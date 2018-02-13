news

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered his soldiers to shoot female rebels in the Vagina.

According to The Guardian, Duterte also said that women are useless without their vaginas.

The Philippine President gave the directive while speaking to over 200 former communist soldiers in Malacañang.

He said “There’s a new order coming from the mayor, ‘We will not kill you. We will just shoot you in the vagina. ”

In his reaction, Carlos H Conde, a researcher for Human Rights Watch, said “It is just the latest in a series of misogynist, derogatory and demeaning statements he has made about women.

“It encourages state forces to commit sexual violence during armed conflict, which is a violation of international humanitarian law.”

Also, a representative of Gabriela Women’s Party and Congresswoman, Emmi de Jesus, condemned the President’s remarks, describing it as macho-fascist.

She also said that Duterte’s remarks has taken “state terrorism against women and the people to a whole new level”.

Adding that “He has further presented himself as the epitome of misogyny and fascism rolled in one.”

ICC to probe killings

Fatou Bensouda, an International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor, recently announced that her office would analyse the alleged crimes carried out by President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug war since July 1, 2016.

“The ICC's initial inquiry is designed to help prosecutors determine if there is enough evidence of crimes that fall into its jurisdiction. It could lead to a full probe and eventually charges,” AFP reports.

Since Duterte came into power, he has spearheaded a crackdown on drug dealers, with many suspects killed by the police.