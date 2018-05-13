Home > News > World >

Israeli singer suffered weight taunts on road to Eurovision glory


In Israel Singer suffered weight taunts on road to Eurovision glory

"My unique look is a crazy advantage," Eurovision Song Contest winner Netta Barzilai says of her act, in which she struts and clucks in a multicoloured kimono, hair in magenta-streaked buns.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Israeli singer Netta Barzilai (aka Netta) performs after winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon on May 12, 2018 play

Israeli singer Netta Barzilai (aka Netta) performs after winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon on May 12, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"My unique look is a crazy advantage," Eurovision Song Contest winner Netta Barzilai says of her act, in which she struts and clucks in a multicoloured kimono, hair in magenta-streaked buns.

The 25-year-old Israeli singer has no time for body stereotypes.

"The way I carry myself inside my own body, when I play with it, how I choose to present it" is her only concern, she told Israel's Yediot Ahronot newspaper.

Her uptempo song "Toy", whose lyrics were inspired by the #MeToo movement, also reflects a spirit of independence and freedom with its refrain: "I am not your toy, you stupid boy."

Her performance at the contest in Lisbon on Saturday night was punctuated by trills, clucking sounds and chicken-like dance moves.

Even before the contest, the physical presence she cultivated and the tone of her song captivated not only Israelis but also foreign viewers.

The song's official video on Youtube has been viewed over 29 million times.

In recent days newspapers had constantly updated the rise and fall of bookmakers' odds for the song.

The Israeli foreign ministry even put the song on its Arabic-language Facebook page.

"Through this song, we're trying to show the cultural diversity we have here and shatter stereotypes regarding Israel in Arab countries," the ministry said on its English-language site.

Barzilai's career took off in February, when she landed first place on Israeli TV's talent show Rising Star.

Previously she was seen mainly at clubs and private functions.

Teasing and 'exile'

The fame and popularity that followed her TV success led to her being selected to sing at a state ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Jewish state, where she brought the house down.

She said it was a form of validation after a childhood marked by teasing over her body, the repeated failure of diets and bouts of bulimia.

She also experienced upheaval in her surroundings.

Born in Hod Hasharon, north of Tel Aviv, she moved with her family at a very young age to Nigeria, where her father was employed by an Israeli construction company.

For four years she lived in West Africa before returning to her homeland, where she had to readjust to life.

She understood quickly that singing was a way for her to overcome her traumas.

She joined the Rimon School of Music, one of the most prestigious music schools in Israel, after doing her compulsory military service in the navy's musical troupe.

Single, she lives in the Mediterranean beachfront city of Tel Aviv.

Her Lisbon Eurovision win is Israel's fourth.

The last was in 1998, with "Diva" by transgender performer Dana International.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Indonesia: Deadly church suicide bombings committed by one family In Indonesia Deadly church suicide bombings committed by one family
In Indonesia: Church attacks kill at least two, 13 injured: police In Indonesia Church attacks kill at least two, 13 injured: police
In Sierra Leone: 1 killed, 20 injured in stampede at presidential inauguration In Sierra Leone 1 killed, 20 injured in stampede at presidential inauguration
In Libya: More than 70 rescued off coast In Libya More than 70 rescued off coast
In Australia: Grandfather planned family murder-suicide: father In Australia Grandfather planned family murder-suicide: father
In Afghan: At least nine dead as bomb, gun battle rages In Afghan At least nine dead as bomb, gun battle rages

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
2 In Zamfara Army ambush bandits, kill 3bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: reportbullet
5 In Damascus Syria fight against IS stalls, dozens dead: monitorbullet
6 In South Africa Imam dead in mosque attack, 2 others injuredbullet
7 East Timor Country votes after tense campaignbullet
8 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
9 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
10 In China Didi suspends car-pool service after...bullet

Related Articles

In Israel People march, bask in national pride ahead of US embassy move
Girl Smarts The best way to lose weight when you have hypothyroidism
In Iran Minister on diplomatic tour to save nuclear deal
In Israel Eleven Iranians among dead in strikes on Syria Thursday: monitor
In Gaza Israelis shoot dead Palestinian in border protests
Trump US President pullout from Iran deal signals Mideast strategic shift
Trump President to address Jerusalem embassy opening by video: official
Air Strike Iran says Israel launched Syria strikes on false 'pretexts'
In Lebanon UN says Lebanon-Israel border 'quiet' after Syria flare-up
Politics Iran launched an attack on Israel — and they got badly beaten and internationally abandoned

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

Ismail Haniya, head of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, delivers a speech in Gaza City on April 30, 2018
Gaza Hamas leader heads to Cairo ahead of protests
Actress Behnaz Jafari (R) cries next to Iranian actress Marziyeh Rezaei at the Cannes premiere of "Three Faces" by barred Iran's Jafari Panahi
In Iran Barred director gets standing Cannes ovation
A general view of the Iranian parliament building in Tehran on June 8, 2017, one day after an attack on the complex
Iran Government sentences eight alleged IS members to death
South African photojournalist Sam Nzima points to his photo illustrating the brutality of the apartheid regime, showing Hector Pieterson carried by a fellow schoolboy after police gunned him down in Soweto in 1976
In South Africa Lensman who took iconic Soweto uprising photo dies