Home > News > World >

Saudi ready to raise oil supply after US pullout from Iran deal


Nuclear Deal Saudi ready to raise oil supply after US pullout from Iran deal

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, has said it will take all necessary measures to prevent supply shortages following the US withdrawal from the Iran deal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saudi Energy Minister Khaled al-Faleh attends a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers in Jeddah on April 20, 2018 play

Saudi Energy Minister Khaled al-Faleh attends a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers in Jeddah on April 20, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, has said it will take all necessary measures to prevent supply shortages following the US withdrawal from the Iran deal.

"The kingdom will work with major oil producers within and outside OPEC, and with major consumers as well to limit the impact of any shortages in supplies," the Saudi energy ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.

The kingdom's assurance came just hours after US President Donald Trump announced the United States was withdrawing from the landmark nuclear deal between world powers and Iran.

Trump also reinstated US sanctions which could curtail Iran's ability to export oil, its mainstay for public revenues.

Before international sanctions were lifted following the nuclear deal in late 2015, Iran's crude exports stood at just one million barrels per day, mostly to Asia and European countries.

That figure has since soared to 2.5 million bpd.

Saudi Arabia currently pumps around 10 million bpd, but has capacity of around 12 million bpd -- a surplus of two million bpd.

"The kingdom of Saudi Arabia is committed to support the stability of the global oil markets to serve the interests of both producers and consumers and also the sustainability of global economic growth," the ministry statement said.

Major oil producers from OPEC and non-OPEC members including Russia, the world's top producer, are linked to a deal until the end of the year to cut output by 1.8 million bpd to support prices.

Oil prices made key gains after Trump's announcement with Brent crude rising 2.4 percent to over $76.5 a barrel and US crude trading above $70 early Wednesday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Mike Pompeo: America's Diplomat in Pyongyang with detainees on agenda Mike Pompeo America's Diplomat in Pyongyang with detainees on agenda
Israel gives HRW director two weeks to leave country Israel gives HRW director two weeks to leave country
Nuclear Deal: Europe fights to save Iran after US pullout Nuclear Deal Europe fights to save Iran after US pullout
Dubai: Emirates airline profit more than doubles on cargo demand Dubai Emirates airline profit more than doubles on cargo demand
Vladimir Putin: Russia shows off military hardware in Red Square parade Vladimir Putin Russia shows off military hardware in Red Square parade
CIA: US charges former Intelligence agent with spying for China CIA US charges former Intelligence agent with spying for China

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Cyber Attack Romanian who attacked Warcraft gets year in prisonbullet
3 In India Another teen raped and set on firebullet
4 In Iraq Journalist who threw shoes at Bush stands for parliamentbullet
5 In Belgium Ex-minister indicted in 'Kazakhgate' corruption scandalbullet
6 Kaduna Killings UN chief denounces Birnin-Gwari attackbullet
7 Boko Haram Six killed in attack on Lake Chad islandbullet
8 Koala Foundation Australia pledges cash to help save the koalabullet
9 In Uganda Toddler eaten by leopard in national parkbullet
10 In Turkey Trial resumes of US pastor on terror chargesbullet

Related Articles

Nuclear Deal Europe fights to save Iran after US pullout
Islamic State Court blocks sending American 'IS fighter' to third country
Lebanon Top parties seek to protect monopoly as people votes
Hezbollah Movement Ruling parties to keep their clout as Lebanon votes
In Saudi US commandos help against Yemen rebels: report
World Health Organization 9 out of 10 people breathing polluted air - says WHO
In Saudi Arabia King launches building of entertainment mega-park
Mike Pompeo US Secretary of State briefs Saudi, Israel on Trump plans for Iran deal
Islamic State 'Emir' killed in southern Yemen: police
In Yemen Saudi-led strike 'kills dozens' of rebels in new blow

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Mexico's presidential frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, pictured last month, says the country should consider legalizing drugs
In Mexico Front-runner wants to debate legalizing drugs
Viktor Vekselberg, left, has reportedly been questioned by FBI agents over hundreds of thousands of dollars his company's US affiliate paid to President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney
Donald Trump FBI questions Russian businessman over US President's lawyer payment - Report
US ambassador to the United Nations, pictured at UN headquarters this week, is pushing for Latin American pressure on Venezuela
Nicolas Maduro US to push to isolate Venezuela until country's president leaves power
Former Supreme Court judge Joaquim Barbosa was seen as a potential heavyweight in Brazil's presidential race
In Brazil Exit of corruption figure shakes up presidential election