" would feature high on the agenda of the Berlin talks, Kiev said.

"We have already agreed and coordinated our position, the French and German sides are supporting us," Poroshenko was quoted as saying by his office.

Kiev said it was ready to exchange "23 Russians who were conducting spying activities in Ukraine".

According to Kiev's estimates, Russia is currently holding around 70 Ukrainian political prisoners.

Sentsov's lawyer Dmitry Dinze said he did not know if any backdoor negotiations were under way between Russia and Ukraine but called the phone conversation between the two leaders a good start.

"The ice has been broken," he told AFP.

Dinze, who visited the imprisoned Ukrainian director earlier this week, said doctors had threatened to soon begin force-feeding him.

"Doctors told him that irreversible consequences (of the hunger strike) can begin soon," he added.

Sentsov has already lost around eight kilogrammes, his lawyer said. He agreed to be administered a glucose drip but the protest puts him at great risk of kidney failure.

Andrei Kolesnikov, an analyst with the Carnegie Moscow Center, suggested that Putin might be considering Sentsov's release ahead of the World Cup.

"Sentsov's situation is serious because of his hunger strike and apparently there's a desire to solve the problem," Kolesnikov told AFP, adding the Kremlin did not want the Ukrainian filmmaker's protest to overshadow the football tournament.

"The World Cup should demonstrate Putin's soft power and not his cruelty."

Earlier this week Putin appeared to dismiss the possibility of exchanging Sentsov for Kyrylo Vyshynsky, a Russian state news agency journalist detained in Ukraine on treason charges.

Sentsov's supporters have launched a global campaign to secure his release, staging protests in dozens of cities in Europe, the United States and the Middle East.

Ukrainian activist Oleksandr Kolchenko, who is serving a 10-year sentence in a Russian prison after being convicted of terrorism together with Sentsov, also launched a hunger strike in solidarity with Sentsov.

He however halted his protest earlier this week due to his poor health.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Gaza: 3 killed by Israeli fire on border: new ministry toll In Gaza 3 killed by Israeli fire on border: new ministry toll
In Singapore: Trump and Kim lookalikes hold 'summit' In Singapore Trump and Kim lookalikes hold 'summit'
Pope Francis: Pontiff urges oil majors to combat global warming and aid poor Pope Francis Pontiff urges oil majors to combat global warming and aid poor
In Afghanistan: 19 police killed in Taliban attack on base: officials In Afghanistan 19 police killed in Taliban attack on base: officials
Xi Jinping: China's president hails 'unity' of security bloc led with Russia Xi Jinping China's president hails 'unity' of security bloc led with Russia
Maria Bueno: Legendary Brazilian tennis player dies Maria Bueno Legendary Brazilian tennis player dies

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outragebullet
2 Anthony Bourdain Celebrity chef, food critic dead at 61 - CNNbullet
3 In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthroughbullet
4 In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raidbullet
5 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
6 In Vietnam Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fastbullet
7 Daniel Ortega President, bishops set for talks on ending...bullet
8 Donald Trump Allies bid to paper over cracks at fractious...bullet
9 In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meetbullet
10 In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes...bullet

Related Articles

In Kremlin Vienna being discussed as host for Putin-Trump summit
In Canada The G7/G8: where the big powers meet informally
Vladimir Putin Dialogue with Trump could be 'constructive'
Football Putin welcomes teams and supporters to World Cup
US-North Korea Summit China hosts Russia, Iran for meeting as US tensions rise
Football Moscow students make rare protest against World Cup
Football World Cup restrictions weigh heavy on ordinary Russians
Xi Jinping Chinese president, Putin meet as US tensions brings them closer
Football Putin says World Cup stadiums must not turn into flea markets

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet

World

Leaders of the G7 participate in a working session of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018; US President Donald Trump has shown skepticism and downright hostility toward multilateral institutions
Donald Trump US president widens the cracks in world order's foundations
Syrian children play among destroyed buildings in Kobane
Ahmed Saleh Years after IS, Syrian Kurds rebuild Kobane alone
The site is located a close to another where evidence of the biggest-ever sacrifice of children was found, with more than 140 youngsters were slain in Huanchaquito (pictured here)
In Peru Archaeologists find new mass child sacrifice site
Central Nigeria is in the grip of a conflict between nomadic herders and sedentary farmers -- the weapons influx has inflamed the violence, say specialists
In Nigeria Banned weapons stoke deadly violence