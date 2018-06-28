Rwanda unveils first home-built car

news

Rwanda has unveiled its first locally manufactured car in partnership with German automotive company Volkswagen.

On Wednesday, the Polo was unveiled at Volkswagen’s new factory in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali.

The Polo is now the first model to be made in the East African country, however, the company has plans to also build its Passat, Tiguan, Amarok and Teramont models.

By the end of the first phase, Volkswagen is expected to reach an annual production of 5,000 cars at the new site.

The car manufacturing company, which is Europe’s biggest car maker, has made a $20m (£15m) investment in Rwanda, and is expected to create up to 1,000 jobs, the BBC reports.

This will be done through direct sales of their cars and using them in an Uber-like car-sharing system that will allow people to book rides using their smartphones.

Car ownership in Rwanda is very low, with just over 200,000 private cars registered in the country, despite its 12 million population.

In 2016, Volkswagen opened a plant in Kenya, and has plans of expanding in Sub-Saharan Africa.