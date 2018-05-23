Home > News > World >

Russia's top diplomat planning North Korea visit: ministry


Sergei Lavrov Russia's top diplomat planning North Korea visit: ministry

Russia said its foreign minister was planning a trip to North Korea, after a media outlet said Wednesday Sergei Lavrov could visit the reclusive state next week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"Russia is as inclined as ever to develop good neighbourly relations with North Korea," Russian Foregin Minister Sergei Lavrov has said play

"Russia is as inclined as ever to develop good neighbourly relations with North Korea," Russian Foregin Minister Sergei Lavrov has said

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russia said its foreign minister was planning a trip to North Korea, after a media outlet said Wednesday Sergei Lavrov could visit the reclusive state next week.

"The visit of the head of the Russian foreign ministry to North Korea is in the works," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told AFP.

She said concrete dates would be announced separately, declining to comment further.

Earlier on Wednesday, business media outlet RBC reported that Lavrov would visit North Korea on May 31, citing the Russian foreign ministry's press department.

Last month North Korea's foreign minister Ri Yong Ho held rare talks with Lavrov in Moscow as Pyongyang moves to improve strained ties with global powers.

"Russia is as inclined as ever to develop good neighbourly relations with North Korea," Lavrov said at the time.

North Korea prepares this week to demolish a nuclear test site, which has been the staging ground for all six of the North's nuclear tests.

The North has portrayed the move as a goodwill gesture ahead of a planned June 12 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in Singapore.

But doubts have since been cast by both sides on whether that historic meeting will take place.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In DR Congo: Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife edge': WHO In DR Congo Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife edge': WHO
Mariano Rajoy: Spain PM gets support from Basque party to pass 2018 budget Mariano Rajoy Spain PM gets support from Basque party to pass 2018 budget
Nicolas Maduro: Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus' Nicolas Maduro Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus'
Cuba: Bay of Pigs veteran Posada, accused of airlines bombing, dies at 90 Cuba Bay of Pigs veteran Posada, accused of airlines bombing, dies at 90
United Nations: New envoy to travel to Myanmar next month United Nations New envoy to travel to Myanmar next month
Philip Roth: Mourning novelist fans bitter over long-standing Nobel snub Philip Roth Mourning novelist fans bitter over long-standing Nobel snub

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of his...bullet
3 European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on...bullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President...bullet
6 European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprievebullet
7 In Ghana Police open corruption probe into football chiefbullet
8 In Ukraine 4 dead as fighting spikes in country's rebel eastbullet
9 In Morocco Women surfers ride out waves and harassmentbullet
10 In Madagascar Battle to treat women for debilitating...bullet

Related Articles

Faisal Mekdad Syria says withdrawal of Iran, Hezbollah 'not on agenda'
In Russia 'Stability' rules in Putin's reshuffle, but Mutko loses sports brief
Russian President Putin approves new government without major changes
In Gaza Killings of Palestinians spark widespread condemnation of Israel
Mohammad Javad Zarif Iran FM in Moscow as Russia moves to save nuclear deal
In Astana Syria talks renew amid growing regional fears
Sergei Lavrov Russia, Turkey, Iran hold Syria talks
In Armenia Deadlock as acting PM rejects talks with protest leader
Armenia Country street protests pose no danger to Kremlin: analysts

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet

World

Leader of the Italy's populist Five Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio (l), shakes hands with PM nominee Giuseppe Conte back in March
Giuseppe Conte Italy's PM candidate arrives for talks with president
Spanish chef Ferran Adria will open a food lab in his old restaurant El Bulli between June and October 2019
In Spain Chef Adria to reopen El Bulli as food lab in 2019
Members of the Molina Theissen family hug each other, after hearing court's verdict
In Guatemala Ex-army chief jailed for 1981 rape and torture
The Turkish lira for the first time ever tested the 5.0 ceiling
Recep Tayyip Erdogan President hits Turkey currency storm month before polls