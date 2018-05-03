Home > News > World >

Scotland to review conviction of Lockerbie bomber


Scotland Country to review conviction of Lockerbie bomber

A Scottish commission responsible for investigating miscarriages of justice on Thursday said it will review the conviction of a man jailed for bombing a plane over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet al-Megrahi was jailed for life for mass murder in 2001 play

Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet al-Megrahi was jailed for life for mass murder in 2001

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Scottish commission responsible for investigating miscarriages of justice on Thursday said it will review the conviction of a man jailed for bombing a plane over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988.

Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet al-Megrahi, who died in 2012, was the only person ever convicted of the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 killing all 243 passengers and crew. He was jailed for life for mass murder in 2001.

Megrahi maintained his innocence but he abandoned his appeal in 2009 when he was released on compassionate grounds following a diagnosis of terminal prostate cancer.

His family asked the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) to review the case again after his death.

The SCCRC subsequently interviewed key personnel involved in the previous appeal, recovered the vast majority of relevant material, and reviewed defence papers which were not provided during its previous review.

Gerard Sinclair, SCCRC chief executive, said: "Having considered all the available evidence, the commission believes that Mr Megrahi, in abandoning his appeal, did so as he held a genuine and reasonable belief that such a course of action would result in him being able to return home to Libya, at a time when he was suffering from terminal cancer.

"On that basis, the commission has decided that it is in the interests of justice to accept the current application for a full review of his conviction."

A statement issued on behalf of the Megrahi family by solicitor Aamer Anwar said: "The reputation of the Scottish law has suffered both at home and internationally because of widespread doubts about the conviction of Mr al-Megrahi.

"It is in the interests of justice and restoring confidence in our criminal justice system that these doubts can be addressed," he said.

Contacted by AFP on Thursday, Scottish prosecutors, who announced nearly three years ago that they had identified two new suspects, said the investigation into the bombing is still ongoing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Iran: Country threatens to quit nuclear deal if US walks away Iran Country threatens to quit nuclear deal if US walks away
In Rio: Police shootouts in favelas shut down major highways In Rio Police shootouts in favelas shut down major highways
In Armenia: Opposition on uncertain path to power: analysts In Armenia Opposition on uncertain path to power: analysts
In Saudi: US commandos help against Yemen rebels: report In Saudi US commandos help against Yemen rebels: report
Basque Group: '15 minutes' to end ETA's 60-year armed struggle Basque Group '15 minutes' to end ETA's 60-year armed struggle
In Nigeria: 13 killed as cattle rustlers attack village In Nigeria 13 killed as cattle rustlers attack village

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Turkey Pro-Kurdish party says jailed ex-leader Demirtas to run for...bullet
2 Meghan Markle Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding...bullet
3 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
6 World Health Organization 9 out of 10 people breathing...bullet
7 In Nigeria 13 killed as cattle rustlers attack villagebullet
8 Pope Francis Pontiff's aide Pell could face two trials...bullet
9 Pope Francis Canada presses pontiff over apology to...bullet
10 Emmanuel Macron French President reiterates need to...bullet

Related Articles

Tech A scientist says he's invented a replacement for plastic water bottles that fully decomposes in 3 weeks
Football Celtic rout Rangers to secure another Scottish title
In Britain Prince William and Kate name baby son Louis
Football Liverpool legend Gerrard in running for Rangers job
Pulse Movie Review You are not ready for the heartache of Avengers: Infinity War
Duke of Cambridge New son for Britain's Prince William and Kate
Football Rodgers rules out replacing Wenger as Arsenal eye Enrique
Football Celtic's Rodgers rules out Arsenal move
Entertainment 17 movies to enjoy for the Tribeca film festival's 17th edition
Rangers Club suspend Miller, captain Wallace

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a successful...bullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
6 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet
9 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
10 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost...bullet

World

Australian media groups argue that Facebook and Google's dominance of digital advertising significantly undermined the news industry
In Australia News Corp leads charge against tech giants in probe
Euna Lee and Laura Ling were released from custody in 2009 after former US President Bill Clinton met with officials in Pyongyang
In North Korea How were previous US detainees released?
Fighters from Al-Qaeda's former Syrian affiliate and relatives arrive in Aleppo province after they were evacuated from southern Damascus on May 1, 2018
In Damascus Hundreds prepare to exit rebel areas near Syria capital: state media
A shooting in downtown Amsterdam in January left a 17-year-old boy dead and two other people injured
In Amsterdam One killed in shooting