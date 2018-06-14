Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Russia proposes raising pension age, first hike in almost 90 years


Russia Country proposes raising pension age, first hike in almost 90 years

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday proposed raising the pension age to 65 for men and 63 for women, the first hike for the country in almost nine decades.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A legacy of the USSR, Russia's retirement age -- set at 55 for women and 60 for men since the early 1930s -- is currently among the lowest in the world play

A legacy of the USSR, Russia's retirement age -- set at 55 for women and 60 for men since the early 1930s -- is currently among the lowest in the world

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday proposed raising the pension age to 65 for men and 63 for women, the first hike for the country in almost nine decades.

A legacy of the USSR, Russia's retirement age -- set at 55 for women and 60 for men since the early 1930s -- is currently among the lowest in the world.

"We propose a relatively long transition period -- beginning in 2019 we propose incremental increases to reach retirement for men at 65 by 2028 and 63 for women in 2034," Medvedev said of plans which must now be approved by parliament.

"This will allow us to direct additional funds into increasing pensions above the rate of inflation," he added.

Given the country's demographic decline, the current system represents a growing weight for the federal budget.

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that reforms would be necessary at some stage.

The Kremlin announced in March it would prepare measures to allow pensions to increase faster than inflation, as pensioners have particularly suffered from a surge in prices in recent years.

But the raising of the retirement age is expected to be a hugely unpopular move.

A petition against the measures created by Russian trade union groups on the website Change.org had already gathered more than 180,000 signatures ahead of Medvedev's statement.

"Forty percent of Russian men and 20 percent of Russian women do not reach the age of 65. In other words, if the retirement age is raised these people will simply not survive to have their pensions," representatives of the unions said in a statement.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Alexei Navalny: Russian opposition leader freed ahead of World Cup Alexei Navalny Russian opposition leader freed ahead of World Cup
In India: 8 killed by lynch mobs in less than a week In India 8 killed by lynch mobs in less than a week
In South Africa: 2 stabbed to death in mosque, attacker killed In South Africa 2 stabbed to death in mosque, attacker killed
In Greece: Political storm over proposed Macedonia deal In Greece Political storm over proposed Macedonia deal
Emmanuel Macron: French president 'never meant to offend' Italy with migrant comments Emmanuel Macron French president 'never meant to offend' Italy with migrant comments
Emmanuel Macron: French MPs adopt President's signature rail reform Emmanuel Macron French MPs adopt President's signature rail reform

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
2 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 World After AT&T-Time warner approval, focus shifts to comcast and...bullet
5 US-North Korea Summit We've heard this before: analysts on N....bullet
6 In DR Congo Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says courtbullet
7 Video Games Cloud play on the horizon in changing game worldbullet
8 Kim Jong Un Nuclear risk-taker Trump gambles all in talks...bullet
9 In Argentina Congress prepares for historic abortion votebullet
10 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet

Related Articles

In Germany Tunisian held 'sought to build biological weapon'
Emmanuel Macron French president 'never meant to offend' Italy with migrant comments
In Greece Political storm over proposed Macedonia deal
In South Africa 2 stabbed to death in mosque, attacker killed
In India 8 killed by lynch mobs in less than a week
Alexei Navalny Russian opposition leader freed ahead of World Cup
In Chile Authorities raid sites linked to church sex abuse
Migrant Crisis Over 1 million move from Venezuela to Colombia in 16 months
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela releases prisoners accused of 'political violence'

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street for parliament and another tense day of debate on her plans for Brexit
Theresa May British PM survives fresh Brexit vote but rebels up the pressure
Spain offered to take in the ship Aquarius' 629 rescued migrants, some shown in this handout photo, despite roadblocks from police and conservatives
In Spain Migrants find difficult situation
Authorities have determined that 442,462 Venezuelans who have crossed into Colombia have residence permits while 376,572 do not -- a total of 819,034 people
Migrant Crisis Over 1 million move from Venezuela to Colombia in 16 months
Students demonstrate against the sexual abuse scandal within the church in Chile as the Vatican's top abuse investigator Maltese archbishop Charles Scicluna (R) visits Catholic University in Santiago on June 13, 2018
In Chile Authorities raid sites linked to church sex abuse