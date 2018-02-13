Home > News > World >

Shoot female rebels in the vagina - Rodrigo Duterte tells soldiers


Rodrigo Duterte Philippine President orders soldiers to shoot rebels in the vagina

Duterte gave the directive while speaking to over 200 former communist soldiers in Malacañang.

Shoot female rebels in the vagina - Rodrigo Duterte tells soldiers

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called off peace talks last month with communist rebels

(POOL/AFP/File)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered his soldiers to shoot female rebels in the Vagina.

According to The Guardian, Duterte also said that women are useless without their vaginas.

The Philippine President gave the directive while speaking to over 200 former communist soldiers in Malacañang.

He said “There’s a new order coming from the mayor, ‘We will not kill you. We will just shoot you in the vagina. ”

In his reaction,  Carlos H Conde, a researcher for Human Rights Watch, said “It is just the latest in a series of misogynist, derogatory and demeaning statements he has made about women.

“It encourages state forces to commit sexual violence during armed conflict, which is a violation of international humanitarian law.”

Also, a representative of Gabriela Women’s Party and Congresswoman, Emmi de Jesus, condemned the President’s remarks, describing it as macho-fascist.

She also said that Duterte’s remarks has taken “state terrorism against women and the people to a whole new level”.

Adding that “He has further presented himself as the epitome of misogyny and fascism rolled in one.”

ALSO READ: The 22 women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct

ICC to probe killings

Fatou Bensouda, an International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor, recently announced that her office would analyse the alleged crimes carried out by President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug war since July 1, 2016.

“The ICC's initial inquiry is designed to help prosecutors determine if there is enough evidence of crimes that fall into its jurisdiction. It could lead to a full probe and eventually charges,” AFP reports.

Since Duterte came into power, he has spearheaded a crackdown on drug dealers, with many suspects killed by the police.

Kim Yo Jong (L, with ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam) is the first member of the North's ruling dynasty to set foot in the South since the end of the Korean War
Kim Jong-un North Korea's leader describes South as very impressive
Many leading academics and activists expressed anger over the death in custody of Canadian-Iranian environmentalist Kavous Seyed Emami, 63
Kavous Seyed Emami Iranians demand answers over environmentalist's death
British anti-submarine frigate HMS Sutherland is to sail through the disputed South China Sea next month
South China Sea British warship to sail through disputed zone
Bill English served as prime minister for just under a year before being replaced by centre-left leader Jacinda Ardern in October last year
Bill English Former New Zealand PM resigns