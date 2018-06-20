Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Russia warns against Trump's 'alarming' plans for US space domination


Trump Russia warns against President'alarming' plans for US space domination

Russia on Wednesday expressed alarm over US President Donald Trump's call for the United States to dominate space exploration and his plan to create a separate branch of the military called a Space Force.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Donald Trump wants the United States to dominate space exploration and plans to send astronauts back to the Moon, nearly 50 years after the first manned lunar mission in 1969 play

Donald Trump wants the United States to dominate space exploration and plans to send astronauts back to the Moon, nearly 50 years after the first manned lunar mission in 1969

(NASA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russia on Wednesday expressed alarm over US President Donald Trump's call for the United States to dominate space exploration and his plan to create a separate branch of the military called a Space Force.

Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing that Russia "noted the US president's instructions... to separate space forces from the air force," saying "the most alarming thing about this news is the aim of his instructions, namely to ensure (US) domination in space."

Trump on Monday said at a speech in the White House that "America will always be the first in space" and "we don't want China and Russia and other countries leading us."

He also called for the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" that would become the sixth branch of the American military, although this requires Congressional approval to take effect.

Zakharova warned that the US is "nurturing plans to bring out weapons into space with the aim of possibly staging military action there."

"This is not based on guesswork, this is understanding the realities," she insisted.

US military build-up in space "especially after the appearance of weapons there, would have a destabilising effect on strategic stability and international security," Zakharova warned.

Russia takes a "diametrically opposite position" that space must be used for "peaceful aims," she said.

While Russia has a branch of the military called "space forces," their activities are "purely defensive," she stressed.

Space research is one of the few areas where Russia and the US continue international cooperation.

Both NASA astronauts and Russian cosmonauts are crew members on the International Space Station and the orbiting laboratory is reliant on space launches from Russia's Baikonur cosmodrome.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Germany: Police foiled biological attack with Tunisian arrest In Germany Police foiled biological attack with Tunisian arrest
Beji Caid Essebsi: Tunisia commission proposes sweeping liberal reforms Beji Caid Essebsi Tunisia commission proposes sweeping liberal reforms
In 2017: Threat 'acute' as jihadist attacks double In 2017 Threat 'acute' as jihadist attacks double
In Denmark: Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ? In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?
Faroe Islands: Faroese whaling 'ecological', 'respectful' Faroe Islands Faroese whaling 'ecological', 'respectful'
World Cup: Tournament brings no lasting cheer for Russian beer World Cup Tournament brings no lasting cheer for Russian beer

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in advertsbullet
3 Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62bullet
4 In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?bullet
5 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet
6 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlementbullet
7 Donald Trump US President escalates China trade spat with...bullet
8 US-China Stocks slide as Wall Street fears worsening trade...bullet
9 Donald Trump US, South Korea confirm suspending military...bullet
10 In US 'Quit separating the kids!' Trump faces...bullet

Related Articles

In Mali Defence minister admits soldiers implicated in deaths during security sweep
Civil War War-ravaged South Sudan at a glance
In South Sudan Foes set to meet after two years
Immigration A deeply divisive topic in Europe
The Catcher was a Spy Moe Berg's double life as secret agent
In Syria A race to save precious property deeds
World Cup Tournament brings no lasting cheer for Russian beer
Faroe Islands Faroese whaling 'ecological', 'respectful'
In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

The Free Syrian Lawyers have worked their way through deeds held in abandoned registries in Azaz and other towns
In Syria A race to save precious property deeds
Actors Paul Giamatti and Paul Rudd attend the "The Catcher Was A Spy" premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival
The Catcher was a Spy Moe Berg's double life as secret agent
The Aquarius, carrying 630 rescued migrants, sparked a major migration row in Europe
Immigration A deeply divisive topic in Europe
Ready to meet: South Sudan President Salva Kiir, left, and rebel leader Riek Machar
In South Sudan Foes set to meet after two years