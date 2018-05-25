Home > News > World >

Russia, Saudis signal oil production boost


Vladimir Putin Russia, Saudis signal oil production boost

Russia and Saudi Arabia said Friday they believe a deal is possible to gradually boost oil output from as soon as July as world oil prices have recently hit highs last seen in 2014.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saudi oil minister Khaled al-Faleh said at an economic conference in Russia that a gradual output increase could happen in the second half of the year to prevent any supply shocks play

Saudi oil minister Khaled al-Faleh said at an economic conference in Russia that a gradual output increase could happen in the second half of the year to prevent any supply shocks

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russia and Saudi Arabia said Friday they believe a deal is possible to gradually boost oil output from as soon as July as world oil prices have recently hit highs last seen in 2014.

Meanwhile President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow would be satisfied with the price of crude oil dropping to $60 per barrel, from its recent level of around $80.

Russia and Saudi Arabia are the key movers behind a pact between OPEC and other producers that has limited production since 2017 but which experts fear may soon lead to a spike in prices.

Saudi oil minister Khaled al-Faleh said at an economic conference in Russia that a gradual output increase could happen in the second half of the year to prevent any supply shocks, according to the RIA Novosti agency.

His Russian counterpart Alexander Novak said they had discussed whether they need to ease production limits.

"If we come to a common opinion that it is necessary" to increase supply it "should probably take place from the third quarter," Novak said, according to RIA Novosti.

He said ministers from OPEC and other members of the production pact would discuss by how much to increase production next month.

"It is too early to discuss a concrete figure," said Novak.

Their comments sent oil prices tumbling by over three percent. Brent Crude fell to $76.43 per barrel and WTI Crude to $68.03 around 1545 GMT.

OPEC and 10 other oil producers agreed at the end of 2016 to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day to clear a glut that had led to a collapse in prices in 2014.

The deal, which has been extended until the end of 2018, has led to that glut disappearing and prices recovering from around $30 per barrel when it first went into effect.

Uncertainties about supplies from Iran and Venezuela have led prices to spike higher in recent weeks, with industry players warning they could jump to $100 per barrel.

Putin said that Moscow sees $60 per barrel as the price which balances supply and demand, and where exploration and development of additional resources can take place.

"We would be completely satisfied with oil at $60" per barrel, Putin said in televised comments.

He noted that a higher price can hurt consumers and spur production in rival nations.

While higher prices were boosting revenue into the Russian budget, Putin acknowledged that "It isn't in our interest that oil prices continue to rise."

Novak was later quoted as saying by Interfax news agency that any increase in supplies would be gradual.

"Our objective is to avoid destabilising the oil market and not overheat it," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ebola: WHO gets kudos for fast virus action in DRC, but prevention lagging Ebola WHO gets kudos for fast virus action in DRC, but prevention lagging
Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes: US jury convicts Brazilian couple in grandson's kidnapping Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes US jury convicts Brazilian couple in grandson's kidnapping
Michel Temer: Brazil's Temer orders security forces to clear strikers' blockades Michel Temer Brazil's Temer orders security forces to clear strikers' blockades
Giuseppe Conte: Italian populist PM nominee bids to finalise cabinet Giuseppe Conte Italian populist PM nominee bids to finalise cabinet
Sexual Assault Scandal: Nobel Foundation says literature prize may be delayed again Sexual Assault Scandal Nobel Foundation says literature prize may be delayed again
Mariano Rajoy: Spanish PM cancels Champions League final trip Mariano Rajoy Spanish PM cancels Champions League final trip

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
2 Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts tiesbullet
3 World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summitbullet
4 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex crimes by...bullet
5 Mike Pompeo US says Europeans did nothing to counter Iran missilesbullet
6 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes...bullet
7 Russian Intelligence US disrupts botnet of 500,000 hacked...bullet
8 In Dresden WWII bomb defused after mass evacuation, firebullet
9 Trump Twists and turns of US-NKorean diplomatic...bullet
10 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by...bullet

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet

World

Madagascar has been rocked by violent protests over electoral laws that the opposition says are designed to bar their candidates from participating in elections expected this year
In Madagascar Top court orders formation of unity government
Mehmet Hakan Atilla, deputy director general of Turkish lender Halkbank, was convicted by a US federal jury in January 2018 on five counts of bank fraud and conspiracy following a five-week trial
Mehmet Hakan Atilla Turkish banker files appeals notice against US conviction
Colombian senator Ivan Duque is the favorite going into Sunday's first round of the country's presidential election, but he is not expected to win outright
In Colombia FARC deal looms large over presidential poll
A man attempts to help a victim in the rubble minutes after the collapse of the Parravicini theater building
In Argentina 3 die in theater collapse