Home > News > World >

Russian protest leader Navalny released after anti-Putin rally


Alexei Navalny Russian protest leader released after anti-Putin rally

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was detained during a weekend protest on the eve of Vladimir Putin's inauguration for a fourth term, has been released and faces a court hearing next week, his lawyer said Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russin opposition leader Alexei Navalny is detained by police after calling for protests across Russia ahead of Vladimir Putin's inauguration for a fourth Kremlin term play

Russin opposition leader Alexei Navalny is detained by police after calling for protests across Russia ahead of Vladimir Putin's inauguration for a fourth Kremlin term

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was detained during a weekend protest on the eve of Vladimir Putin's inauguration for a fourth term, has been released and faces a court hearing next week, his lawyer said Sunday.

The charismatic 41-year-old politician, who was barred from challenging Putin in March's presidential election, had called on Russians to stage rallies across the country on Saturday under the slogan "Not our Tsar".

Nearly 1,600 protesters were detained in 27 cities across Russia, according to OVD-Info, an independent monitor that tracks arrests.

Navalny, who was grabbed by police and carried away by his arms and legs shortly after he appeared in Moscow's packed Pushkin Square, was released shortly after midnight, he said.

"It appears they received an order 'do not put him behind bars before the inauguration'," Navalny said on Twitter, referring to the Moscow authorities.

He added that he was accused of organising an unsanctioned rally and resisting police.

Navalny's lawyer Veronika Polyakova told AFP on Sunday that a Moscow court would convene next Friday to hear his case.

The hearing will come after Putin's planned swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

In January, Navalny was also detained over an unauthorised rally and was formally charged then released.

He had faced up to 30 days in jail and said at the time that the authorities wanted to keep him in jail on election day to prevent him from holding rallies -- but a planned court hearing was abruptly cancelled.

The anti-corruption blogger has faced a string of administrative and criminal charges that he and his supporters see as politically motivated since he became the leading opposition figure campaigning against Putin's rule at mass demonstrations in 2011 and 2012.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Poland: Rescuers search for three miners after deadly quake In Poland Rescuers search for three miners after deadly quake
In Indian Kashmir: Rebel professor among 10 killed In Indian Kashmir Rebel professor among 10 killed
John McCain: Senator does not want Trump at his funeral: reports John McCain Senator does not want Trump at his funeral: reports
Cate Blanchett: Actress feminist wake-up call to Cannes Cate Blanchett Actress feminist wake-up call to Cannes
In Iraq: Displaced forgotten in elections In Iraq Displaced forgotten in elections
In Tunisia: People votes in first free municipal elections In Tunisia People votes in first free municipal elections

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Mexico People celebrate patron saint of drug traffickersbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Iraq Journalist who threw shoes at Bush stands for parliamentbullet
4 In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is bigbullet
5 Milos Zeman Czech leader admits Novichok testsbullet
6 Mahmud Abbas US fails to win UN backing for statement...bullet
7 Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine...bullet
8 In US Navy reactivates its Atlantic 2nd Fleetbullet
9 In New Zealand Top navy officer accused of hiding camera...bullet
10 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting...bullet

Related Articles

Alexei Navalny Opposition supporters held ahead of anti-Putin rally
Armenia Country street protests pose no danger to Kremlin: analysts
Vladimir Putin Kremlin's earnings list gives glimpse of officials' wealth
Vladimir Putin Russian city scraps direct mayoral vote in blow to President's critic
Russian Mall Fire Calls for sackings over safety violations
In Russia Media boycott parliament over sex scandal
Politics 'He has something to fear': Former CIA Director John Brennan says Russia 'may have something' damaging on Trump
In Russia Putin's victory boosted by Western ostracism: media
Russia Election Vladimir Putin set for fourth term with 74 percent of vote: exit poll
Vladimir Putin President appeals to 'love of fatherland' to get Russians to polls

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
5 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
6 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
7 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Everybody knows features Spanish stars Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem
Palme d'Or Films in the running for the top prize at Cannes
Russian President Vladimir Putin's victory in the March election was never in question and the prospect of his inauguration has generated little excitement
In Russia Putin 4.0 to launch amid crackdown on opposition
Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to leave office in 2024
In Russia Putin to begin fourth term, but what happens in 2024?
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been wielding power for 18 years
Vladimir Putin Five key events in post-Soviet Russia