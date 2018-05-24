Home > News > World >

Russia cracks down on opposition activists after protests


Alexei Navalny Russia cracks down on opposition activists after protests

Russian authorities have detained several members of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny's team for organising protests ahead of President Vladimir Putin's fourth inauguration.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was last week sentenced to 30 days behind bars play

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was last week sentenced to 30 days behind bars

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russian authorities have detained several members of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny's team for organising protests ahead of President Vladimir Putin's fourth inauguration.

The crackdown comes after Navalny himself was sentenced to 30 days behind bars last week. He is due to be released the day before the FIFA World Cup begins in Russia.

On Thursday police detained Navalny's lawyer Ivan Zdhanov outside his office, the head of the opposition politician's Moscow headquarters Leonid Volkov said on Twitter.

Volkov said Zhdanov faces 10 days in jail for calling for unsanctioned protests on social media.

"They have found yet another 'organiser of a rally through a retweet'. It seems they have decided to lock everyone up," Volkov wrote on Twitter.

Zhdanov's arrest comes a day after a Moscow court sentenced Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh to 25 days in jail.

Tweeting from court, Yarmysh said the sentencing was based on a tweet.

"25 days under arrest is nothing when you know you are right and so many people support you. Goodbye everyone, see you at the appeal," she wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Navalny's YouTube channel anchor Ruslan Shaveddinov was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

"30 days. I will continue to call for you all to participate in the fight for the future of our country," Shavvedinov tweeted from court.

Navalny, 31, who was barred from challenging Putin in March's presidential election, had called on Russians to stage rallies across the country on May 5 under the slogan "Not our Tsar."

Nearly 1,600 of his supporters were arrested during the protests as police and paramilitary activists used force to break up demonstrations in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

Putin, who has been in power in Russia since 1999, was re-elected for a fourth Kremlin term in March.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

World: Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summit World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summit
World: Trump pulls out of June Summit meeting with North Korea World Trump pulls out of June Summit meeting with North Korea
Joseph Wu: Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts ties Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts ties
Gazprom: EU reaches deal with Kremlin-backed energy giant in anti-trust case Gazprom EU reaches deal with Kremlin-backed energy giant in anti-trust case
World: China may be happy at dimming prospects for a Trump-Kim Meeting World China may be happy at dimming prospects for a Trump-Kim Meeting
Russian aluminium: Rusal shakes up board to slip out of US sanctions Russian aluminium Rusal shakes up board to slip out of US sanctions

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
2 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
3 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprievebullet
6 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes...bullet
7 In Ghana Police open corruption probe into football chiefbullet
8 Punggye-ri North Korea dismantles nuclear test sitebullet
9 Start-Ups Tiny African tech businesses draw interest...bullet
10 Sergei Lavrov Russia's top diplomat planning North...bullet

Related Articles

Gazprom EU reaches deal with Kremlin-backed energy giant in anti-trust case
In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truck
Giuseppe Conte New Italian PM nominee begins work on forming cabinet
Trade War China denies setting target to cut US trade surplus
Trade Dispute Japan hits back as US mulls auto tariffs
Russian Intelligence US disrupts botnet of 500,000 hacked routers
Arctic Island Canada, Denmark seek to settle dispute

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet

World

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to reform the companies as part of efforts to tackle state corruption
Cyril Ramaphosa Sweeping changes for S.Africa state companies
US Justice Department seizes "VPNFilter" botnet set up by a hacking group variously called APT28, Pawn Storm, Sandworm, Fancy Bear and the Sofacy Group
Russian Intelligence US disrupts botnet of 500,000 hacked routers
Sterling Brown #23 of the Milwaukee Bucks attempts a shot during a match against the Los Angeles Lakers in March 2018
Sterling Brown US police chief apologizes for arrest of NBA player, releases video
A year ago Emmanuel Macron (L) hosted Vladimir Putin in Versailles, with the French leader accusing Russian media of producing "lying propaganda" during a joint press conference
Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes talks with Putin