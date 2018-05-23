Home > News > World >

Six Americans injured in Honduras plane crash


In Honduras Six Americans injured in plane crash

At least six Americans were injured Tuesday when a plane crashed while landing at the Honduran capital's international airport and split in two.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Firefighters spray foam on the wreckage of a plane, after it went off the runway at Toncontin International airport and collapsed over a busy boulevard in Tegucigalpa play

Firefighters spray foam on the wreckage of a plane, after it went off the runway at Toncontin International airport and collapsed over a busy boulevard in Tegucigalpa

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least six Americans were injured Tuesday when a plane crashed while landing at the Honduran capital's international airport and split in two.

The commercial jet from Austin, Texas left the runway and veered into a ditch, Carlos Cordero, deputy head of Honduras's disaster relief agency Copeco told local media.

Firefighters arrived at Toncontin airport in Tegucigalpa and used foam to extinguish flames coming from the wreckage.

Local businessman Pedro Atala said he and his employees had helped put out the flames with fire extinguishers, and that he had helped five men and a woman, all of whom were "practically unharmed."

"Miraculously" the accident hadn't been worse, he added.

President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Twitter that all of the wounded were in a stable condition.

Surrounded by mountains and with a very short runway, the Toncontin airport is considered one of the world's most treacherous.

In May 2008 a Taca Airlines plane skidded off the runway and crashed into a building, leaving five people dead.

The government is constructing a new international airport about 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the capital, near the Palmerola military air base.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Morocco: Women surfers ride out waves and harassment In Morocco Women surfers ride out waves and harassment
Turkey President: Erdogan congratulates Maduro after controversial election win Turkey President Erdogan congratulates Maduro after controversial election win
Santa Fe: Pakistan buries teen killed in Texas school shooting Santa Fe Pakistan buries teen killed in Texas school shooting
In India: Police face fury over shooting deaths of 10 protesters In India Police face fury over shooting deaths of 10 protesters
Philip Roth: American literary giant dead at 85 Philip Roth American literary giant dead at 85
Lee Myung-bak: Former S. Korean president Lee slams 'insult' corruption charges Lee Myung-bak Former S. Korean president Lee slams 'insult' corruption charges

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jurybullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
4 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of...bullet
5 Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President...bullet
6 European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on...bullet
7 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned...bullet
8 Britain UK to spend £400m removing Grenfell Tower-style...bullet
9 Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner 'waiting for UK visa': reportbullet
10 South China Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Seabullet

Related Articles

In Mexico Last migrants from caravan camp cross US border
Honduras Country regrets loss of US protection status for its nationals
In US Migrants at border ask Trump to have heart
Guatemala Country votes on sending Belize border dispute to international court
Enrique Pena Nieto Mexico reviews cooperation with US over 'blatant' tension
Taiwan Navy stresses Central America ties with navy visit
In Mexico Migrant caravan breaks up in the south
Trump Honduras 'unpleasantly surprised' by US President's aid threat
Donald Trump US president vows to deploy military to Mexican border

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
6 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced often hostile questions from European lawmakers this week
Facebook Zuckerberg to face pressure on taxes in meeting with Macron
Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe was summoned to give evidence about diamond corruption alleged to have cost billions of dollars during his rule
In Zimbabwe No sign of Mugabe at parliament hearing
The lack of a secure electricity supply has seen some Kenyans install solar panels
Start-Ups Tiny African tech businesses draw interest after slow start
North Korea plans to destroy its nuclear test facility as a goodwill gesture
North Korea Country preps nuclear site demolition despite US summit doubts