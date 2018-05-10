Home > News > World >

Saudi tests siren after Yemen rebels fire new missiles


Saudi Arabia Country tests siren after Yemen rebels fire new missiles

Saudi Arabia said Thursday it tested a new siren system for the capital Riyadh and oil-rich Eastern Province, the day after Yemeni rebels fired three ballistic missiles at the kingdom.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yemen's Iran-allied Huthi rebels said they fired two ballistic missiles at Riyadh and a third at the southern city of Jizan on Wednesday alone play

Yemen's Iran-allied Huthi rebels said they fired two ballistic missiles at Riyadh and a third at the southern city of Jizan on Wednesday alone

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Saudi Arabia said Thursday it tested a new siren system for the capital Riyadh and oil-rich Eastern Province, the day after Yemeni rebels fired three ballistic missiles at the kingdom.

The Saudi civil defence posted a video on its official site of the alarm system being tested.

It said in a statement the system was designed to "face risks of all kinds" and alert the population "in case of emergency".

Yemen's Iran-allied Huthi rebels have in recent months ramped up missile attacks against neighbouring Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition against them.

The Shiite insurgents announced they had fired two ballistic missiles at Riyadh and a third at the southern city of Jizan near the border, on Wednesday alone.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition said the kingdom's air defences intercepted all three, in statements carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

Riyadh has long accused Tehran of supplying the rebels with ballistic missiles, a charge the latter rejects.

Wednesday's salvo came after US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, which he criticised for excluding measures to curb the Islamic republic's ballistic missile programme.

Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in Yemen in 2015 with the aim of pushing back the rebels and restoring the internationally recognised government to power.

The conflict has left 9,479 people dead and more than 55,000 wounded according to the World Health Organization.

More than 2,200 others have died of cholera and millions are on the verge of famine in what the United Nations says is the world's gravest humanitarian crisis.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Viggo Mortensen: Actor joins pro-independence Catalan group Viggo Mortensen Actor joins pro-independence Catalan group
In Russia: Detained director gets standing ovation at Cannes In Russia Detained director gets standing ovation at Cannes
In Singapore: Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12 In Singapore Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12
Nikol Pashinyan: New Armenia PM sacks heads of police, security service Nikol Pashinyan New Armenia PM sacks heads of police, security service
In Russia: Facebook 'ads' show strong effort to divide US society In Russia Facebook 'ads' show strong effort to divide US society
Singapore: Why country for the Trump-Kim summit? Singapore Why country for the Trump-Kim summit?

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Mexico By-election candidate murdered, sixth in just over a weekbullet
2 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
3 In Brazil Exit of corruption figure shakes up presidential electionbullet
4 In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is bigbullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 Donald Trump FBI questions Russian businessman over US...bullet
7 Afonso Dhlakama Mozambique ex-rebel leader Dhlakama laid to restbullet
8 Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in Jerusalembullet
9 Moscow Kremlin Putin voices 'deep concern' at Trump Iran...bullet
10 CIA US charges former Intelligence agent with spying...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Dangote and el-Sisi are the two most powerful Africans
Iran Gulf braces for fallout after US exit from deal
Adel al-Jubeir Saudis will seek nuclear weapon if Iran does: minister
World Cup Season over at Bayern for Neuer, doubts over competition
Nuclear Deal Europe fights to save Iran after US pullout
Nuclear Deal Saudi ready to raise oil supply after US pullout from Iran deal
Islamic State Court blocks sending American 'IS fighter' to third country
Lebanon Top parties seek to protect monopoly as people votes

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet

World

Goodall said he resented having to go abroad for suicide assistance
In Switzerland 104-yr-old Australian commits assisted suicide
Abdelhakim Belhaj claimed Britain was complicit in the rendition of him and his wife that led to his torture in Libya
In UK Government apologises to former Libyan dissident over rendition
The global thermometer has risen by one degree since the mid 19th-century, enough to see a crescendo of climate-enhanced droughts, floods, heat waves and superstorms
United Nations With deadline looming, climate talks fall short
Rome decided this week to allow 105 people to land in Italy following a back-and-forth with British authorities over who should take them
In Mediterranean Migrants stranded by diplomatic standoff arrive in Italy