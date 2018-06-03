Home > News > World >

Slovenia heads to the polls in early election


Slovenia Country heads to the polls in early election

Slovenians vote Sunday in an early election in which veteran right-wing leader Janez Jansa looks set to emerge on top after consolidating his lead in the last days of the campaign.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jansa's political career stretches back to the fight for independence from Yugoslavia and has not been without controversy -- he was forced to step down as premier in 2013 over a corruption scandal and stood in 2014 elections from jail play

Jansa's political career stretches back to the fight for independence from Yugoslavia and has not been without controversy -- he was forced to step down as premier in 2013 over a corruption scandal and stood in 2014 elections from jail

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Slovenians vote Sunday in an early election in which veteran right-wing leader Janez Jansa looks set to emerge on top after consolidating his lead in the last days of the campaign.

The last poll published by the Dnevnik newspaper had Jansa's SDS on just over 25 percent, well clear of its nearest rivals the Social Democrats, who were on 12 percent.

However, with more than 40 percent of those surveyed saying they either hadn't decided or didn't want to reveal their preference, a shock result can't be ruled out.

Jansa's combative personality, strident anti-immigration rhetoric and alliance with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban dominated the closing stages of the campaign.

In the final TV debate on Thursday Jansa effectively traded barbs with comedian-turned-politician Marjan Sarec.

Sarec's "anti-system" LMS party is on 11.9 percent in Dnevnik's poll, a weaker showing than earlier in the campaign but one which could yet leave him well placed to play kingmaker if borne out.

The SMC party of outgoing Prime Minister Miro Cerar -- whose shock resignation in March prompted Sunday's poll -- is on just 9.3 percent.

Cerar threw in the towel after months of being buffeted by public-sector strikes and internal wrangling within his coalition, with the last straw coming when a supreme court verdict on a flagship infrastructure project went against the government.

Some 1.7 million Slovenians are eligible to vote for 90 members of parliament.

Polling stations will be open between 7am local time (0500 GMT) and 7pm, with the first results expected on Sunday evening.

Fear of migrants

Even if Jansa's SDS party comes out ahead, he may still find it difficult to put together a majority in parliament.

The parties in the outgoing coalition -- the Social Democrats, the SMC and the pensioners' party DESUS -- have all ruled out collaborating with the SDS.

Sarec also recently told AFP that "spreading fear (of migrants) and getting the prime minister of a neighbouring country (Orban) involved in our elections has crossed all red lines and I and our members do not see ourselves in such a constellation".

Last month Orban took part in an SDS party convention and said an SDS victory "would ensure the survival of the Slovenian people".

According to Slovenian media reports, Jansa's media campaign has also been boosted by investments to the tune of two million euros from Hungarian media companies in a TV station and newspaper co-owned by SDS.

Sarec and other opponents say this may be a violation of campaign finance laws but SDS insist the investments are above board.

Instability ahead?

Jansa's political career stretches back to the country's struggle for independence from Yugoslavia and has already seen its fair share of drama. In 2013 he was forced to step down as prime minister over a corruption scandal and competed in the 2014 elections from jail.

Like rightwing leaders elsewhere he has adopted a combative presence on Twitter and has used it to defend his alliance with Orban.

"Thanks to its (migration) policy, Hungary is a safe country while Belgium, due to its wrong policy, isn't," read a recent Jansa tweet.

Almost 500,000 migrants crossed Slovenia in late 2015 and early 2016 along the so-called Balkan route.

During the campaign, Jansa effectively evoked the memory of the crisis to his advantage despite the fact that only a tiny fraction of the migrants stayed, with most continuing to northern Europe.

For the first time in over a decade, elections will take place against a backdrop of strong economic growth rather than of financial crisis or recession.

But Cerar's government has not reaped any political benefit from improved economic growth, with the campaign instead focusing on growing hospital waiting lists, demands for higher pensions and wages and for a better environment for businesses.

Analysts say that while parties may prove more open to co-operation once the results are counted, in the near future political instability may well continue, whether under a right-wing, Jansa-led government or one from the centre-left.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

UK: Country prepares to mourn on London Bridge attack anniversary UK Country prepares to mourn on London Bridge attack anniversary
In California: The Los Angeles restaurants stimulating all five senses In California The Los Angeles restaurants stimulating all five senses
In Japan: 'Pregnancy rotas' add to working women's woes In Japan 'Pregnancy rotas' add to working women's woes
In US: Army to launch war games on NATO's eastern flank In US Army to launch war games on NATO's eastern flank
In Gaza: Israel exchange fire after Palestinian woman killed at border In Gaza Israel exchange fire after Palestinian woman killed at border
China: Country warns US against tariffs as trade talks end China Country warns US against tariffs as trade talks end

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
2 In Somalia US says air strike kills 12 militantsbullet
3 In Catalonia Madrid gives green light to new separatist govtbullet
4 Saudi Arabia Country warns of military action if Qatar gets...bullet
5 Recep Tayyip Erdogan President says Uber 'finished' in Turkeybullet
6 Palestinian Man tries to hit Israeli soldiers with tractor,...bullet
7 Trump US president suggests Mueller is behind Russia probe leaksbullet
8 In Canada Farmers asked to skip the manure at G7bullet
9 Quim Torra New Catalan leader shuns constitution as sworn inbullet
10 Nikki Haley US vetoes UN resolution on protecting...bullet

Related Articles

Football World Cup planning begins in earnest for Southgate
Prime Minister Miro Slovenians still fearful despite economic growth
Opinion Houses with the ultimate water view
Politics There's an outlandish conspiracy theory that Melania Trump is a Russian spy
Football England's Hart broken over World Cup snub
Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgery
Finance Trump earns more than six times the average American as president — here's how much 32 world leaders make compared to the citizens in their country
Finance The 12 longest serving football managers in European history
Politics European prime ministers deny Liberal Democrat claims they called for second Brexit referendum

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet

World

In May 2018 all 34 Chilean bishops announced their resignation over the scandal after Pope Francis summoned them
Pope Francis Pontiff to meet 5 abused Chilean priests
This handout photo from the Cuban News Agency shows a river in Sancti Spiritus province, swollen by rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto, overflowing its banks
In Cuba 7 killed in storm Alberto flooding
Italy's new Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends a military parade marking Republic Day in in Rome
Giuseppe Conte Italy's new PM begins work
A man holds a poster reading "RKN (Roskomnadzor - the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media) read the constitution!" during an opposition rally in central Moscow on May 13, 2018
Telegram Software company says Apple cleared path for app update