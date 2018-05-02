Home > News > World >

S. Korea confirms arrival of F-22 stealth fighters for drill


South Korea Country confirms arrival of F-22 stealth fighters for drill

American F-22 stealth fighter jets have arrived in South Korea ahead of a joint air force drill, Seoul said Wednesday, despite a recent diplomatic thaw with Pyongyang.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
South Korean President Moon Jae-in says any peace treaty with North Korea would have no bearing on whether American troops stayed on the peninsula play

South Korean President Moon Jae-in says any peace treaty with North Korea would have no bearing on whether American troops stayed on the peninsula

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

American F-22 stealth fighter jets have arrived in South Korea ahead of a joint air force drill, Seoul said Wednesday, despite a recent diplomatic thaw with Pyongyang.

The "Raptor" fighters previously flew to the South in December when Seoul and Washington staged their largest-ever joint air exercise, days after North Korea test-fired a missile believed capable of hitting the US mainland.

The North customarily reacts with anger to the deployment of American stealth fighters, which it fears could be used for surgical strikes against its leadership and strategic facilities.

The confirmation came after local newspapers said eight F-22 jets arrived Sunday at a military airbase in the southern city of Gwangju.

The "Max Thunder" drill will kick off on May 11 for a two-week run, with the reported participation of some 100 aircraft from both countries.

"Max Thunder is a regular exercise that has been on the docket long before a planned US-North Korea summit", the South's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

It urged news media to refrain from producing "speculative reports" about the intention of the deployment aside from the routine exercise.

That request came after the conservative Chosun Ilbo daily claimed the aircraft deployment was apparently aimed at heaping pressure on Pyongyang ahead of a planned summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.

The Panmunjom truce village in the demilitarised zone between North and South, where a rare inter-Korean summit successfully convened last week, has emerged as a possible venue for the Kim-Trump meeting.

Chosun suggested the arrival of F-22 jets could also be aimed at bolstering security in case the North Korea-US summit takes place at Panmunjom.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Brazil: New corruption charges filed against Ex-President Lula In Brazil New corruption charges filed against Ex-President Lula
WHO: Nine out of 10 people breathing polluted air - Health Organization says WHO Nine out of 10 people breathing polluted air - Health Organization says
Pope Francis: Canada presses pontiff over apology to indigenous communities Pope Francis Canada presses pontiff over apology to indigenous communities
In Gabon: Government steps down after election delays In Gabon Government steps down after election delays
In Turkey: Over 80 held in security crackdown as Istanbul marks May 1 In Turkey Over 80 held in security crackdown as Istanbul marks May 1
In Francis: McDonald's torched, hundreds arrested in May Day protests in Paris In Francis McDonald's torched, hundreds arrested in May Day protests in Paris

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
3 In Venezuela Five years of severance pay now buys a coffeebullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 Uzbekistan Tourism boom to test country's thawbullet
6 Pope Francis Pontiff's aide Pell could face two trials over...bullet
7 East Africa Lake Victoria biodiversity being 'decimated'bullet
8 Boko Haram Dozens killed in North East Nigeria suicide blastsbullet
9 Luiz Loures Accuser in UNAIDS sex assault case rejects...bullet
10 Sex Abuse Rundown of sexual assault within the...bullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle For Kim Jong-Un to leave North Korea, it takes a personal toilet, private airstrips, and bulletproof trains that go only 37 miles an hour
Politics 'We were being marginalized': Former top diplomat to North Korea reveals why he abruptly left the State Department
Finance These 10 electric SUVs will take on Tesla's Model X
Strategy 10 things expats wish they had known before they left their homes behind
Tech 4 tech innovations we saw at CinemaCon that could radically change the movie theater experience
Politics Kim Jong Un handed Trump a big win in the Korea talks — and China is looking desperate and forgotten
Xi Jinping N.Korea, China 'discussing president's visit to Pyongyang'
Park Geun-hye S. Korea's ex president will not appeal jail term: reports
In China FM visits Japan for talks on N. Korea, regional issues
Kim Il Sung North Korea commemorates birth of its founder

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and the ruling Frelimo party are under pressure over press freedom
In Mozambique Country on a dissent perilous path
US President Donald Trump says a place and time for his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be announced within days
Donald Trump US President says Kim summit details to be unveiled within days
The daughters of Korean Air chairman Cho Yang-ho have both resigned from their company posts following separate controversies
In South Korea Nut rage sister faces fruit juice questions
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan is the only candidate for the country's top job but may find himself short of votes from lawmakers during a parliament session on Tuesday
In Armenia Protest leader says ruling party to thwart his PM bid