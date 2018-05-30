Home > News > World >

Russia comes under fire at UN over MH17 downing


Missile Attack Russia comes under fire at UN over MH17 downing

Russia on Tuesday rejected calls at the United Nations to accept responsibility for the downing of Flight MH17 over Ukraine after an investigation found that a Russian army missile was used in the attack.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Part of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 at the crash site in the Ukrainian village of Hrabove (Grabovo), some 80km east of Donetsk, seen in a file photo taken on September 9, 2014 play

Part of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 at the crash site in the Ukrainian village of Hrabove (Grabovo), some 80km east of Donetsk, seen in a file photo taken on September 9, 2014

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russia on Tuesday rejected calls at the United Nations to accept responsibility for the downing of Flight MH17 over Ukraine after an investigation found that a Russian army missile was used in the attack.

At a Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok called on Moscow to accept the findings that the airliner was shot down by a Russian-made BUK missile provided by a brigade based in the Russian city of Kursk.

"The language of ultimatums is not something that anyone will be allowed to use when speaking to Russia," Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the council meeting.

"We cannot accept the unfounded conclusion of the JIT", the Dutch-led Joint investigation Team, he added.

All 298 people on the Malaysia Airlines flight en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur were killed when the missile slammed into the plane as it flew over territory held by pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine in July 2014.

Responding to Nebenzia, the Dutch foreign minister said his arguments were "nothing new" and again urged Russia to work with the Netherlands and Australia to identify the perpetrators.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley voiced strong support for the Dutch and Australian call on Russia to acknowledge its role in the tragedy and help bring to account those responsible for the shooting down.

"Despite its transparent denials, there is no doubt Russia is driving the Ukrainian conflict," said Haley.

More than 10,000 people have been killed since the Moscow-backed insurgency broke out in April 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin told the council that Russia's rejection of the findings "did not surprise me at all."

"We have no doubt that the downing of MH17 flight is a terrorist act," he said.

Ukraine will present documents to the International Court of Justice next month showing that Russia is violating anti-terrorism agreements, he said.

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz renewed his call for a peacekeeping mission to be deployed to east Ukraine and urged Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a UN special envoy for Ukraine.

Diplomats say Russia, a veto-wielding power at the council, has blocked attempts to step up UN involvement in efforts to end the conflict.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Kashmir: Pakistan, India vow to stop ceasefire violations In Kashmir Pakistan, India vow to stop ceasefire violations
Anniesa Hasibua: Leading Muslim fashion designer jailed in Indonesia fraud Anniesa Hasibua Leading Muslim fashion designer jailed in Indonesia fraud
Kazuyo Katsuma: Activists hail famous Japanese businesswoman's coming-out Kazuyo Katsuma Activists hail famous Japanese businesswoman's coming-out
Donald Trump: OECD warns against 'escalation' in trade tensions Donald Trump OECD warns against 'escalation' in trade tensions
William Browder: Anti-Kremlin financier Browder says held in Spain on Russia warrant William Browder Anti-Kremlin financier Browder says held in Spain on Russia warrant
Jim Mattis: US to keep confronting Beijing in S. China Sea Jim Mattis US to keep confronting Beijing in S. China Sea

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for Paris...bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuelabullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the peoplebullet
6 Paraguay Country to have its first woman presidentbullet
7 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
8 Greenpeace NGO sounds alarm on nuclear safety with new...bullet
9 Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks...bullet
10 In Turkey President Erdogan supporters target French...bullet

Related Articles

Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks migrant pride and envy
Simon Harris Ireland to draft abortion law within weeks
In India Storms kill at least 47 as temperatures mount
In Italy Financial markets plunge on political turmoil
In Qatar Council backs permanent residency law for foreigners
In Syria Land law amounts to 'forced eviction', HRW says

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet

World

A Colombian soldier stands guard in Tumaco near the Ecuadoran border
In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this year
Mexican journalist Hector Gonzalez Antonio, a correspondent for national daily Excelsior and local radio and TV stations, was found bludgeoned to death on a road in Ciudad Victoria
In Northern Mexico Journalist murdered ,at least 5th of 2018
(L-R) Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich and Paul Bettany attend a screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in New York on May 21, 2018
A Star Wars Story May the flop be with you: inquest begins after 'Solo' washout
Cigarette smoking causes ten deaths per minute
Smoking A rundown on lighting up