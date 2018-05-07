Home > News > World >

Second India teen raped, set on fire


In India Another teen raped, burned to death

A 17-year-old battled for her life Monday after being raped, doused in kerosene and set on fire, the second such case to shake India as it battles an increase in sexual crimes.

  • Published:
The two cases have shone a spotlight on India's treatment of rape play

The two cases have shone a spotlight on India's treatment of rape

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 17-year-old battled for her life Monday after being raped, doused in kerosene and set on fire, the second such case to shake India as it battles an increase in sexual crimes.

The teenager was attacked on the same day and in the same eastern state of Jharkhand as a 16-year-old who was raped and burned to death.

"The girl has suffered 70 percent first-degree burns. There is a chance that she will survive," Shailendra Barnwal, police superintendent of Pakur district, told AFP.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man who lives in the same neighbourhood as the latest victim.

"He poured kerosene on the girl and set her on fire," Barnwal said.

The incident happened on Friday, the same day as the similar case in Jharkhand's Chatra district, which 15 people have been detained over.

The main suspect in the first case is said to have been angered by a village council decision that he should do 100 sit-ups and pay a $750 fine for raping the girl, and attacked the girl's parents and set their house on fire with the teenager inside.

The two cases have shone a spotlight on the treatment of rape in India, where some 40,000 cases were reported in 2016.

The country had already been agonising over the brutal gang-rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir state, which is to be raised in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Eight Hindus have been accused over the abduction, repeated rape and killing of the Muslim girl.

Hindu activists have staged angry protests claiming that the police inquiry was biased.

The Supreme Court is to give a ruling on whether the flashpoint trial should be moved away from Jammu, a Hindu-majority region of the Muslim-dominated state.

The debate has been heightened further by new police figures indicating that more than five women were raped every day in the Indian capital this year.

As many as 578 rape cases were reported up to April 15, against 563 in 2017 during the same period, police said.

Indian authorities have faced renewed pressure to act over sexual assault since the killing of the Muslim girl in Jammu.

Amid mounting outrage, the government has changed the law to allow execution for child rapists.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Ahsan Iqbal: Pakistan interior minister recovering after gun attack Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan interior minister recovering after gun attack
Election: Thai leader gets cosy with old political clans Election Thai leader gets cosy with old political clans
In Uganda: Toddler eaten by leopard in national park In Uganda Toddler eaten by leopard in national park
Terrorism: US-Philippine war games open under pro-China Duterte Terrorism US-Philippine war games open under pro-China Duterte
Boko Haram: Six killed in attack on Lake Chad island Boko Haram Six killed in attack on Lake Chad island
In UK: Royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louis In UK Royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louis

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Iraq Journalist who threw shoes at Bush stands for parliamentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Mahmud Abbas US fails to win UN backing for statement criticizing...bullet
4 In UK Royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louisbullet
5 In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is bigbullet
6 Milos Zeman Czech leader admits Novichok testsbullet
7 In US Navy reactivates its Atlantic 2nd Fleetbullet
8 In Indian Kashmir Rebel professor among 10 killedbullet
9 Diplomacy China to fund $31M headquarters for ECOWASbullet
10 Stormy Daniels Actress taunts fake Trump on comedy...bullet

Related Articles

In Somalia First forensic lab targets rape impunity
In Pakistan Police arrest 10 men for ordering 'revenge rape'
India Country to open dozens of rape victim support centres
Tariq Ramadan Islamic scholar loses rape bail hearing
In France Govt rallies around rape-accused budget minister
In India Police investigate brutal rape, murder of two teenagers
In India Court sentences man to death for brutal rape, murder
Ahn Hee-jung S. Korean presidential hopeful quits after rape accusation
Gerald Darmanin Rape case against French budget minister dropped
In Spain Gang rape acquittal fires up feminist movement

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Fashion Designer Jean Paul Gaultier, left, and Record Producer Nile Rodgers are collaborating on a genre-blurring "Fashion Freak Show" to open on October 2 in Paris
Jean Paul Gaultier Freak out: Telling a fashion life, designer taps Nile Rodgers
Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, whose downfall sparked the global #MeToo sexual harassment movement, at last year's Cannes film festival
Harvey Weinstein Producer's absence looms over scandal-hit Cannes
Family members and friends await news on the miners trapped down a coal mine in south Poland
In Poland Rescuers search for three miners after deadly quake
US Senator John McCain, 81 is battling brain cancer in the twilight of his career
John McCain Senator does not want Trump at his funeral: reports