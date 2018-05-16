Home > News > World >

Russia demands Kiev free arrested RIA Novosti journalist


RIA Novosti Russia demands Kiev free arrested journalist

Moscow called Wednesday for a Russian journalist detained in Ukraine for treason to be freed, condemning Kiev authorities for what it said was a repressive policy against the media.

  • Published:
Kyrylo Vyshynsky, 51, is a Ukrainian-Russian national who works for Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti play

Kyrylo Vyshynsky, 51, is a Ukrainian-Russian national who works for Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Moscow called Wednesday for a Russian journalist detained in Ukraine for treason to be freed, condemning Kiev authorities for what it said was a repressive policy against the media.

"Russia will do everything to ensure its citizen is freed, and to prevent other journalists finding themselves in similar situations, whether they are Russian citizens or work for Russian media" foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a briefing.

Kyrylo Vyshynsky, a dual Ukrainian-Russian national who works for Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti, was detained in Kiev on Tuesday where officials said he would be charged with treason for his "subversive" reporting to justify Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

They also said Vyshynsky later collaborated with separatist groups in eastern Ukraine, where a conflict that broke out following Crimea's seizure has cost some 10,000 lives.

The court in the southern city of Kherson, where Vyshynsky was expected to be transferred, said it had not yet received his case and a hearing may not take place until Thursday.

Zakharova accused Ukrainian authorities of a "repressive" policy against the media and expressed Russia's "indignation at the brutal violations of the freedom of the press in Ukraine".

Vyshynsky's arrest came just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin opened a bridge providing the first direct road connection from southern Russia to the Crimean peninsula.

Vyshynsky, 51, worked for several Ukrainian media outlets before becoming a correspondent for Russia's state television channel Rossiya for several years. He later joined RIA Novosti and received Russian nationality in 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

LGBT Festival: Lebanon authorities block gay pride festival LGBT Festival Lebanon authorities block gay pride festival
Julian Assange: Ecuador spied on Assange at London embassy Julian Assange Ecuador spied on Assange at London embassy
Swiss Pharmaceutical Giant: Novartis lawyer steps down over Trump lawyer payment Swiss Pharmaceutical Giant Novartis lawyer steps down over Trump lawyer payment
Liu He: China spots problems with US cars, pork as trade talks loom Liu He China spots problems with US cars, pork as trade talks loom
Mohammad Javad: Iran's Zarif says EU meetings must be turned into action Mohammad Javad Iran's Zarif says EU meetings must be turned into action
Nicolas Maduro: Maduro brushes off risk of new sanctions after Sunday's vote Nicolas Maduro Maduro brushes off risk of new sanctions after Sunday's vote

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge linking Crimea to...bullet
2 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
3 Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgerybullet
4 In US Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcanobullet
5 In Russian Ukraine raids Kiev offices of state mediabullet
6 Liu Chuanjian Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with broken...bullet
7 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
8 Pope Francis Film shows 'fearless' pope taking on churchbullet
9 Donald Trump US President calls Jerusalem embassy move...bullet
10 Ghana Country fights malaria chemical resistance with...bullet

Related Articles

In Iraq Voters and candidates in election
Matteo Salvini Nervy Europe watches on as Italian populists, far-right continue govt talks
Ai Weiwei China still won't tell truth about Sichuan quake
Daniel Ortega Nicaragua president accepts bishops' conditions for dialogue
In Malaysia Scandal-mired Najib hit with travel ban after poll loss
East Timor Country votes after tense campaign
In Australia Shooting victims 3 generations of same family: police
Montenegro EU warns country to address media freedom
Poland 'I've been blacklisted' says Oscar-winning director
In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: report

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

A global arms watchdog confirmed that chlorine was "likely used as a chemical weapon" in a February attack on the Syrian town of Saraqeb
Chemical Weapon OPCW confirms chlorine use in February attack in Syria
Indonesian policemen examine a car used by attackers during an assault on a police headquarters on the island of Sumatra that left one officer dead and two wounded
In Pekanbaru Indonesia hit by new terror attack after deadly suicide bombings
Frenemies? Zuma, left, and Ramaphosa shake hands at a farewell cocktail function for Zuma, in a picture released by the South African government
Jacob Zuma South Africa's ousted leader poses problems for new president
The unprecedented Trump-Kim summit is due to be held in Singapore on June 12
North Korea Country threatens to cancel US summit