Home > News > World >

Russian Foreign Minister in Pyongyang


Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister in Pyongyang

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang Thursday, an AFP photographer said, ahead of a landmark summit between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is visiting North Korea for the first time since 2009 ahead of a planned summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un play

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is visiting North Korea for the first time since 2009 ahead of a planned summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang Thursday, an AFP photographer said, ahead of a landmark summit between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Lavrov's visit comes amid a flurry of diplomatic activity to organise next month's summit, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also meeting Kim's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in New York late Wednesday.

Lavrov was met by Vice Foreign Minister Sin Hong Chol at the airport.

"Sergei Lavrov, foreign minister of the Russian Federation, arrived here on Thursday at the invitation of Ri Yong Ho, foreign minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea)", KCNA news agency said in a brief dispatch.

It gave no further details but Russia's Tass news agency said the two foreign ministers had begun talks at the Supreme People's Assembly building in Pyongyang.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier they were expected to discuss "vital issues of bilateral relations and key international and regional issues".

Lavrov is paying a visit to North Korea for the first time since 2009, Tass said.

Lavrov spoke to his US counterpart Pompeo by telephone for the first time on Wednesday ahead of the Secretary of State's dinner meeting with Kim Yong Chol.

Washington is pressing North Korea to quickly give up all its nuclear weapons in a verifiable way in return for lifting sanctions and economic relief.

But analysts say North Korea will be unwilling to cede its nuclear deterrent unless it is given security guarantees that the US will not try to topple the regime.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Turkish Ambassador: Serdar Kilic envoy heads back to US after spat Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic envoy heads back to US after spat
Mariano Rajoy: Spain PM fights for political life no-confidence debate begins Mariano Rajoy Spain PM fights for political life no-confidence debate begins
Trump: U.S President targeting red-state Democrats ahead of mid-term elections Trump U.S President targeting red-state Democrats ahead of mid-term elections
In Nicaragua: Five more dead in unrest In Nicaragua Five more dead in unrest
Shinzo Abe: Japan moves closer to controversial labour reforms Shinzo Abe Japan moves closer to controversial labour reforms
Mariano Rajoy: Spain MPs begin debating no-confidence motion against PM Mariano Rajoy Spain MPs begin debating no-confidence motion against PM

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this yearbullet
3 Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for...bullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 Arkady Babchenko Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead as...bullet
6 Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks migrant...bullet
7 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the...bullet
8 In Nicaragua Five more dead in unrestbullet
9 Smoking A rundown on lighting upbullet
10 In Libya Positive steps and fragile promises by leadersbullet

Related Articles

Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic envoy heads back to US after spat
Mariano Rajoy Spain PM fights for political life no-confidence debate begins
In Northwest Syria For displaced Syrians, plentiful Ramadan cannot erase loss
Data Exchange German spy agency can keep tabs on internet hubs
In India Government heads for airline auction flop
Bashar al-Assad Syria's President threatens force against US-backed Kurds
Crime of Solidarity Trio on trial for helping migrants enter France
Mariano Rajoy Spain MPs begin debating no-confidence motion against PM
Shinzo Abe Japan moves closer to controversial labour reforms

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet

World

Police outside the courthouse in Gap, southeast France, on Thursday as protesters put up signs in support of three people on trial for helping a group of migrants cross the Alps into France
Crime of Solidarity Trio on trial for helping migrants enter France
A picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency on May 10, 2018 shows Syrian President al-Assad giving an interview to Greek Kathimerini newspaper in Damascus
Bashar al-Assad Syria's President threatens force against US-backed Kurds
The government announced on March 28 that it plans to sell up to 76 percent of the carrier but airlines and other investors have been spooked by the sale terms
In India Government heads for airline auction flop
De-Cix, the world's largest internet hub, says Germany's spy agency is able to get a complete and unfiltered copy of the all data passing through its fibre optic cables
Data Exchange German spy agency can keep tabs on internet hubs