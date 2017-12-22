Home > News > World >

Shin Kyuk-Ho :  Founder of South Korea's Lotte Group given 4 years jail


Shin Kyuk-Ho Founder of South Korea's Lotte Group given 4 years jail

The wheelchair-bound nonagenarian founder of South Korea's embattled Lotte retail conglomerate was convicted of embezzlement and breach of duty Friday and sentenced to four years in prison.

  • Published:
Shin Kyuk-Ho founded Lotte in Tokyo in 1948 and built into a sprawling giant play

Shin Kyuk-Ho founded Lotte in Tokyo in 1948 and built into a sprawling giant

(YONHAP/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The wheelchair-bound nonagenarian founder of South Korea's embattled Lotte retail conglomerate was convicted of embezzlement and breach of duty Friday and sentenced to four years in prison.

Shin Kyuk-Ho, 95, founded the group in Tokyo in 1948 and built into a sprawling giant that today has dozens of units focused on food, retail and hotels in South Korea and Japan.

It is the fifth biggest of the chaebol, the family-run conglomerates that have powered South Korea's growth into the world's 11th-largest economy, but are sometimes accused of murky business practices and overly-close ties with politicians.

Lotte has been a target of investigations since Shin's two sons made headlines with a bitter public fight for control of the group, featuring personal attacks in which they accused each other of mismanagement, personality flaws, and of manipulating their frail, aged father.

The founder, both his sons, his elder daughter and his mistress were all in the dock on multiple charges at the Seoul Central District Court.

Shin was accused of embezzling at least 128.6 billion won ($119 million) from the firm to benefit his relatives.

He was found guilty and sentenced to four years in prison, although the court said it could not specify the amount embezzled and allowed him to remain free on health grounds pending an appeal -- he has diseases of old age, including dementia.

"The accused Shin disposed of company assets as if they were his own in betrayal of his responsibility," said presiding judge Kim Sang-Dong.

"This case reveals how the founding families of chaebol attempt to obtain private gains from companies."

Shin shouted incoherently in court when the sentence was read out.

Beauty contest

Prosecutors accused Shin and his son and successor as chairman Shin Dong-Bin of causing 77.8 billion won ($72 million) in damages to the group by renting out Lotte Cinema concessions at discounted rates to the founder's eldest daughter and mistress.

Shin Dong-Bin was given a suspended sentence on the grounds he was not in a position to refuse his father's orders play

Shin Dong-Bin was given a suspended sentence on the grounds he was not in a position to refuse his father's orders

(YONHAP/AFP)

The daughter was jailed for two years, while the mistress -- a former model and actress 39 years Shin's junior, who came to his attention after winning a beauty pageant -- was given a suspended sentence.

The court also found Shin and Dong-Bin guilty of enabling the mistress' daughter to receive 10 billion won ($9.3 million) in salary from Lotte without doing any work.

But Dong-Bin was given a suspended sentence on the grounds he was not in a position to refuse his father's orders.

Another son, Dong-Joo -- who lost the bitter succession battle when board members sided with his younger brother -- was cleared of all offences.

Social responsibility

The case is only one of several issues assailing the Seoul-based Lotte group which has combined assets valued at more than $90 billion.

Dong-Bin is on trial separately in connection with the corruption scandal that brought down President Park Geun-Hye, with prosecutors seeking a four-year sentence in that case.

The company has also been targeted by Chinese authorities after it provided land to the South Korean government to host a US missile defence system, whose deployment has infuriated Beijing.

It has seen scores of its 120-plus outlets in China shut down, ostensibly over "safety issues", with angry protestors holding demonstrations against it.

The measures have cost Lotte an estimated 2 trillion won ($1.85 billion), according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, and in September the group said it would put its Chinese retail unit up for sale.

The company said in a statement that it respects Friday's court decision.

"We will strive to contribute to the growth of this country and fulfil our social responsibility," it said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Brazil: President's pardons ignite corruption row In Brazil President's pardons ignite corruption row
George Weah: Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote George Weah Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote
United States: Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed' United States Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'
London Zoo Fire: Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing London Zoo Fire Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing
In Zimbabwe: Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President In Zimbabwe Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President
In Angola: Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president In Angola Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president

Recommended Videos

Economies: Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing
Governments Owing: 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt
Power: Oldest African presidents Power Oldest African presidents



Top Articles

1 UN Nigeria, others vote 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalembullet
2 Pedro Pablo Kuczynski Peru president, accused of graft, survives...bullet
3 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM rejects Jerusalem vote at UN 'house of...bullet
4 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
5 Kim Jong-Un With North Korea missile reach global, focus falls...bullet
6 Evolution No single 'out of Africa' migration for humansbullet
7 In Greece Bomb explodes outside Greek court, no casualtiesbullet
8 Donald Trump US vetoes UN resolution rejecting President's...bullet
9 Angela Merkel Germany calls for 'dialogue and...bullet
10 In Sudan Russia to build nuclear power plantbullet

Related Articles

North Korea Country's weapons 'sprint' revives spectre of nuclear exchange
In China S. Korea outraged by journalist beating
Donald Trump US President's year of shattered norms leaves world on edge
Kim Jong-un Once taboo, China listens to US contingencies on North Korea
In South Korea Top K-pop star found dead in apparent suicide
In Hanoi Nudists bare all, defying social norms
North Korea Canada, US to host crisis talks in January
Grenfell South Korea blaze evokes Tower fire: experts
In North Korea Soldier defects to South via DMZ
Cyberheists North Korea's new front

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists, who hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014
Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron Leaders of Germany and France call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine
London Fire Brigade firefighters control a fire that broke out at a cafe and shop at London Zoo in London on December 23, 2017
In London Fire at Zoo, one aardvark missing
An activist posing as a murder victim lies on the ground during a demonstration in Ciudad Juarez against the approval of a new internal security law that would formalize the military's role in domestic security
In Mexico 2017 was country's most violent year in two decades: officials
Head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov has been criticised for "revision" of the role of Soviet-era secret police
In Russia Scientists slam security chief for Stalin purge comments